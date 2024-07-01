Poetry | July 2025

click to enlarge Her Inner Solstice, Janet Maya, oil on canvas, 2024, from "Connections" at Robin Rice Gallery in Hudson.

before the shoe is on the other footit has to come off the firstFriends next doorAIRbnbing their house.When I went outside this morning to bring inthe garbage cans a youngman with a dog tenantwith his partner for the weekendwas standing nearby.Friendly, he said:The dog is a puppy.He can help me with the cans if I likeHe and his partner live in New York CityThen he started to tell meabout New York City: it’s hotin the summer, you don’t seegrass like this, and the dog doesn’thave much room to play. You’relucky you don’t live there he said.You might not like it.Losing someone is like losing ______.Fill in the blank on your ownbecause there is no comparison,no simile or metaphor you can providefor someone other than yourself.Nothing comes close.If it hasn’t happened to you, then be gratefulyou don’t know what it is like.If you have, then you knowexactly how to leave the blank empty.The thought of loss is part of the loss,so how do you preparefor that which has no preparation,for what you don’t want or need,and how do you give it a name?Doing so would be giving it somewhereto reside, and once it has an address,then it becomes a place you have to passfrom time to time, streets you cannot avoidtaking to or from home. No detourwould be too far if one was available.Maybe that’s a useful metaphor.First you learn there is no peacein the kingdom now,nowhere to abide like there was before.Just traveling without maps,nothing to point out the dangers ahead,far more than the ones in the past.That’s as close as I can come to findingany other words, simile, metaphor, to tell youwhat it is like. Like everyone elsewho found it before, and, like them,knowing, not just believing at the time,or far in the distance,There are no words to say,and knowing maybe there never will be.The smell, more provoking than the feelThe dust, the old, scented trees, the mildew on the seats from after we swamI go every nightPast the antique homes of my friends and past crushesPast the little red house that she lived throughPast our places, the docks, the cafe, the run-down bowling alley now embraced by weedsI drive our loopI stare at the new developments with contemptThe black, harsh houses of newcomersIt makes me uneasyThe thought of things changing without my observationI do not oppose the progressionI just need to be there to watch it take its course(with apologies to Frank O’Hara)Visiting my hometown,New York City,I hop on the Number 2 trainat 96th Streetget off at 14th Streetwhere I walk westpast Istanbul Grillwhere people lunch outdoorson babaganoush and kebabseven though it’s December.I stop in Kiehl’sto sample the floral aromasof soft lotions and soaps.The window of Lululemondisplays plush down coats,although I expected fruity sorbet.There’s even a cannabis store,too crowded to enter.I turn left on Washington Streetwhere Diane von Furstenberg’sclassic wrap dresses are sold.I used to own onethat I got at a clothing swap upstate.Two blocks later I turn right on Gansevoort Streetnamed after the Revolutionary War coloneland grandfather of Herman Melville.Finally, I arrive at the Whitney,pay my money,take the elevator up,and there it is:the Jasper Johns retrospectiveflags, colors, neon, beer canseven some three-dimensional pieces,including the cast of a footthat belonged to the poet Frank O’Hara.This foot, with its mate,all those years ago,trotted along the streets of Manhattanevery afternoonto make lunch poems possible.Frank O’Hara taught methat poetry doesn’t have hidden meanings,contrary to what Mrs. Rosenled us eighth graders to believe,even though I loved reading“The Highwayman”in her class,later put to musicby Phil Ochs.Now, in themuseum’s rooftop cafeI sip a cappuccinoand gaze at arare blue sky.I.I am not in lovewith anyone else since youlike snow in Aprilor birds singing in wintermy heart beats out of seasonII.You make my heart singwas your romantic refrainnow heart emojisaccompany excuseshitting me like loud flat notesIII.Fairy dust makes lovefrom stolen childhood dreamsI left Neverlandno more your mother, your toystill I long to fly againIV.Cats move between usmessengers of love unsaidwill bonds disappearwhen the same fur we inhaleno longer replaces skin?V.I walk through portalsinto fresh lips and ripe legspart of the pleasureis not closing the old doorkeeping it open for youSomewhere by a slowmoving riverbeneath the willowsthat hangyoung lovers are openinguplike yellowflowersthat should lastforeverbut won’t.we pray for tomatoesand mock our bountywhen it comeshome, my momcooks basil into oilcuts and burnsmold off white breadbuys half and halfbecause it lastslongerbut tomatoes are freeto the good gardenerwe plant too manyevery year we plant moreand when I drive backto the city, my car bouncesthe way a cherryfalls into grassAutumn leaves drift,Winter melts upon Spring buds,and Summer calls me to the beach.The last letter, not of the alphabet,but the letter you need to write, you know the one,to your friends, family, exes and etceteras,before you bow out, exit the stage, bitethe bullet or dirt, buy the farm, kick the bucket,give up the ghost, join the Choir Eternal—you know, check out, as in dead as a doornail.Compose, then send it before you change your mind,before Charon turns back the ferry for non-payment,before you find yourself lying about its contentslike Bette Davis in the movie of the same namethat reveals the truth about why she killed her lover.Once you begin your letter, there is no stopping,and, really, who knows when you might sign off?You’ll not be around to endure any inquiriesfrom those who wonder, too late, why you choseto hold off so long, circle several long city blocks,before you finally found the nerve to mail it.A ghost is a kind of demonThat cannot be exorcisedBecause it lives inside of you.I sat with a stranger on a bench,And they told me it reminded themOf that scene in that movieWith that boy and that man.He laughed: Do you see dead people?I have seen people who are dead inside.People your age, why so obsessed with death?Don’t you know how good you have it?No, it is an obsession with tenses. Participles.We spent our childhoods learning the water cycle.We spent our adulthoods watching it in action.How states of matter could change so quickly.Lake Mead’s elevation has dropped by 140 feet.Florida’s coast has risen by eight inches.I watched six people die with tubes in their lungs.There is an entire generationTrying to convince meThese things are not related.You’re too pessimistic,He tells me, and then heVanishes.She keeps looking for the roadmapthat will take her back to whenhe still thought he loved her,still believed the promises he made.The kind they gave out at gas stationsfifty, sixty years ago. The kind thatnever folded back to the way they wereafter first they opened to the world.Every one she has ever held lied to her.Folded, the cleanly labeled destinationunfolds, to one way streets and roadsleading ever away to somewhen else.The lie being that we have a choice,that we can choose a happy ending.Like the fox in the road she hittwo nights ago, now Frisbee flat,can hitch a ride back to his vixen and kits,who are beginning to realize somethingis wrong and will be forever, to tell them,No. I’m home now and it was all a mistake.“Tell me love isn’t true.It’s just something that we do.”—MadonnaTell me like you did a thousand timesit’s better to learn some lessonsyoung. Learn to gentlemy neediness.I was a furnaceof shame.You reached into guttural spaces inside meand pulled out the light.That summer, we ate cherries,sucked on their pits,caressed the ridges with our tongues.Flesh popped in our mouthslike supernovae.You squeezed my hand,said, “I can’t promise youI’ll never leave.”Our fingers stained with juice,a relief map of whorls and ridges.Abandonment leaves no bridgesto mend.Promise a languageI don’t speak.My mother tongueis wanting, is splitting apart.