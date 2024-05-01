Poetry | May 2024

click to enlarge
A Poet Survives
“Miracle Island" a show of paintings by K. K. Kozik is at Kenise Barnes Fine Art in Kent through May 12.
There once lived a soul
in solitude refined
where the voices whispered, and inspiration showed
in the quiet realms where in Amherst
she rose.
Emily Dickinson with a pen in her hand
in realms with ink, her visions expand.
her verses dancing in glittering light
in truth she wrote, in darkness and bright.
The narrow lanes of her quiet despair.
A rebel spirit with her wild hair.
A hymn to a life, its joy and its strife.
Each word a new treasure
with its secret to life.
This soul of this Emily a phantom’s flight.
Through verses she soared through a quiet night.
Her poems linger like stars untamed.
A universe of thought, forever unnamed.
In white dresses she walked the unknown.
A poet in silence her verses intone.
A reclusive spirit, a poet divine.
In Emily’s heart, a poet survived.
—Olivia Song Miller (15 years)
Words
Set them down
and off they go,
banging like bumper cars
crashing, connecting,
tiptoeing into something other.
“Laconic” slumps singularly on the page
while “exuberant” jumps into a sentence,
all snappy syllables
like thrown dice on a table
or scattered birdseed
enticing birds to flock.
“Periwinkle” seeks “midnight blue”
for something long-term,
and “cartwheel” seeks “hill.”
“Spoon” cups “egg”
for a quickie, until
punctuation interferes,
poking its nose where it isn’t wanted;
the spinster schoolmarm at the head of the class
with her pointer and
her hair in a bun.
Verb and noun meet at the chalkboard
calling for order,
unaware that exclamation mark
has chased period out the window.
—Amanda Tiffany
Final Offer
In the deep night
blackbirds are asleep.
When they wake, the village
will be washing
clothes on river stones.
Pine groves breathe
in the new air.
When they exhale
all spring is released
and nothing is the same.
I have lined the garden path
with orange blossoms.
If you do not return
by summer
they will be gone.
—James Cronin
Stopping in Sheboygan
I’ve never seen a golden sun
as on that June morning
in the outskirts of Sheboygan.
For lack of a campground,
I had parked my car
and slept on a wide rest area.
That sun woke me up
and, once in town, I had pancakes
at the oldest restaurant.
Few things to see and to do
(my trip was about to end)
but a lot to think about in Sheboygan.
Deteniéndome En Sheboygan
Nunca he visto un sol tan dorado
como esa esa mañana de junio
a la orilla de Sheboygan.
Por falta de un campamento,
había estacionado mi carro
y me había dormido en la zona de decanso.
Ese sol me despertó
y, ya en el pueblo, comí panqueques
en el restaurante más antigüo.
Poco qué ver y qué hacer
(mi viaje casi terminaba)
pero mucho qué pensar en Sheboygan.
—Ricardo Enrique Murillo
Sinking Ship
Did you receive my invitation
I picked you at random from a faded phone
book I found in my mother’s attic
next to some roller skates with a silver key
I flipped through and there you were
on page 522, my lucky number
and my sister’s name is Amy too
so it had to be you
did you know my neurons are fleeing
like rats on a foundering ship
skittering all over my kitchen floor
crawling into cupboards of long-expired cans
my ship seems to be sinking pretty fast
can’t remember who the vice president is
or if I took my pink pills
I chose you, yes you, dear Amy to help me
round up the roving neurons
so I don’t forget my birthday, which I think
is in July, but could be in January
amazed we have made it this far
despite subpar parents
and groping uncles
don’t you agree, my dear Amy
there goes one right now
catch it! quick!
don’t step on it!
sorry, I thought you were still here
were you ever here?
—Claire Scott
My Reader
Someone bought a copy
of my Selected Poems
2002-2021 at Good Books
in Cornwall, New York, and
I cannot help but wonder
who it was. I would like to
think it was a woman, well-
educated, perhaps with a
doctorate, not in literature,
but in biology or art history
or better yet, in psychology,
plain looking in her fifties,
glasses, divorced or widowed,
who went to the coffee shop
next door, opened the book at
random, smiled, and, for the first
time in her life, wrote a poem,
a poem about buying a book of
poetry, ten times better than this.
