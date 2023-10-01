Poetry | Octoer 2023

07_Music-Books-Poetry_poetry

The First Time it Rained

After Moving to New York

I didn’t think they would allow it.

I didn’t quite believe

that the grey interstates above

were made of the same

scattered light

that used to watch over me

(but not too closely -

more of an aunt’s gaze

than a mother’s)

changing hue with the sun’s

location, hosting rainbows

and thunderheads,

the occasional tornado.

Or peering

through the lacy canopy

of leaves.

Looking up those vertical

hallways��"raindrops searching

for soil and seeds, tributaries

or tongues��"I ducked behind

the huge glass door and

considered the possibility that

I had not, after all,

left the planet.

��"Skye Gilkerson

Gown

She rises from

the sheets

of our

bed

wearing nothing

but a

gown

of morning

light

��"Ryan Brennan

tinderbox

You can’t fault me for thinking that

every little ache ’n pain

is my last. I mean,

look around!

Only half of us are left

if that. There’s been a lot of

dying of late

and it hurts

near my heart

or what’s left

bereft of plays

and promises.

Road kill and compromise,

tomorrow’s actions

turn away

from the pillaged wine

and abhorrent fact that

we failed those innocents

we once called infants.

The best of us failed

and the rest of us followed.

Aloof to a world on fire.

��"Mike Jurkovic

I would never

Kiss you on the lips

My dear true friend

I would never hold your embrace for long

I would never whisper in your ear I love you

My dear true friend

��"Lisa Merksamer

Seen/Scene

Am I passing you,

or is it the other way ‘round?

Lines of sight collide

on a cresting highway of hurt

Are you here for me,

or do I have it all backwards?

Once again we bloom

In quarters too cramped for comfort

Why we are drawn to this fray,

this crush of precisely planned accidents?

Like magnets spinning lazy

We push til pull whirls ‘round

When at last we head home together,

each gives up one by one

Til we’re left just the two of us

Unsure if we’re hungry or whole

��"Cole Sletten

Muhheakunnuk

Not a love letter today

I want to show you my respect

You felt rough

Made it tough to swim across

Felt like clothes in a washing machine

It was hard, was all I could say

Tried to go smooth

Tried to find my rhythm

Feeling standstill while steadfast

Worked out, I made it

Despite being so in my head

Not anxious about you perhaps

Before colonization and your naming after Hudson

You were called The River That Flows Both Ways

Great Waters Constantly in Motion

And that is what you are

You show your greatness and your current

Life lives through you

You are ebb and flow

Both/and

Let me feel it through you

Feel your beauty, your scale, your motion

Joy and sorrow

Turn towards

I am in awe of you

��"Heike Jenss

Memories

We had come far

That summer

Two thousand hot miles

Traveled together

The sun in our eyes

Our plans made in another world

Under the leafy arch

OfWashington Square Park

I hear the sound of sand under your foot again

And we are in the high desert

The dry red desert

Sandstone orbitals once underwater

Frame a scudded sky

Now nothing

But the dry wind

The salt

I thought I knew you then

Forgive me

��"Augusta Block

Misgiving

I gave you a stone

You promised not to throw it at me

I gave you a page

You said you’ll write on it

I gave you my opinion

You said

You don’t understand me

And you threw the stone at me

��"Ze’ev Willy Neumann

Road Rage

Driving into traffic

I cut a guy off my mistake

sparks his anger no surprise but

the intensity

is so alarming

it lives like a storm

follows me down the road

at a traffic light stop

he gets out of his car

calling me out

calls me “tough guy” startled

I try to apologize

he’s not having it

no harm done

yet the rage I caused

blows me away!

��"C. P. Masciola

It Lies There

Decay��"

it

lies

there

under

the white

of

fresh snow

fall

as

the white

of

fresh snow

falling.

��"Daniel Brown

Autumn Descent

Having been adrift

leaves spoon each other

on ten stone steps

descending

the park’s grounds.

��"Diane Webster

The Work of a Poet

A touch��"the ushering in

of some mood��"a dazzling,

awakening quietude.

��"Christopher Porpora

Thirst

Thirst is the worst,

a relentless dearth

of what’s essential;

when you long for water

you feel you’re not long

for this earth.

Spit

won’t cut it.

Only thing harder to bear

is no air.

��"Patrick Walsh

Sentinel

Blown back

By western winds

Sweeping gnarled cedar roots,

Sand-anchored, shoring riverbanks

In place.

��"Tina Dybvik

Nos Novato

became the Phoenix

and we, from ashes reborn

begin at the start

��"Brian Gallio

Untitled

Come back in a day

You’ll fall forward a night

��"J SweetTestimony of loss

I saw my mother.

She was at a party, laughing and talking,

with a plate of food in her right hand.

In the dream she looked to be in her 40s or 50s��"vivacious,

the way she was before she retreated first to a chair,

then to a hospital bed

and all the while to a place I couldn’t reach.

I sat in a corner, watching.

A sweet dog slumped across my lap,

with her head and paws draped over my legs.

She seemed deflated and I wondered if she was sick.

Still, I didn’t move, the better to hold close her warmth and softness.

Then she was gone.

She must have slid off and slunk away while I savored the moment.

I tried to find her but soon realized I never would.

And then the images, the story, vanished too

as I awoke into a well of disquiet.

��"Sue BooksWaking

If you’re lucky, there’s the glitter of a dream,

A minnow’s flash of silver through your body’s soft net,

But more often there’s simply nothing,

And your sleep is only a tunnel through the eyes

Brief closure, whose end is when you are again

Wrapped in the familiar blanket of the self. In a dawn soaked room

Each thing, from the stale glass of water on the bedside table,

To the book left open on the tangled sheet, becomes another

Cloud in an unchanging range of sky,

The bearers of a weightless logic. You can see from bed

That the potted orchid near the window has opened

While you were sleeping.

��"Nicholas Pagano

DB

A long driveway will tell you who you love.

��"Gary Barkman

