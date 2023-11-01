Poetry | November 2023

Dear Helen

(Letter in the Pocket of a Soldier)

Wish I could give these words to you

With my own hand or not have to give

Them at all but some part of me has got

To come home to you some leftover to

Keep I’m sorry this has to be true but

We are all just dust that learned to dance

And a measure of stars in motion and I

Remember you despite it I remembered you

The moment your eyes met mine that first

Time I walked you home in the snow and

You were the moon so steady so serene

Is there meaning does it matter I knew

I remembered you from no man’s land

Your ivory face bent low over me if you

Read this believe me it happened just as I

Remembered you in the winter sky and my

Brief plain purpose to place you there.

��"Emily Murnane

Massacre

To the innocent Israelis

And to this distracted world,

The massacre seemed

To come out of nowhere.

But it didn’t.

We just weren’t paying attention.

It came out of years of misery,

Years of a hopeless existence

In an open-air penitentiary,

Where the choices are between

Hate or resignation;

Where grief and despair

Are not choices,

But requirements.

My own grief-filled heart

Weeps for the Gazans,

Pawns in Hamas’s hell;

Weeps for the Israelis,

Pawns in Netanyahu’s greed;

Weeps for our world

And its sinful inattention.

Now, attention must be paid.

I just pray

That the payment��"

In more years of squalor,

In the lost lives of innocents,

In the strangling ropes of grief��"

Is not another massacre.

��"Tom Cherwin

Understudy

The lamp post rolls my shadow flat

along the walk: The ghost

who wants to be me,

the ghost who’s where I’m not.

She almost got the part,

dancing, now, on the nether-stage,

imitating all that I do:

She studies my jaw, my bones,

my lines, but I’ve yet

to break a leg, her anguish

spreading like glue at my feet.

She just won’t quit: It’s a wonder.

She’ll stick

with me through thick & thin��"

her proud pantomime

egging me on, haunting

all the places that I’ve been

& not been��"howling right on

through my old-age. But

she’ll finally have her chance

to shine when she dances

on my grave, the Understudy

who became the Star��"

the Steady One gone under.

��"Marlene Tartaglione

Wings of the Beast

Because it is this way

With us

Each a separate wing

Dipped in honey and vinegar

On either side of the beast aloft

Panicking when the other wing

Stops its flapping

Too dazzled by sun of self

To restrain ourselves

To learn whisper glide

Sustained notes easy

In mercury sky

Sweet with abstinence

Matchless compassion

Our lives braided together

By flight

Heightened fear aloft

Looking down

Beat down

Tread upon

Souls

I try to get

To your side

But the beast plunges

When we’re in total agreement

��"Ethan Sirotko

Planning Board Secretary Sees All

The twins will be fine on the floor for an hour with a lunar module

so that I can find the map of Vail Farm,

the one drawn by the County not

the Conservancy.

The former is all borders, and numbers,

the latter, just fields

as if drawn by someone crawling on his belly,

feeling the ground all the way.

If the twins don’t get into a fight,

I’ll find the map in one of the seven stacks of old farms

or maybe a cabinet drawer too heavy for me to open alone,

misfiled long ago, an error that still won’t save it.

I stand at the edge of the room as if

on the surface of the moon, my children playing in moondirt,

and all I have to do is find proof

of an old man’s memory and his work

so he can sell it all off and go south leaving

his children who love every rock

alone to find their own ways.

It’s not his fault it’s the economy.

From the moon, I can see them all

standing together down in their north field.

The map I find will scatter them,

and if they’re like the others

they’ll start to drink and wreck twenty years

building roads through the old alfalfa

for the rich man who is buying it, who will never know

what it feels like to crawl on his belly,

flip over and lie down on his own ground

to look for the man in the moon.

��"Darrah Cloud

Calving

The captain was surprised.

He had never seen the great crumbling icecap

shear itself into the inlet with such force and urgency.