—J. R. Solonche
Lawnmower Man
Box truck boy
Han’s lover
They called you
Do not listen
You are, a lover
Of your lawn
And it is beautiful
“I like it 4 inches”
It will not grow higher
On your watch
And you watch
And you watch
The tools are part
Of the plan
To show your love
To your lawn
You will not let it burn
You will not let violence
Upon your lawn
Can you ride John Deere
Into the setting Sun?
—Jersey Montigo
Reverdie (Spring Song)
New neighbors tore the roses out,
Left the dooryard empty and cruel.
But the tulip-tree felled in the Storm of `18?
She’s still forcing out flowers,
Sprawled on the hilltop, arms resplendent
Like windows, evening-washed gold.
My home is going to burn someday.
Whoever sleeps in my bedroom next
Won’t like the sound of the mockingbird
In the pear tree half so well.
When that gets chopped down,
All the shadows on the walls will change.
Morning will be a different shape.
(Perhaps I will too.)
The river flows both ways.
Tomorrow does not mourn.
May will bloom on broken trees and still be May;
A procession of days never right, never wrong,
Maybe just what was and what will be.
—Emily Murnane
Knowledge
At the precise point of attack,
that flat slab of bluestone
where the wasp had been sunning,
at the exact spot where I
stomped hard with my sneaker
expecting a slight crunch
beneath the sole, my foot
stayed motionless as I watched
as if the wasp were some
slow-motion cartoon creature
empty of threat as it flew up
and away, looped around
ten feet off and dove back
to drive its stinger
quick in my ankle,
imparting knowledge
my eight-year-old mind
had lacked.
—Matthew J. Spireng
Whole New Ballgame
Spring training is over,
the season well underway.
But before I can even step up
to the plate, I realize
I’m an old, white, straight male
already looking at three called strikes
plus one more for good measure,
so I’m totally out.
And not in the good way.
—George J. Searles
I Think They Were Turkey Vultures
As I drove through a busy Beacon,
eyes on the road,
above and ahead two high up fliers
soaring in circles or figure eights
obviously of their choosing;
flying indolently,
casual loop the loops.
The light went red,
my enthralled eyes up and ahead,
audience of an aerial extravaganza.
Two large birds, turkey vultures I think,
maybe they’re not just showing off.
Maybe they’re hard at work,
sizing up the gent in the paused car below.
—Robert Phelps
Basket of Snakes
I pulled one out; electric green
with diamond eyes
In a sculpted mud bowl I
placed diamond tears; sky marbles.
I prayed amid the slither and
skins of many colors
moving away as fast as a breath.
There was no time to catch
any of these wonders;
I washed my hands and
went to church
but all that was religion
began inside of me.
—Anne Kirby McCarthy
High Pressure System
i am jealous of the sun,
extending its warm hand each day,
cradling your freshly shaven cheek.
i am jealous of the moon,
who climbs through your window each night,
sprawling across your shallow heaving chest.
i am jealous of the rain,
pelting your thin linen shirt,
now clung to your abdomen and sunken navel.
i am jealous of the snow,
that you welcome with an open mouth,
flitting across your hot tongue.
but i am happy to be the clouds,
lying dormant,
shielding your eyes from the blazing sun on
a hot summer day,
keeping distance,
only to return to give you rain to calm
the sweltering heat, then
clearing the sky to let you gaze upon the moon
and stars above,
lying in wait for winter to release the languid snow.
—Fiona Emmi
Rain Swept
Father God
sobbing
for His Son,
everyone bowing.
—Stephen Jarrell Williams
Everything Else
May the words of Oliver and Harrison be heard
As a new pledge of allegiance.
May the words of Rumi be shouted by loud speakers
Across the hot and shifting sands of the Middle East.
May Congress be inhabited by poets.
May Whitman and Keats be displayed on billboards
and in subway cars.
May Harjo’s words sprinkle magic
On tired streets and frozen minds.
More poetry,
Less of almost everything else.
—Don Ferber