Talea Ensemble to Perform in Chatham

click to enlarge The Talea Ensemble

The winter solstice is on December 21, and if you’re looking for a unique and musical way to observe the transition from autumn to winter on the shortest day of the year, you might want to take in the special performance that day of Georg Friedrich Haas’s “Solstices” (2017) by the Talea Ensemble at PS21's Black Box Theater.

Cited as one of the leading European composers of his generation, Haas, who is part of Columbia University’s composition faculty, is known as a leading proponent of spectral music and has been compared to Gyorgi Ligeti for his use of micropolyphony, microintervals, and overtone series. Composed to be played by 10 musicians in complete darkness, “Solstices” is approximately 75 minutes in duration and is designed to evoke the natural phenomenon of planetary movement.



New York’s Talea Ensemble has earned the Chamber Music America/ASCAP Award for Adventurous Programming and has premiered nearly 45 commissions of major new works since the group was founded in 2008. The ensemble’s PS21 performance will take place in complete darkness. To give attendees a chance to acclimate to the room, the presentation will begin with a few minutes of darkness in advance of the full performance. Ushers will be equipped with night vision goggles to assist anyone who needs to exit during the performance.

The Talea Ensemble will perform Georg Friedrich Haas’s “Solstices” at the Black Box Theater of PS21 in Chatham on December 21 at 4:26pm precisely. Tickets are $35 (students, youth, and educators are $10).