Poetry | April 2024

Calm with Age

I know you are not who you used to be,

But I do not yet know who you are now.

The geese crowd the yard leading down to the lake

and you make a joke that is not exactly funny,

but I laugh because you’re my father

and I want to believe that, these days, you’re good.

I’m not sure. I keep my distance

and stay away so I can’t see the bad parts of you.

They must be there, though.

It’s hard to accept that you have changed

because I resent that it came so late.

I want a time machine that brings me to 1997

so I can take you by the shoulders

and shake you, violently,

tell you, “it’s okay.

You won’t always be this way.

But be different now, please. Be different now.”

��"M. J. Greener

The day is going somewhere noticeably

The day flies somewhere, noticeably,

cool evenings refresh the body,

the final weeks of August will be selected

we have another military summer,

autumn is peeking into cities and villages.

Sometimes the fog plays in the mornings,

and he joyfully greets the tiny rains,

and the land is empty,

harvest relics replenish the barn.

And as if you breathe every day,

and as if you hear, see and chew,

youth meanwhile is in a hurry.

Unfortunately, you will not catch up to her.

��"Vyacheslav Konoval

August 29, 2020

the love of animals only goes so far both ways

ear against the pink wall the neighbors pounding

such is the morning a sock full of rocks sharp

my feet they make me taller I am my own

construction with love of animals my FitBit

vibrates to remind me of my heart on rainy

isolated Saturdays you used to sit across from me

eating macaroni after the bookstore our Wednesday

ritual attempts to meet each other partially

you in my arms against the washing machine

the cycles shifted silently all seasons

could have passed sooner than they did

��"James Croal Jackson

Fire Tower

We know this mountain route from your running

days, not so long ago, and as I steer

us up the hairpin turn, I marvel at

your gray-haired men, training so hard.

The fire tower is hidden by the trees,

the ruts in the access road too deep,

so we have only our memories

of the open, zigzag steps, a test I

passed by silence and Mom by grit.

We roll down the other side, gravel

popping like a pine campfire, past cabins

that we recognize as your widower’s

quiet, wilderness dream we’re both relieved

you thought better of. I think about

the half-walled box, roof perched like a cap

on top, an ocean of green all around,

and the hope of spotting a far-off plume.

At the dam, benched near buttery sand,

you tell me about driving there, swimming

young and free to the opposite shore,

until rules and ropes brought that to an end,

which reminds me that I read somewhere

some official removed the bottom stairs

to discourage lookout volunteers like us.

I don’t regret what we gave up. Today

we travel low, down in, reminded we

were once ourselves, surrounded by the evidence.

��"William Keller

Less

When my old buddy smiles

at me

I can see through the gauze

of booze

the boy he was

still there

just less.

��"Ryan Brennan

Country Road

The old red

barn

peels and slouches

tilting

as it departs

winter

settling into it’s

birthplace

pulsing spring green

hillside.

��"Daniel Brown

Don’t Blink

In the blink of its eye

cat pounces on mouse

swats, snubs, bats

��"odd amusement.

Ancient feline impulses

snap the neck;

dead treasure lays at my feet.

In the

blink of

his eye

my lover won’t come home.

He chose the quiet car;

he will be struck first

train on car, neck snapped

twisted steel and fire.

No one to warm my feet.

In the blink

of an eye

my child is a man.

Tense chords define his neck,

Rock stares across silences until

rage and weeping snaps us to our feet.

In the blink of

my eye

there is a toddler howling

another suckling attached to

daughter-momma with puffy aching feet.

Blink and

I will twist my neck

over my shoulder to look away.

Chemical infusions, fire and ice, endless drip, drip.

At my feet lie memories.

��"Amy Caponetto Galloway

Born Again

Once a week these days…maybe every other

We tumble and tangle

Awash in a pleasure, quietly packing its bags

Then sleep the deep sleep, the “little death”

But every other night we are born again

With legs intertwined

Your breath on my neck

My hand on your hills

There is no expectation

Or longing

Nothing more miraculous

More filled with light

Than warm skin touching warm skin

In the dark

��"Jim Savio

The Green Chevy

I was sixteen, he was twenty-one.

