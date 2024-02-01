Sound Check: Mark Shue's Music Recommendations

click to enlarge Mark Shue is the bassist of the influential indie band Guided By Voices and the singer and guitarist of noise rock trio Beech Creeps. Guided by Voices’ 39th album, Nowhere to Go But Up, is out now. He lives in Kingston. Guidedbyvoices.com.

Lately I’ve been really diving deep back into the wonderful world of Martin Newell and [his 1980s band] the Cleaners from Venus. The songs are so great, and I just love the sonic universe that that music exists in. There is so much rich material in that catalog. Blow Away Your Troubles (1981) is a great record and a classic. I also finally just got the opportunity to see the recent documentary made about Martin Newell called The Jangling Man and I thoroughly enjoyed it. Been on a Flamin’ Groovies trip, too. Always. It’s my life soundtrack. It keeps giving itself back to me all anew. That band is everything.

As far as new stuff goes, I’ve really been digging the new singles from both MGMT and the Lemon Twigs. MGMT have a new single out called “Nothing to Declare,” which is sort of a great departure for them. The Lemon Twigs’ new single, “My Golden Years,” has been buzzing and bomping around in my skull since it came out, and it’s great. I’m excited to hear what they do next. I’ve also been really digging the Scout Gillet record, No Roof No Floor. Her style is really something else, I love it. “Slow Dancin’” is my jam.