We, itinerant travelers on a tourist boat,

had no working knowledge of glacier-dynamics,

no day-to-day experience,

no point of reference beyond

what we had seen on documentaries and

in the icy froth that remained at the bottoms of our

cocktail glasses.

For us in our geologic infancy, the calving,

the ice plunging from the shelf into the bay,

transforming into bergs,

could have been as common an occurrence

as an autumn spectacle

��"ochre leaves flowing off October aspen��"

a perennial blessing, not an irregular

and ominous indicator of catastrophic changes.

We were dancing partygoers on a sinking ship.

We cheered on each successive explosion,

each ancient ice block careening off the precipice,

each gladiator, and each new victim.

We were agog, intoxicated by the immensity

of what we were witnessing, while at the same time

being struck by the duality of words and matter.

Traveling back to a June dairy barn,

a one thousand-pound blue-ribbon Holstein in labor,

a veterinarian up to his shoulders in uterus,

birthing-chains secured around a breached-fetus,

the powerful muscle-walls of the mother exhausted and failing,

a mass of ice finally breaks free, still born,

and begins to dissolve in the warming tide.

The bloodied cow rises,

the thermally expanding sea rises,

to her own forgiveness, her own baptism,

as we follow.

��"Paul Clemente

From the Shadow

Dark. Snow.

Outside, looking in a window,

There is light

Warmth

Food

People.

The snow is deep.

The way is dangerous.

But I ask,

Would you know

That light within,

The warmth

The food

Were it not for me?

��"Augusta Ogden

Hungry Sparrow

A woman lets down

her black hair, and darkness

falls over my shoulders.

I kiss her as if I love her

with my eyes closed

and invite the sparrows

in the gutters to sleep here,

to fill the small gaps

between her body and mine,

to rush the dawn

with their mournful brown beaks,

to translate this sorrow into song.

��"Russell Karrick

the scarecrow groaned dismally

a thin mist was threading around the cornstalks, slowly deciding its resting place

oh how tiresome this is, said the scarecrow

to stand here, year after year, staring at this vegetable

i am certain that there must be more beyond the hills i see

i have dreamt of twisted gray corridors winding up tall towers

with echoes of books shutting and chains clanking against the walls

but I’ve not been there

sometimes the spiced wind will bring the smells of murky water lazing in lonesome

pools

and scents of blood stained driftwood and perfumed lace, perhaps a fevered kiss

blown to a white brow

within the wind’s howl i have heard fires sputtering out spells and the hooves of

thousands of horses

running across the golden lined clouds

but I’ve not seen them

the crows scoff at my stationary position

and gossip about recent traffic within their gray sky

i swear i have heard some lone artist in an attic long forgot,

play old ballads on a violin that has seen mountain tops with bells on them

bells that rang and rang across the globe, but have since retired

sometimes children run through my fields but are gone with the rain clouds

i wish someone would read to me, even an advertisement would suffice

the straws entwined underneath my cloth figure are restless like the chattering leaves

i wish they would resign to this fate

and daydream as i do

i imagine when my final day is nigh

i will slowly disintegrate onto this wooden pole

my straws will migrate down into the earth, blending with the soil

i will grow with the corn and look to the sun’s face

but i will never venture beyond

��"Katrina SteierWinter XII

I am dreadful. My skies, blank and bird-less.

Blueness creeps and peels your lips like old paint.

Watch as my dour temperament elongates

Black moods of night, stiffens sky to starless,

Sneers down from the moon. I’ll choke and harden

Dirt, water, and trees. My fingers, bayonets;

Each snowflake dripped from them, my creations.

I give them to you. I am not heartless.

Yet how you hate. How you injure my artistry.

Only I can individualize snowflakes.

Are you jealous? Is my misery apparent?

I see what you see, a monstrosity.

My bitterness whips, cracks, retaliates;

You are the child, and I am the parent.

��"Jennifer Wise

