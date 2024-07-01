Photobook and Zine Fair in Kingston

Creating and writing for fanzines—or, simply, zines—was the entry point for so many of us in today’s journalism field. In the current deletable digital world, it’s gratifying to see that self-published DIY print publications are thriving, especially within the next generation. The new wave of underground physical media makers is the center of the second annual CPW Photobook and Zine Fair, which will take place at the Center for Photography Woodstock on July 6 and 7.

The free, two-day event will feature panel discussions from artists and publishers, featured exhibitors, an all-ages build-your-own-zine zone, reading rooms, and more. Photobooks, zines, and poetry volumes published by dozens of local and visiting publishers will be available to see and purchase at the fair. The panels include "Navigating Challenges in Photobook Creation: Insights from Artists and Publishers" (July 6 at 11am), which will be moderated by Carlos Loret de Mola and featuring Martha Naranjo Sandoval of publisher Matarile Ediciones, Jordanna Kalman, Raymond Meeks, and violet; and “Empowering Communities Through Independent Publishing: Uniting Artists, Publishers, and Activists" (July 7 at 11am), which will be moderated by Juan Madrid and featuring Veronica Melendez (La Horchata), Amanda Chestnut, and Vladimir Nahitchevansky of 1080 Press.

The second annual CPW Photobook and Zine Fair will take place at the Center for Photography Woodstock in Kingston on July 6 and 7. A kickoff party for the fair will be held at Unicorn in Kingston on July 5 at 8:30pm.