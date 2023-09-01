Sound Check: Holly Miranda’s Listening Picks | September 2023

click to enlarge Singer-songwriter Holly Miranda lives in Bearsville. Her newest album is 2023’s Virtual Funeral. EyeKneeRecords.com, GravesideVariety.com, GollyPresents.com, TheRighteousBabes.Com.

Each month here we visit with a member of the community to find out what music they’ve been digging.

This year I have had the privilege of shifting my focus from being in the spotlight to someone that shines the spotlight on others’ talents, and it has been equally, if not more, fulfilling. In Spring of 2023, Grace Coates of Gracie and Rachel and I started “Golly Presents” shows in her backyard and have now moved them to a new venue in Woodstock, Graveside Variety, that we helped to open with Amanda Palmer, Karen Feldstein, and Liz Grammaticas. So I’ve been able to discover a lot of new local incredible talent through these shows, like Jenna Nichols, Margo Ross, Rose Stoller, and Paul Moody, just to name a few. I also run a small record label with Amb. Parsley called Eye Knee Records that we started in 2020 and I have been producing a record for a new artist out of Portland, Oregon, named Lisa G that I am really loving and excited about. I’ve also been fortunate enough to catch Indigo Sparke now twice, and her LP Hysteria has been on repeat in my little cabin; it’s a gorgeous record. I’ve been loving Maya Hawke’s record Moss, who is also local and has graced the stages of GSV at one of our “Party around a piano with Lance Horne” shows. Christian Lee Hudson, who is not local but just a brilliant songwriter, has been blasting in my car as of late. Amanda Palmer and I recorded a cover of his song “Lose This Number” for her Patreon last month after seeing him sing it. I’m gearing up to hit the road for a couple weeks with the Righteous Babes, which is a super group assembled by Ani DiFranco of acts on her label of the same name. It consists of Gracie and Rachel, Jocelyn Mackenzie, and yours truly. There is too much talent in this area, get out and support live music, and especially if you’re streaming their records online, show up and buy some merch. Every little bit helps!