NRBQ Returns to Rock It Up in Woodstock

Mister Jay Em NRBQ

One of America’s best-loved and longest-running bands is heading back to one of its favorite stomping grounds this month. The great NRBQ will once again bring their rollicking, upbeat sounds to Woodstock when they make their way to Levon Helm Studios on August 29.

Known as “the World’s Greatest Bar Band,” NRBQ (an acronym for New Rhythm and Blues Quartet) has been rocking it up for nearly 60 years with their alchemical blend of rockabilly, garage/British Invasion-style rock, country, R&B, free jazz, and Tin Pan Alley pop. Now under the leadership of freewheeling keyboardist and singer Terry Adams, the group was formed in Louisville, Kentucky, in 1966 and can count among its rabid fans the likes of Jimi Hendrix, Paul McCartney, Elvis Costello, Bonnie Raitt, and other famous names. Perhaps their biggest hot is 1980s’ “Me and the Boys,” a hit for Raitt as well.

If you’ve never seen NRBQ live, you’ve missed out on an irresistibly danceable and truly joyous live musical experience—not to mention fantastic songs, stunning musicianship, and a breathtakingly deep well of innovative and unexpected interpretations of classic-canon tunes. If You have, well, then you know the deal and aren’t likely to miss them.

NRBQ will perform at Levon Helm Studios in Woodstock on August 29 at 7:30pm. Tickets are $65 (SRO $45).