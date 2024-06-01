Poetry | June 2024

Hold On



It’s 9:45 / at night / phone rings / I’m reading in bed / his dad answers / friend calling / from the

E.R. / he’s going into surgery / and wants you to know / he loves you / jarred into flight mode

I grab a canvas bag / robotically drop in / two pairs of underwear / an extra t-shirt

all my medication / clear the nightstand / of reading glasses / ear plugs

unfinished / journals and books / ready for a / numb to the bone

150-minute trip / to the next state / hold on son

we are on / our way



—Laura Daniels



Three Haiku



garden pinwheels

spinning in the breeze

jealous sunflowers



summer storm

lightning flashed back

to my childhood



wisdom offered sweet

is advice rarely taken

fortune cookie



—John Kiersten



Plantings



So much depends on the yearly growth of green—

the rise of the moon,

the mess contained in a garden’s noon.



Spring is a map of the human mind, too sweet to be seen.



—India Braine



what sleeps so soundly

in democracy’s bell jar

still awaits a kiss



—Jennifer Howse



Last Request



A boulder beckons.

How can I refuse this proffered seat

Amidst a shady hemlock grove?

In front of me, a sylvan glade

Of velvet, verdant ferns,

A mossy bed of softest hues;

The moss bed cushion bids me, too.



Please, when I am old and frail,

Bed-confined, or of questionable mind,

Please do this for me:

Paint a forest on my walls

Of dappled leaves with muted light

And fill my room with forest calls;

A gentle hush of wind, a bubbling, chucking creek.

A veery trill, an oriole,

Black-capped chickadee’s

Cheerful, captivating call

A soaring hawk, an evening owl,

An eagle’s lonely, eerie trall.



And, if I am as crazy as a loon, then

Give me loons as well.

Paint a lake into the scene and let me hear

Their hollow, plaintive cries that bring to mind

The lovely, melancholy days

Of trees and birds and love

And almost love…



And this, the most important, most of all:

I need at dawn and dusk a hermit thrush—

Its fluting, pulling, soulful song…

If I can look ahead to numbered days,

Not moribund, but forest-bound,

Then I will gladly take that proffered seat

And live my final years or days

In grateful, blissful, natural peace.



—Margaret DiBenedetto



Oh Happy Day



I wake up with a song in my heart

And a light in my head

When the song moves to my head

At least I can shine a light on it

And ask it to leave.



—Richard Shea



Sleuth



When Sherlock was my lover

his long lanky body

smelling of cherry tobacco

wrapped me with dark heat.



His lips tasting of red wine

made husky promises to love me while

he discovered my mysteries.

I would have expected nothing less.



—Susan Liev Taylor



The Holes of Notebooks



One, two, three, the clock ticks

I’m sitting at my desk taking notes in my blue notebook

Four, five, six, the student taps his pen repeatedly against his desk,

Seven, eight, the door shuts, making a clicking noise

Nine, a piercing noise echoes through the halls,

The booming sound continues, shouting in the distance

I freeze, putting my pen down beside my notebook

Ten, I gaze around the classroom to see my classmates,

The color draining slowly from their faces, eyes wide in realization,

The clock continues to tick, eleven, twelve

I hoped for time to freeze, and correct itself, it doesn’t

Time is continuous, the blaring sounds down the hall approaching

Thirteen, the clock ticks

I retrace my morning

I ate a bowl of cereal only two hours ago

I said bye to my mom only two hours ago

Fourteen, I sit under a desk, once used for class

Now, my shelter of survival

The clock ticked again, and the darkness of the room

engulfs the faces of my peers

The clock ticks again, Fifteen, I am only Fifteen years old

Sixteen, our backpacks have become shields

Seventeen, I touch the now-dampened sleeves of my hoodie,

I brush my tear-stained cheeks, each tear,

reminding me of reality

Why?

When is it enough?

How many lives have to be taken,

How many have to be injured,

How many parents have to come home to an empty house

To realize that notebooks should only have three holes



—Lily Reynolds (16 years)



The poems we love six months in



Endless variations on the

fertile theme of navel gazing.



Yes.



Poems about genocide

—and hypocrisy.



No.



Bags of flour for the

famine-stricken soaked

in the blood of children.



You can’t sell designer real estate

ads with that.



The broken time piece...

ticks on.



Beautifully consistent.



Post-it on editor’s desk:



“Put a BIPOC on the June cover to

show our solidarity with the downtrodden”



—Ken McCarthy



Riding Trains



Some of the most profound reflection

has come from riding trains

A liminal space



I’ve been riding a particular line

for so many years now

Try it sometime



—Brian Gallio



Making an Altar



I watched my judgements to see where they land

and became eaten alive.



Flowers and sweets do not adorn this altar,

only confusions and pains,

empty cups for losses to come,

the agents of my humbling,

the seeds of awakening.



—Paul Sacca



Everyday Issues



Dog I thought barking was not

but a machine catches grinding

burps

barks

this happens when neighbor knocks

on her window I think signaling help

follow this

like a film noir unfolds

its tale: dog, machine, lady

linked

bizarre story

so

dog did not bark

machine

was grinding it up burping

sausages in neighbor’s kitchen

and

she wasn’t banging on window

for my assistance

(she’s always hated that dog,

and me) now startled

falling backward down

outside cellar steps…

solution

of conundrum.



—C.P.Masciola



Ancient Agora



Block upon block

Stone upon stone

Piled high in holy adoration.

Paths worn smooth over centuries of pilgrimage.



Philosophy debated, votes cast.



Long ago democracy born on this sacred ground.



Monuments paralyzed in pose remind us of a glorious legacy.



We must choose to recall what these men long dead have said.



Block upon block

Stone upon stone

Piled high in holy adoration



—Warren Mumford



Love Is Not Small



love is not small—



love is grandest—

the very grandest



of it all



*



so when you tell me



there ain’t enough room



it’s just that in you



love has yet to bloom



—Christopher Porpora



Molting Season



Suddenly I am shedding objects

like a molting tanager or grackle.

Yesterday my mobile phone

drove home with a friend

after our lunch date. Day before

my fitness tracker departed

for places unknown. One brown

leather glove sits alone in my

bag, its mate abandoned roadside

or downed on some restaurant floor.



Of course I know the difference.

Bird molts are timed to restore,

repair wings, ready them once more

for mating dances, fancy flights,

nest design, pastimes that entrance

others—younger, heady with raw

desire, stamina. I wonder

if leaving things behind is a

last stand. A plea—remember me,

like that bygone Kilroy wall scrawl.



What I really want to do is shed

meaningful words onto a page.

Not scattered riffs or easily erased

random rhymes but a more enduring

chronicle of my migration.

Most birds molt to stay vibrant,

aloft, worthy of awe. Their feathers

do not vanish all at once. Instead,

they drift softly toward ground—

wing shadows, an off-kilter haiku.



—Mary K O’Melveny



Baby Lady



It’s odd

I wake like a baby lately

helpless and befuddled

waiting for someone to pick me up

and turn me in the direction

I belong

hold me and provide what is

good for me, lest I let myself

dissolve like piss into cloth

I am soft like a baby

but gangly

stretched by thirty years

the pull of lovers, the

yank of knowledge how

it drags the limbs out and

bends them, the vessel growing

larger in an attempt to contain

all which passes through

it’s crowded in there if

I’m being honest

too crowded

oh, so this is the difference

darling baby cannot move for

it knows not yet where to go

lanky lady lies still for she

knows all the places

she could



—Madison Corbin