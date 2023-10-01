Sound Check: Rita Ryan's Listening Picks | October 2023

click to enlarge Rita Ryan is the host of "LocalMotion" on WVKR (Wednesdays, 4-6pm) and a New York Blues Hall of Fame inductee.

Each month here we visit with a member of the community to find out what music they've been digging.

Given that I host a radio show that focuses on music in the Hudson Valley, I listen to a lot of music from musicians in our area and those coming to perform here. I've been enjoying lots of new music releases this year from artists such as Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams (Live at Levon's), Club d'Elf (You Never Know), James Maddock (Night Work), Scott Petito (Many Worlds), Carolyn Marosy (Loners, Misfits & Rebels), Annalyse and Ryan (Trilogy), Sarah Fimm, David Baron, and too many others to list here. Part of my listening to music is through going out to experience it at our world-class area venues. Recently, I saw Tuba Skinny at Colony; Nduduzo Makhathini at the Falcon; Happy Traum and Friends at Maverick Concerts; opera, theater, and orchestras at Bard College's Fisher Center; and Kurt Rosenwinkel, Samara Joy, Tower of Power, and Bonnie Raitt at the Saratoga Jazz Festival. I'm looking forward to seeing the Squirrel Nut Zippers at Levon Helm Studios on November 11. The Woodstock Film Festival is an annual event that I thoroughly enjoy attending. It's hosting extraordinary live music performances this year, in addition to countless films. There is a new venue open in Saugerties called the Local, which has quite the eclectic lineup on its calendar. We are beyond lucky to live in an area that's so culturally rich and filled with outstanding music venues, museums, and theater.