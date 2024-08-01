Poetry | August 2024

click to enlarge Cat, Valerie Hammond, ink and watercolor on handmade indigo paper, 2024. From the exhibition "Dreamers Awake" at Pamela Salisbury Gallery in Hudson through August 24.

I woke up missing your mother.The waning moon shone throughthe bathroom window, castingstreaks of light onto the slate floor.My phone said it was going to snowbefore sunrise, but it didn’t seem likely.My body was still so tired,but I couldn’t go back to sleep.I look at haircut photos that I couldshow to Amanda today, but won’t.I’ll just ask her to prune away the excess.The funeral home said myfather’s body would be crematedin three weeks and his ashes placedin a black plastic urn.A modest receptacle, likeDonny in The Big Lebowski.Today is the 29th of February, andI thought of asking you to marry me,but I don’t think I have the courage,what with everything going on.I listened to “Kyoto” on repeat driving toand from work yesterday,and it’s still in my head.I think I’m okay, vertical and speakingin complete sentences,and then I’m not.Then I’m not.Listening to “Kyoto” on repeat probablydoesn’t help.Or maybe it does.The light’s too bright,everything’s too loud,and I’m hungry but have no appetite.I stare at shadows on the ceiling,am comforted bythe whoosh of cars on the thruway.Your breathing is so quiet,I’m so relieved when you move—so thankful you’re alivemoon bridge…the long silence as he turnshis wheelsthe veteran handsof a homeless manAt the brink of winter lightLike the rutted pondYou bend and twist in the hollowsOf my quietI follow these footstepsOn any given dayAnd I am not surprised to findMy hands set to claim youMy tongue an argument of pleasureHarnessing the meridiansDrawn grunt and sighsLocked in defianceAs we raise the stakes of deliveranceWe circle each otherIn and out of characterYour eyesMischievous semaphoresCorridorsI rappel with the hungerOf thieves in a parking lotBlades sharpI take you againThey will bury me here,But the grave is not yet.Now is the hour of clean handsAnd bicycle bells,Of Tree Streets and millsong;My reflection in the creekIs made of these.The rest of me is learning lonelyOn a half-remembered cliffside,Humming, alone, along.They will bury me here,But the hour is slow.Morning has yetA thousand doomed chargesTo make on this valley,And I am owed one dance at Beaconcrest‘Fore the tarnished dawnAnd the winter of my bones.The score 983 to 735he’s quite a bit ahead(as you can see)46 points for washing my car52 for buying me flowersminus 10 because slightly wiltedI lost 66 points when I called him fuck faceafter he watched four hours of women’sbeach volleyball, focused on barely-there bikinisand 358 when I dropped our tax return in the toiletbut wait, just in579 points for fixing his phlegmatic computersaving us a small fortuneI gloat and glee around the roometernally grateful to YouTubethe god of Fixing All ThingsI love this gamebut the score suddenly shiftsI lose 937 points for flouncing & swaggeringI collapse on the sofa & swig straight gin(lose 88 more points)who caresstupid ledgerstupid gameyou are as a winter’s day kissed by thesun’s warm rays, a blank canvas lacking clouds.for what am I to do? the days beautysubdues. my eyes tell a tale that liesbut you my love are true, have you seen theway sun shines through barren veins? shining shi-ning. I see it on your face shimmering.streaks of golden beams blossom on the road.for although they have lost their leaves outside,inside they are whole. I wait by a hiss-ing steampipe like the frog who has come outearly in loving embrace of the warmfeeling of family. this day will fadebut for you it will never dissipate.Exhilarating—Weighted with summer and the effortof trying to absorb another person.Eyes like cinnamon,melted toffee pooling in your irises.Watching smoke pour from your lips,I want an innate understanding of you,your chemical makeup.A commitment of trying to see the worldthrough someone else and hopeyou get the pre-existing conclusions.Holding onto each other while we crashinto swaying walls of subway cars,laughing out of breath, gaspingfor stale plastic air.I am synthetically drawn to you—The way your hands move to match your eyes.My neighbor has a riverbirch in his yard. It is oldand fully grown, twentyfeet or more, but still hasthe tag from the nurserytied to the trunk. I lookedat it out of curiosity. Amongother advice, like lots of sunand ample watering, it says toplant two at a time. I see noevidence of a companion tree.He may have planted two.One may have died, so he mayhave cut it down. And maybethe grass over grew that spot.But I tend to believe he neverplanted two to begin with. AsI say, it’s alive, but it’s such a sadlooking thing, lonely and sad,so I’m thinking I’ll go buy a younghealthy river birch, sneak intohis yard in the dark of night, diga hole, and plant it next to the oldone. Then I’ll say a prayer thatit’s not too late. It’s the least I cando for the sad lonely old river birchin my neighbor’s yard. I hate sadness.I hate loneliness. I hate them.He likes frayed edges,Incompletion, dangling participles,Strange juxtapositions...Me, I like pure insight,Seeing something unusual -whole for the very first time.Once in a while,(unaccountably)We’ll sync-up...(unfortunately)He’s got my goat.((don’t you just love parenthesis))In the vitality of death, the surrenderto being larger than life, every movementreminds me of the bones, the flesh, I had forgotwhen my body functioned like a fork for food.Exchanging glances with wooden knots, I seeprivate scars, singular, dense, triumphant.After reading my poems and letters,an old friend writes, “But I still don’t know you.”Melodramatic as she is, she is right.Nor do I know myself, although I searchin poem after poem. When I walkor work, the radio’s off. All those yearsof music, of news, dead as the singerand the singer’s strain, All you need is love.Listening for the news, the music, within,I know less of the new as I know moreof the old, and with a mind finely tunedto the performing self (the way my bodyonce was) it gets more difficult to thinkon what I am. Instead I find myselfby musing on old folks, the farts, fingeringtheir private scars as they gather beforethe fires of their comforting wandering pains.My love is modestWearing a shapeless dressBut when a breeze passes through,You can catch a glimpse ofIts slightest curveThe bottom is too hard to reach‘faded memories’the middle is full of foolishness,‘refuse to remember’the top is still malleable,‘you can still change your mind’The sack is openthe longer you livethe fuller it’ll be stuffedthe contents can’t be taken outEven with your permissionIn this season, we bear the fruit of our decisions.When flower fades and fruit is set, there is no going back to seed.The limbs of time are bowed with produceRipened by desire and fear.When we pick what’s fallen or pluck what hasn’tDoes what looks luscious hide a core of regret?Should we taste our fate in cautious nibblesOr swallow whole with brave thanksgiving?What a massive piece of historylike an iceberg breaking off from ice flowbreaks away from now, dissolved into then.Papa Bell and Satchel whose sliders slidwithout outfielders to watch grass grow.Goodbye Willie, goodbye Hank, goodbyeTed and Joe,Goodbye from then to nowwherever we now go.Language is a clever disguiseTo get us through the guarded gates.It is a birth doulaA rabble rouserAnd a keeper of the peace.