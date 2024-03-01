Poetry | March 2024

click to enlarge Paris Roofs, Isami Doi, linoleum cut, 1931, courtesy the Honolulu Museum of Art,gift of the Cades Foundation,1996. From "Global Connections" at the Samuel Dorsky Museum at SUNY New Paltz through July 21.

Crossing Edmund Pettus



Stay Close

Arm In Arm

Speak Free

Walk On



—Peter Coco



Seasons



Summer sings a love song

Autumn plays the cello—

mellow.

Winter’s bassoon

intones a dirge—

to purge.

Spring pierces the gloom

with solo

piccolo.



—Lyla Yastion



The heavy thing lifts



Suddenly,

in the garden,

a knowing.



It is time

to name the butterflies.



—Natalli Amato



Impression



In forgotten drawers



and stored away

boxes



her summer dresses lie

dreaming



of warm yellow

winds



tall sweet grasses



and the impression

her body leaves



on their soft

cotton

frames



—Ryan Brennan



Mannahatta Redux



Forgive me, O benevolent city, city of every want, whim, desire sated, city of genuine,

garrulous, gregarious, and gorgeous women and men, for I have betrayed you.



When the screaming sirens sped down Fifth to the tents in the East Meadow,

When the cavernous, quarrelous subways ached for passengers, when once beloved, brilliant

Broadway, now empty stages of grief, had ceased song and dance and touching our hearts,

I rode Amtrak along the mighty river,

Past the indigenous Poughkeepsies, beyond the alpine, Teutonic Rhinebeckians to Hudson.

New York, yes, but not.



And now, no more pigeons and seagulls and sparrows flirting and frolicking on the massive steps of the spanking new Moynihan Station, rather great birds of prey—hawks, vultures, peregrine falcons circle the sky then swoop down upon some unwitting creature.



No more the bountiful bodega or the aromatic elixir of warm and salty behemoth pretzels.

Nary a restaurant open past nine-thirty to dine in with a lover after an intimate assignation.



Still, living here is voluptuous. I am a sultan with a washer and dryer, (I gloat not, for decades I was laundrally deprived) a deck overlooking a field, cheap cabs, blue barns, Greig Farm, mountains

twin planters of orange mums the size of Patience and Fortitude.



I contradict myself?

Very well, I contradict myself.

I contain MetroCards.



My city, mea culpa.

I have sold my sorry soul for a cider donut.



—Lou Craft



Collection



The chapel in St. Patrick’s Cathedral was

where my young-adult psyche sought solace.



Our Savior Lutheran church I attended as a child

was sorely misnamed. St. Pat’s was my savior.



One gray afternoon, teary and convinced my world

was about to implode, I lit a candle and said a prayer.



I placed the slim, red-tipped wooden match I used to light the

candle into what I assumed was the box of sand to douse it.



As I turned to leave, I noticed smoke billowing from the

dark rectangular slot in the box.



I had set the collection box on fire and was actively

burning the Catholic Church’s dough.



A young priest with wavy brown hair that brushed his collar

came to my aid, and he was pissed. Really pissed.



Through a fresh bout of tears, I apologized over and over

as he deftly and patiently poured water into the thin slot.



The fire out, my rescuer walked away without a word and

disappeared into the vastness of the chapel.

I got the hell out of there



—Lori White



We would always say of her—

And always we’d be putting it mildly—

“She burns her candle at both ends.”

Indeed, my irreplaceable friend and I

Spent many a bacchanal side by side

Burning our candles at both ends;

And had her candle had

Three ends, or a thousand,

She’d have burned those, too,

And convinced me to follow along.



It was testament to a life force

That was more a force of nature

That she burned as long as she did—

Seventy-eight blazing years,

Her candle slowly diminishing

As its wick danced on and on.



But that force could become a firestorm:

A sudden conflagration that threatened

To engulf everything in its path,

The roar of Its flames nearly deafening.

And then it was run for your life,

Flee the inferno’s relentless assault;

And sometimes it would take a while

For that fire to finally exhaust itself.



