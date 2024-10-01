Poetry | October 2024

Civil Proceedings





wasted morning wait downtown

reshuffling our love documents

sir your fingerprints her photo we

choked on dotted lines and left

really were we better off apart what

difference does a stamped and sealed

two hearts upon a paper make

you walked too fast i didn’t talk

we lost our love in traffic spent

the afternoon huffing in our

separate hearts to hell with this

we cursed we cried our fears we died

but back in line at four oh

holy state of red tape shredding to

i do we are the kiss confetti





— Toby Campion





I’m watching the Premier Leaguewhen she comes home, hurrying,with a jar of whole nutmeg.This seems a good time to sharethat nutmeg is a soccer termfor a humbling trick, and that some sayConnecticut, where she is from,is nicknamed the nutmeg statefor wood mixed with the pits.She takes a breath, then tells meshe left the store wondering,Is this the last whole nutmegwe’ll ever need? I understand.It’s October, and we’re awashin painted bones and memories.I try to say we’ll nutmeg timeand win another lifeas fortunate as this.She just turns the glass and reads,Whole nutmeg,properly cared for,lasts indefinitely.I don’t have to venture further than the frontdoor. Coming or going. Can’t tell whichsometimes. There they are standing upright—two dogwoods, sentinels, one on either side.But it’s the one on the left as I’m leavingthat I’m thinking about today. Torrential rainsyesterday, sheets of water plunging from eaves,their troughs overflowing, waterfall makingits way under the door and onto the floor.No matter to that four-petaled white flowerstill hanging on through baking sun and nowthe downpour, the solitary blossom on bothtrees. For more than ten days the lone flower.No matter the news, I, too, have to hang on.listen to uswe like itwhen light fadesand even morewhen it dawns!I had me a sweet watermelon backin ’58. Yessir! I didn’t evenspit out the seeds they was so sweet.And I slurped me some fancyice cream out of one of those cardboardcontainers. It came with its veryown wooden spoon! This is while my folksjust about drowned themselvesin bourbon playin’ gin rummy in the barof the Cheyenne Country Club.My lips wet and red from watermelon,belly bloated by ice cream,I leaned my eight-year-old body againstone of them wicker lawn chairsand watched the other kids blow the dickensout of each other—sparklers blindingan eye, a thumb-tip blastoff from an M-80,an ambulance for the four-year-oldwith a tiny rocket stuck in his leg. Yahoo!The fourth of July in Ole’ Cheyennewhere the buffalo were in cages at Frontier Parkand discouragement was all that bloomedon the prairie.I have a thing for the wind.Against my back it pushes me.Whips around my bones and reminds me,who is really the boss.Sometimes it quietly whispers.Through the trees it speaks to me.Reminding me of who I am, and where I come from.When it’s quiet, it still says something.Enjoy the stillness, find your peace.Invoking me to reflect on what, and who is yet to come.I have a thing for the wind, and I do believe it hasa thing for me too.this much is certain:there is something to be saidabout the aftertaste, aboutexhaustion following hoursof hothouse sex, fleshsprinkled with the sweetsof love, lips already alivefor the next time:a Hollywood moment,a happy ending.hallelujah.I came across a sprigand stone today, side by side,placed in the gutter by someonewho must have hurried on.I picked them up, held themin my hands, studied themin disbelief. Sprig spoke firstand said: Keep me, take mehome. Water and root me.I will grow to be your friend.Stone spoke next and said:Sprig will only grow to witherand fade away one day.Take me home. Use meas paperweight or whateveryou desire. I will stay the same.I stood on the path myself,wondering which I shouldlisten to, one, both, ornone at all.Rolling Rock, Natural Ice, Keystone,and it’s not the beer aisle at the store.A two-mile round-trip dog walkalong the rural road and one could packa large trash bag with cans and bottlestossed from cars. Budweiser, Busch,Coors Light. Think about it. Mostbeer drinkers stick to their brands,so if there are thirty different brandsboth sides along the one-mile stretchof road, that’s thirty different people, manyat the wheel, who think it’s okay to drinkand drive and litter too. Oh, they knowdrinking while driving’s illegal. That’s partlywhy they toss their cans. Don’t want toget stopped with empties in the pickupor car. Maybe one day one will get caughtand sentenced to gather cans and bottlesalong this stretch of road. Narragansett,Pabst Blue Ribbon, Stroh’s. Lying in brushand bushes, ditches and shallow streams,mostly tough to get to, unlike at the store.Schaefer, Old Milwaukee, GeneseeCream Ale, Miller, Milwaukee’s Best.upon posting a poem onlinean ex lover texts me and says,“you changed that poem?”yes, i added a versechanged the endingfelt better to me“i like the first one better,i got a knot in my stomachwith that one new line…”she pauses, questions herself,“huh, maybe that makes ita better poem.”i always enjoy her feedback,more than she knowsshe hates my depressionand hates to love the wordsit spews out of mei sip my coffeeenjoy the warm sunshineon my facein the cool autumn airand i think,life’s not so bad sometimesso don’t worry about mehappy friends,my melancholy poemshelp me feel betterand for those of you reading themwholeheartedly,and especially feeling themwholeheartedly,i am truly grateful.The gas station coffee’s too hotto chug at 5:58 AM en route to workso we fill our first few highway mileswith recent recollectionsof the minuscule victoriesand minor defeatsthat shape our daily liveslaughing ourselves to tearsat these predicaments—acknowledging how we’re turningslowly into our fathersjust enough to be gratefulwhile achievingthe one unspoken wishthat these better menmaintained for their sons:Not losing ourselves along the waylike the embers of our cigarettesflittering off behind usbetween white and yellow lines.The headstones in the old graveyardon Verplanck Avenuein Beacon are crumbling,inscriptions effaced—Here are some dates,1808-1888,there a family name,La FargeWe can only tell by the small sizeof the markerswhere a child is buriedand many stones just sayMOTHERyou may discoverwalking in autumn eveningswhere the wild things areAnd I was like,“Oh my God!”I took an oath.I will not covet the lifeof Methuselah and watchinventions become obsolete.I will not rewrite the Bookof Genesis, nor will I skydivein some desperate attemptto fill a bucket.I took an oath.I will not allow the rants ofnewsroom addicts to mute thelaughter that keeps me young,nor will I cross an expanse ofocean simply to touch a tomb,learn a new culture or buytrinkets from children.I took an oath.I will follow stone walls underthe super moon of winter whilethe female moths emerge fromtheir pupae, and I will read adventurestories in a wicker chair untilmy lids become heavy or a dinnerbell rings in my head.I took an oath.I will keep my hedonism simpleso as to refute its dissolutereputation; the debaucherywill be limited to that dream thatfades too quickly, and I will keepthe bucket empty as all that I haveis all that I need.Today,Help me wring out joy from my dayA wet washclothDank from blood, ink, dirtSqueeze out an American goldfinchAnd a nuthatchA moment’s rest on the couchA short string of words from my daughterOr son—without expletivesA text about tofuA friend’s new haircutAn evening walk with a lacrosse stick and a boyAnd the cool twilight breeze that comes after a storm