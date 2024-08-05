"That Time of Year" Reading Series Launches in Hudson

Last year, Chronogram featured a Q&A with Columbia County author and multidisciplinary artist Andrea Kleine about her surreal and hilarious feature film The End is Not What I Thought It Would Be. Now she’s back on our radar with another interesting creative endeavor. Organized by Kleine, That Time of Year is “a quarterly-ish reading series around a theme” that begins on August 10 at the Spotty Dog Books and Ale with a bill that features her and two other writers, Cat Tyc and Laura Van Den Berg. The inaugural event’s theme is “Animalia.”

Tyc is an artist and the author of the chapbooks An Architectural Seance, Consumes Me, and I Am Because My Little Dog Knows Me and articles for Maggot Brain, The Recluse, Shock of the Femme, and other publications. She has performed and presented at the Microscope Gallery, Anthology Film Archives, the Brooklyn Museum, the Synthesis Gallery in Berlin, and elsewhere. Van Den Berg’s books include The Third Hotel, I Hold a Wolf by the Ears, and State of Paradise, which was published in July; she is the recipient of a Guggenheim Fellowship, a Strauss Living Award from the American Academy of Arts and Letters, and a literature fellowship from the NEA. Kleine authored the novels Calf and Eden. In addition to books and films, her work includes essays and performances.

The debut installment of That Time of Year with authors Cat Tyc, Laura Van Den Berg, and Andrea Kleine will kick off at the Spotty Dog Books and Ale in Hudson on August 10 at 7pm. The event is free. Books will available for purchase and signing.