Poetry | May 2024

There once lived a soulin solitude refinedwhere the voices whispered, and inspiration showedin the quiet realms where in Amherstshe rose.Emily Dickinson with a pen in her handin realms with ink, her visions expand.her verses dancing in glittering lightin truth she wrote, in darkness and bright.The narrow lanes of her quiet despair.A rebel spirit with her wild hair.A hymn to a life, its joy and its strife.Each word a new treasurewith its secret to life.This soul of this Emily a phantom’s flight.Through verses she soared through a quiet night.Her poems linger like stars untamed.A universe of thought, forever unnamed.In white dresses she walked the unknown.A poet in silence her verses intone.A reclusive spirit, a poet divine.In Emily’s heart, a poet survived.—Olivia Song Miller (15 years)Set them downand off they go,banging like bumper carscrashing, connecting,tiptoeing into something other.“Laconic” slumps singularly on the pagewhile “exuberant” jumps into a sentence,all snappy syllableslike thrown dice on a tableor scattered birdseedenticing birds to flock.“Periwinkle” seeks “midnight blue”for something long-term,and “cartwheel” seeks “hill.”“Spoon” cups “egg”for a quickie, untilpunctuation interferes,poking its nose where it isn’t wanted;the spinster schoolmarm at the head of the classwith her pointer andher hair in a bun.Verb and noun meet at the chalkboardcalling for order,unaware that exclamation markhas chased period out the window.In the deep nightblackbirds are asleep.When they wake, the villagewill be washingclothes on river stones.Pine groves breathein the new air.When they exhaleall spring is releasedand nothing is the same.I have lined the garden pathwith orange blossoms.If you do not returnby summerthey will be gone.I’ve never seen a golden sunas on that June morningin the outskirts of Sheboygan.For lack of a campground,I had parked my carand slept on a wide rest area.That sun woke me upand, once in town, I had pancakesat the oldest restaurant.Few things to see and to do(my trip was about to end)but a lot to think about in Sheboygan.Deteniéndome En SheboyganNunca he visto un sol tan doradocomo esa esa mañana de junioa la orilla de Sheboygan.Por falta de un campamento,había estacionado mi carroy me había dormido en la zona de decanso.Ese sol me despertóy, ya en el pueblo, comí panquequesen el restaurante más antigüo.Poco qué ver y qué hacer(mi viaje casi terminaba)pero mucho qué pensar en Sheboygan.Did you receive my invitationI picked you at random from a faded phonebook I found in my mother’s atticnext to some roller skates with a silver keyI flipped through and there you wereon page 522, my lucky numberand my sister’s name is Amy tooso it had to be youdid you know my neurons are fleeinglike rats on a foundering shipskittering all over my kitchen floorcrawling into cupboards of long-expired cansmy ship seems to be sinking pretty fastcan’t remember who the vice president isor if I took my pink pillsI chose you, yes you, dear Amy to help meround up the roving neuronsso I don’t forget my birthday, which I thinkis in July, but could be in Januaryamazed we have made it this fardespite subpar parentsand groping unclesdon’t you agree, my dear Amythere goes one right nowcatch it! quick!don’t step on it!sorry, I thought you were still herewere you ever here?Someone bought a copyof my Selected Poems2002-2021 at Good Booksin Cornwall, New York, andI cannot help but wonderwho it was. I would like tothink it was a woman, well-educated, perhaps with adoctorate, not in literature,but in biology or art historyor better yet, in psychology,plain looking in her fifties,glasses, divorced or widowed,who went to the coffee shopnext door, opened the book atrandom, smiled, and, for the firsttime in her life, wrote a poem,a poem about buying a book ofpoetry, ten times better than this.Box truck boyHan’s loverThey called youDo not listenYou are, a loverOf your lawnAnd it is beautiful“I like it 4 inches”It will not grow higherOn your watchAnd you watchAnd you watchThe tools are partOf the planTo show your loveTo your lawnYou will not let it burnYou will not let violenceUpon your lawnCan you ride John DeereInto the setting Sun?New neighbors tore the roses out,Left the dooryard empty and cruel.But the tulip-tree felled in the Storm of `18?She’s still forcing out flowers,Sprawled on the hilltop, arms resplendentLike windows, evening-washed gold.My home is going to burn someday.Whoever sleeps in my bedroom nextWon’t like the sound of the mockingbirdIn the pear tree half so well.When that gets chopped down,All the shadows on the walls will change.Morning will be a different shape.(Perhaps I will too.)The river flows both ways.Tomorrow does not mourn.May will bloom on broken trees and still be May;A procession of days never right, never wrong,Maybe just what was and what will be.At the precise point of attack,that flat slab of bluestonewhere the wasp had been sunning,at the exact spot where Istomped hard with my sneakerexpecting a slight crunchbeneath the sole, my footstayed motionless as I watchedas if the wasp were someslow-motion cartoon creatureempty of threat as it flew upand away, looped aroundten feet off and dove backto drive its stingerquick in my ankle,imparting knowledgemy eight-year-old mindhad lacked.Spring training is over,the season well underway.But before I can even step upto the plate, I realizeI’m an old, white, straight malealready looking at three called strikesplus one more for good measure,so I’m totally out.And not in the good way.As I drove through a busy Beacon,eyes on the road,above and ahead two high up flierssoaring in circles or figure eightsobviously of their choosing;flying indolently,casual loop the loops.The light went red,my enthralled eyes up and ahead,audience of an aerial extravaganza.Two large birds, turkey vultures I think,maybe they’re not just showing off.Maybe they’re hard at work,sizing up the gent in the paused car below.I pulled one out; electric greenwith diamond eyesIn a sculpted mud bowl Iplaced diamond tears; sky marbles.I prayed amid the slither andskins of many colorsmoving away as fast as a breath.There was no time to catchany of these wonders;I washed my hands andwent to churchbut all that was religionbegan inside of me.i am jealous of the sun,extending its warm hand each day,cradling your freshly shaven cheek.i am jealous of the moon,who climbs through your window each night,sprawling across your shallow heaving chest.i am jealous of the rain,pelting your thin linen shirt,now clung to your abdomen and sunken navel.i am jealous of the snow,that you welcome with an open mouth,flitting across your hot tongue.but i am happy to be the clouds,lying dormant,shielding your eyes from the blazing sun ona hot summer day,keeping distance,only to return to give you rain to calmthe sweltering heat, thenclearing the sky to let you gaze upon the moonand stars above,lying in wait for winter to release the languid snow.Father Godsobbingfor His Son,everyone bowing.May the words of Oliver and Harrison be heardAs a new pledge of allegiance.May the words of Rumi be shouted by loud speakersAcross the hot and shifting sands of the Middle East.May Congress be inhabited by poets.May Whitman and Keats be displayed on billboardsand in subway cars.May Harjo’s words sprinkle magicOn tired streets and frozen minds.More poetry,Less of almost everything else.