His summer job was selling

hot dogs and hamburgers from a truck

parked on the edge of the beach.

I wore an orange and yellow bikini

he had the bluest eyes I’d ever seen.

We tripped down the dunes

held hands by a driftwood fire,

sparks flying into the night sky.

He and his brother sang Beach Boys

songs in perfect harmony.

I rolled a bottle of cold beer

on my cheeks, drank it down.

He handed me another.

Sand scratched my sunburned legs.

His mouth tasted of salt and beer.

On the way back to town, the sea

pounding in my ears, I stuck my head

out the window and puked all over

his green Chevy.

He made me clean it up the next day

as he watched, a smile spread

across his face like a leftover eaten

watermelon rind.

��"Christine Penney

Trickster

AI,

you’ve caught my eye.

I hear you’re special

and real advanced.

You can compose anything:

a poem, a fiction.

Quicker than I can

collect my thoughts and pen.

Some say you’re death

to real school essays, non-fiction.

Some say you’ll save lives too,

but I keep hearing you’re a trickster:

You add fabrications, lies

to others’ work you cut and paste.

AI, you’ve caught my eye.

I worry you’ll catch my tongue.

��"Patrick Hammer, Jr.

What It Could Be

to feel joy like my daughter’s

when she climbs stairs

or runs into the next room

to keep me from putting on her socks

says, What it could be? when she notices

any number of sounds I wouldn’t��"

a plane’s distant howl

motorcycle sputter��"

or sees a plastic bag stuck in a tree.

Her work this afternoon��"

move river rocks from the milk crate

Dada is storing them in

one by one. Line them up

in a raised bed of dirt.

In a few months the same plot

might hold baby eggplants

we will have to tell her

not to pick. Yet.

Last summer she captured one,

cradled it in her arms and spoke to it

like her own baby or pet

all afternoon. When it browned

in the fridge I couldn’t let her see.

She picked another and did the same.

Where did she learn this care?

All her eggs inside her

at birth. Already a mother.

��"Rebecca Keith

Maudlin Poem

one by one

we fall

who’s next

whose turn

is it

we stand looking around

in trepidation

is it me

will i go

before

oh i just ordered

those party hats

the noisemakers

the birthday cake

(you know the one from Banana Moon)

please go on and celebrate

even if it’s my turn

to fall

��"Jo Galante

Thunderstorm

The first strike was so sudden, and so close

We all jumped in our chairs.

The lights flickered, just like in a horror film,

So we turned them off

And sat for the rest of the meal in the dark

With our faces pressed against the glass��"

A line of spectators

Gasping and cheering at every successive bolt.

Awed,

Over and over

Each time the world was briefly exposed

As a negative of itself.

Impressed, each and every time

The darkness was peeled for an instant back

By a unique crack of relentless line and light.

It happens like that sometimes.

You’re sitting there, being who you are,

With your specific contradictions,

Your slight distractions,

Your vague concerns.

And then a storm comes and reminds you:

Put down your fork!

Turn around!

Bring your hands and your eyes as close as you can

To the pane that separates you.

Never mind the fingerprints!

Never mind your manners!

When illumination comes, unexpectedly.

It’s best to push all the plates aside,

And simply be rapt.

��"Dana Iova-Koga

Resurrection Haiku

My body��"covered

with a grand dark blue tattoo

spelling out your name��"

lay in a coma

on the beach where I proposed��"

long since abandoned

a resurrection��"

waiting for us all in time��"

awakens me now

��"Liam Watt

Watching the Soaring Hawks,

While Waiting for my Son’s Arrival at

PBI Airport’s Cell Phone Parking lot on 2/24/24

The sky is full of hungry birds,

The ground is full of hungry worms,

Me? I got the day off.

��"Bob Grawi

