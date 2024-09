Poetry | September 2024

In May 2007, in these pages, I published a made-up song I heard my daughter singing when she was not yet three years old. I was struck by it so much that I felt it called for presenting it here. (Reprinted below.) That led to many issues in which I included the poems and words of younger poets. Some months I have work to present, and some I don’t, but I know there are always many, many young (grade school through high school) and many other really young poets out there saying and writing remarkable poems, and so I’m reinviting all of you young poets and all of you parents, teachers, and friends of young poets—listen, write ‘em down and send ‘em in. I’d love to see, consider, and possibly publish these remarkable pieces on these poetry pages (and on our website). Email [email protected] and include your age or your young poet’s age. Thank you.We all need the sun.We all need the sun.But everyone loves the moon.Everyone loves the moon.(originally published July 2007)The cat who edits what isn’t loved is motivatedby its own greed for the spotlight.It’s been asleep, dreaming of the red penit’d paw at when it heard a new poem in the hall.Without even asking, it pounces and takes over,removing any trace of what was there before.When you see the cat, it is time to run and hide.It will keep you up all night and work you like a slave;it doesn’t need a screen or a fat stack of paper.It has only one idea: to take your poem apartand put it back together again as something else.It won’t stop until it thinks it’s done enough damage—till you’re tired of fighting with every word he adds or deletes;till there’s nothing left that can be changed again, nothing leftthat is yours alone,It is his.Life wears on me, expecting me to stay put in its shack.The dreary walls close in; I feel the trembling pressure,but I am the stone wedged within a stubborn street crack.We delve into risky exploits which were void Hoyle’s knack,so, I never cared for creatures of lust and rapture.Life wears on me, expecting me to stay put in its shack.The squeak of rain boots exposes me to a flashbackwhere I am drowned in the greed of my culture,but I am the stone wedged within a stubborn street crack.I wish to be as genuine as an old, well-read paperbackto comfort creatures of curiosity, but I always say, “yes sir.”Life wears on me, expecting me to stay put in its shack.Where is the exit? I wish to wander the wilderness to tracktonics and remedies to clear my palate of sickened sugar,but I am the stone wedged within a stubborn street crack.Filthy sweetness clings to my gums leaving a rotting plaque,but soon I will slim the hurdles and grow my strength into a fester.Life wears on me, expecting me to stay put in its shack,but I am the stone wedged within a stubborn street crack.He was grateful for the gentle purring of his cat. The joyfulness of the sun after a season of rain. The triumph of the bees following the return of the flowers. He brightened the world with his laughter and a smile as wide as the heavenly hereafter. Brightening up the darkest shadows with alizarin blues and greens. His brush illuminating forests and pools of fallen water. The yellow flower wavering in the sun. The brusque advance of a passing wind. The brittle rejoinder of a broken branch. He was grateful for his love’s slumber after relentless nights of thunder. The caress of her hand across the wrinkles of his world. The tumult of a new born baby climbing into the lap of the worldSpreading wife’s ashes on her gardenI think will be so hardbut laugh as a breeze sprinkles themaround and back up into my facelike sooty kissesevenly distributedlight on airI breatheand believecome in the sunwith meone more time.Treesold withcoldbare bluebarkshed red yellowyears.I know we took it backBut I still reachFor the keysIn the mornings especiallyI don’t know why that is….You don’t find your way to my dreamsAs frequently as you once didI’m still seeking a goodbyeIt seems we made it formal somewhereWe seemingly managed to do it allFrom you sleeping on your floorSo I can have the couchTo love makingTo sharing food, moneyAnd most importantlyOur livesPleaseJust tell me goodbyeAnd let us dieIn the corridor aheadtwo men guiding a gurneybearing a black bagI was too latePassing the nurse’s stationall sorrow and madnessa nurse looked up and saidSome of us have never had thatIf only this dawnOf a New PresidencyMight mean the dawnOf a New Beginning:Might mean a meltingOf frozen hearts—A New Compassion;Might mean a broadeningOf narrow minds—A New Enlightenment;Might mean an embraceOf different ways—A New Tolerance;Might mean a looseningOf old strictures,Old scriptures—A New Faith.Someone once prayed“Father, forgive them,”And was crucified;Someone once preached“I Have a Dream,”And was crucified;Someone once proclaimed“Imagine,”And was crucified.Haven’t we done enough harm?We’ve no time left to crucify.It is time, at long last, to sanctify:To sing a psalm in unison,In an all-encompassing embrace,In this holy chapel of Earth,In consecration not of The One,But of Each One—The full congregation;To gather close in welcomeOf our glorious differences,Knowing that differencesDeepen and diversify us;To weave of us allA coat of many colors,Stitched together as one:Myriad beautiful tones,All harmonizing, all blending,All dazzling, all sacred.And all of the same lining.Today I tore a holein the last pair of grey Hanesyou lent me the summer beforeour senior season of cross countrywhen Cuddy’s was celebratingtwenty years of businesswith ten-cent wingsdown the streetfrom our cold-water apartmentand we spent the summerstacking ninety-mile weeksnext to the bones,too tired to keep up with the dirtor walk next door for laundry.A thousand miles of hills and heatbore reverence for faulty pipesand shared underwear,laughed about over pitchers of Milleron Monday nights after an easy twelveup Oakwood Driveand deepened the next morning,flinging sweat in the mudalong the Wallkillduring cruise intervalsat paces now foreign to legsthat rip through remnants of exception.Tomorrow I’ll try to return themat the last place I saw you,rolling ten on your owndown Dubois in the sun,if I can find the wordsthat will take me back,they sound just like our breath,they pound the way we shook the earthwith every summer step.Beneath heroceanbluedresswavesfull ofstarsgentlybreak.Buy some WD-40.Tighten bolts, the seas are deep;Keep a lookout for your whaleKeep a weather eye:The forecast promises tears.Get friendly with your crinkly eyes,That’s you, in your looking glass, surprised.Most days they call you Grandma Ishmael;On difficult days you may be a GrandMoby Dick, orAvast Ye, Mad Nanny Ahab!Your kids, who “Sail the ocean blue”aboard the Pinafore, with their lively crew,believe your anchorage will do.Do you?Keep a Ship’s Log. Observeyour sailors navigate, and laugh, and splash, and dive;You tried to convey your water wisdom;You pray they don’t drown.Some have. Swallowed into whirlpools,in their all-weather wetsuits,they winnow below, around your hull.Remember when Mommy rinsed your hair in the tub?You loved that. See her swimming with the otherswhom you’ve loved.Each storm, Captain—Braving thundering winds in a small boat;Giving birth; Later, getting them to schoolin a blizzard that first day of the bone marrow transplantof their Daddy;—primed you for every next blow.Check your bilge,Water will be always wanting to penetrate;Everyday check your anchor chain,Captain, Anchors Away!Is each degraded linkas secureas can be?Do you recall how gladsome your beating heartWhen I was imagined before you,A slip of a girl in slip of whiteWaiting?Or you could ask me did I not beholdThe blunt strength of your arms reachingAnd rejoice?That you knew every atom I’d delight!