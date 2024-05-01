Sound Check: Paula & Amanda | May 2024

click to enlarge "The Paula and Amanda Show" airs on Fridays at 7pm on 91.3 WVKR-FM and Wvkr.org and on Sundays at 2pm and 11pm EST at Transradiouk.com.

Each month here we visit with a member of the community to find out what music they've been digging.

Paula: My current faves are the Hitchcocks from Brazil. We've been playing them for several years. Their song '"Spaceman Go Trip" on their seven-inch, four-song EP on Missing Fink Records features some really phenomenal guitar work! How's about some new John Cale? "How We See the Light" is the first single from his latest album, POPtical Illusion. It's brand new! Any John Cale fan is going to love it! Linda From Work is a new band from Seattle. Their "Wasting All My Time" is pretty much what all of us do what we go to work at our daily grind that we all hate! Their recent vinyl LP is The Night is Short. No time is wasted giving Linda From Work a few plays! "Everybody Loves My Mom" by the Exbats is another that I like. Gee, Dick, it's a catchy tune, I'll give it an 89 and you can dance to it! Everybody should love the Exbats! They're based in Bisbee, Arizona, and their album is E is for Exbats.

Amanda: We recently saw Messer Chups perform. They've been included on several LP releases on Missing Fink Records that we've been playing recently, like the Music to Battle Apes By compilation, which includes their tune "Surf Del'Amore." Also on the Apes compilation is Dave Del Monte, a local favorite on played on Poughkeepsie radio going back to 2004. Dave's "See No Evil" is on the 12-inch maxi single included with the LP.