But always in time the fire became mere embers,

The prodding and provoking cooled to probing,

The chafing transformed into charm

The challenge into curiosity;

And the sounds I’d hear then would be

Not the raging flames of late

I uneasily remembered,

But the rustling of our minds scurrying

Through a warren of rabbit holes,

The old familiar gales of laughter,

The gentle heartbeat of our intimacy.



An old man now,

I live along the sober and sobering

Stub of my own diminishing candle,

Its once-wild waxing coming to a close,

As it wanes toward its tapered end.



But as long as my candle yet burns,

So will hers,

Feeding oxygen

To the flickering flame of mine.

And I will be thankful.

Thankful for there having been

Such a light, such heat, in my life;

Thankful for having been

Both scorched and warmed by it;

Thankful for having had the chance

To be exasperated in endless ways

And enchanted in infinite ways

By the divine dance

Of her incandescent candle;

Thankful for the knowledge

That though this force itself

Has—somehow!—been snuffed,

There will always be a candle

Illuminating my narrowing path,

Burning close to my heart,

No doubt at both ends,

Whose name is Annette.

—Tom Cherwin



Sylvia Lerner



Arriving early at the Met to avoid the crowds

I stand in front of a golden crown

with bold designs of a mythical bird—

created twelve hundred years before Christ.

Plugged into my audio-guide, I’m in my own world.



A booming voice intrudes. A docent

leading a group of seniors pushes me aside.

What the fuck! I think and hold my ground.

Since I can no longer hear my audio-guide,

I remove the earphones to listen.



“This is a private tour!” an officious woman

wielding a menacing cane informs me,

as if my listening is inappropriate.

“Well, I’m a private person,” I tell her,

trying to tone down my Brooklyn-tough.



She looks familiar, can’t place her . . . then it comes to me—

Sylvia Lerner, the Homework Nazi.

“Sylvia Lerner,” I say—just thinking Homework Nazi.

“Who are you?”

I tell her my name, replace my earphones and move

to another part of the exhibit. She follows me

to let me know I can listen to the docent.



She was my son’s fifth grade teacher—

my second child, the homework refusenik—

now an adult.



On the first day of class when you find out

your child’s teacher, parents fly to the office

to change the assignment.

I was not a “curling” parent,

sweeping the ice to reduce friction—

but when I learned he had Sylvia Lerner,

I led the charge.



“She’s the perfect teacher for him,” I was told.

“No one refuses to do her homework!”

“But the long poems he’ll have to memorize!”

“Yes, he’ll know that he can do it.”



I remember him struggling to learn

“Sea Fever” by John Masefield:



And all I ask is a windy day with the white clouds flying,

And I learned that “” is the white sprayon the crest of a wave caused by the wind.I think every time I see itand think of Sylvia Lerner, my son’s best teacher.baby—the ocean is over the dunethe beach is stone, not sandi was hanging from the cliffside like it was your neckfingertips sticky with sea saltclutching the slope beneath your headwanting to sink my lips into yoursuntil we came together,a second timei love you how i love myselfwhich is to say, i hate youbut not reallywe’re always making these big messes,and to survive within myself nowis to die in your directionwhich is to sayyes—everything has indeed multipliedthat means there are twice as many words to speakwaves to break,delicate words,and ways to diethis is all to say that yes,of course,what i thought was the cliff was not the cliffwhat i thought was your neckwas not your neckbaby—I’m so, so alivetogether in my dreamswe set the world on fire.alone in this moment—barely a spark.Briskly whisk a muddy meadow walkwith one bird sightingand one glimpse of new clover.Add a half bushel of certified organic sun beams.Set aside.Slowly mix memories of bulbs planted in the fallwith dreams of pastel blooms.Season with joy.Serve immediately.I know you are not who you used to be,But I do not yet know who you are now.The geese crowd the yard leading down to the lakeand you make a joke that is not exactly funny,but I laugh because you’re my fatherand I want to believe that, these days, you’re good.I’m not sure. I keep my distanceand stay away so I can’t see the bad parts of you.They must be there, though.It’s hard to accept that you have changedbecause I resent that it came so late.I want a time machine that brings me to 1997so I can take you by the shouldersand shake you, violently,tell you, “it’s okay.You won’t always be this way.But be different now, please. Be different now.”