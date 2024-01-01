Poetry | January 2024

click to enlarge Kukeon, Katie Kaplan, screenprint, monoprint, relief, and dye on fabric, batting, wood, 60 x 108 inches, 2023, from "I Should Have Been a Pair of Ragged Claws" at the Wassaic Project.

i don’t think about harming myselfbut i do think about having an accidentAs far as metaphors go the road and riverget all the glory. Yes, yes we get it…the road is like life, you never know whereit will take you; the timelessness of the river,the adventure, etc., etc.But the beauty of the labyrinth is that it’s allthere in front of you, not an endless river,but compact circular timefulness, likeclockwork.You know what you’re getting into, welcomedby the long path of crushed stone underfoot—it teaches you to trust well before you arriveat the entrance, a line of well-manicured green.You go slow, you only need to know so much.When we first got your diagnosis, we wantedto know everything, leave no stone, so we stayedup all night online trying to maze through it inone night—the treatment, the surgery, the recovery—be done.As you continue the approach, you understandlabyrinth walls are illusions, always more aroundhidden corners. The labyrinth forces trust, forceslistening, forces slowness, your footfalls on gravel,heel to toe, heel to toe, heel to toe, guided to theultimate center.The end is, of course, a long way, yet there it is,visible from the beginning, predictable, geometric,nearly next to you at times. Sometimes,we’re tempted to step over the line, get therequicker, speed up the process, fast forward torecovery.But we stayed the course, followed the patternuntil it stopped. Silence: that instrument thatcan transform noise into music. We found ourcentering, prayed our prayer, turned aroundand retraced our steps home.A dog stole my identity.He bought a plane ticket to St. ThomasTo start an animal adoption clinic.Once done, he flew to New YorkTo feed the dogs in Coney Island and find them homes too.Then it was Amtrak up to AlbanyTo dig holesSo senior citizens in assisted livingCould more easily plant flowers and trees.You see, he is better than me,Which explains why I never cancelled my credit cards.there are so many things I have not seenthe blue earth from spaceEverest’s sparkling summitthe narrows of Thermopylaeand those unlit beaches below Troythe cobblestones of Constantinopleand the forest-crowned cave at Narnia gold medal hanging around my neckmy first novel in a bookstore windowa woken tiger stalking methe tornado funneling toward my homezombies stepping from the woodsmissiles falling from the skyand yet I’ve seen my share—the last rattling breath of loved ones and strangersa blizzard breaking over South Georgia Islandloons rising from a darkening lakeJim Morrison romancing his microphonethe garden where Gandhi blessed his killera triple rifled into Fenway Park’s left fieldmy last child’s water birthsolitary smokers in doorwayschildren slogging through mud and sorrowlove surrendering to mebefore vanishing away on the ebb tidesunrise spearing light across the desert floor—even the unquenchable thirst of devotionBut after last night’s sleepless sorrowwho gives a fuck what I’ve seen or not?These strawberries spilling across the kitchen tablethe deer grazing in my buttery meadowconjure neither sorrow or regretand matter so much morethan my many hallucinations of meaning.

7 Cups

Rival





You know too much, I need you to hush.

Fingers shake in my face, you yell in the drunken air.

I need a healer when the morning light perches.





I run through dandelion field, blow fragile pappus.

Your voice ruminates like croaking frog, barking dog.

You know too much, I need you to hush.





Each time I blow the lion’s tooth, anger boils in my blood.

I scatter seeds along the restless river’s flood.

I need a healer when the morning light perches.





My body lies on stones near decaying birds’ bones.

Ancestors silent like Hispaniolan Trogon, our bird’s song.

You know too much, I need you to hush.





I follow the path from stones to a wooden table from Hong Kong.

Du Fu smiles, breath fresh of peppermint invites me to lie down.

I need a healer when the morning light perches.





Great-grandmother appears, she whispers in curve of ears.

I drink water from her coconut shell, I hear our birdsong.

You know too much, I need you to hush.

I need a healer when the morning light perches.

—Jerrice J. Baptiste

My week was 7 bad cups of coffee. Rubbingheartache across my ribs.I thought of all the times I stayed.All the times I didn’t. I thought of Plathand the oven and it made me sad.I thought of tulips and bees.My year was 52 times I got back up. Washingsalt from my pillowcases and starting again.I thought of waterfalls and rivers.I thought of the umpteen times I went out on a limband didn’t fall. I thought of Oliverand wondered if the geese were calling me home.Let us go then, you and I,When the evening is spread out against the skylike a St. Bernard sprawled out on a bedWe’ll sleep in slimy canine drooland wake up moist.Let us walk neon nightsrock music blaring from barsoverflow crowds dancing in the street.How long since we danced shoeless on the grass?We’ll explore the fruit orchardstaking huge bites from apples, pearsand peaches.In the room the women sip their teaAnd talk about shows on TV.Let’s not waste time streamingwhen we can experience Coney Islandthrow caution to the windand ride the Cyclone.Twice!Let us roll up our pant legswade into salty seafoamand not clean the sandburrowed between our toes.Let us go to the opera and not wear a tieLet us go to dinner in our bathing suitsLet us wear our pajamas during the dayand our pants and boots to bed.In the room the women sip their teaAnd talk about eternity.Our hair is thinningOur skin is saggingwe’ll soon will be gonesing the song of the poor swanLet us romp and jump and runLet us bounce and leap and flyOne day we will be leaning on an old stickor riding in a chair with wheelsIn the room the women sip their teaand talk about arthritic knees.Who knows how long we haveuntil the great gods call us homeand we return to nothingnessour ashes dissolved in the winds?Who will remember uswhen those who remember us are gone?Eat a peach, goddamit!Eat two or three!Toss away your tea cupsNo more useless blatherThrow yourself into the firstmosh pit you find.Standing nearby,I couldn’t see the book’s title,but would like to believe it was mine.“It’s not fair,” she said to her friend,“all these words should be availableto everyone, not just poets.”I was hoping she wouldn’t,but then she put the book of poemsback on the shelfand then they walked away.Hoping now it was not mine,but still disappointed in her decision,I almost called out, “Wait. They are,”but didn’t want to tell them the truth—they aren’t. They’re only availableto the lucky few.And only in the rarest of times.alone at last,children sleepingunder the light ofa sand-cracked moon,we chose to kiss insteadAfter I dieAnd after a pauseYou’ll continue to doThe things you didBefore I diedClouds beam glowing edge.Gray resting on golden light.Guide me home at dusk.Mommy and Daddy dancedwith a pink scarf on Saturdaybut it was not like ballet.Then they got a scarf that was gold,then the Rabbi gave me a toy Torah to hold!I liked that, but I’m very shy.No one knows this yet, but some babies far awaygot their heads chopped off today.When I’m older they will tell me about the homeland.The drummer with our Simhat Torah Klezmer bandis an atheist and wonders about religions,I don’t know this yet.Someday, Mommy and Daddy will tell me about atheists.After the dancing, all the grownups,and the drummer, made a giant circle and helda long piece of paper where a lot of words were spelledI liked being with all the grownups and the kids.Some were dancingOthers were sittingSome were cryingthese hounds of desirenever flagging, at my heelshäagen dazs on saleThe wind has a biteand so does my neighbor’s dog:unfriendly weather