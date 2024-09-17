The 2024 Hudson Jazz Festival Brings the Party to the People

Since 2018, the Hudson Jazz Festival has helped place Hudson on the map as a destination city for the ever-experimental genre’s established powerhouses and rising stars. This year, the festival’s creator, Hudson Hall at the historic Hudson Opera House, is shaking things up to better bring its characteristic high-caliber jazz performances to the people by moving the festival to a new season and adding a slew of free events that will be popping up all around Hudson.

Scheduled in February in years’ past, the 2024 Hudson Jazz Festival marks the festival’s official move to October, offering music lovers the chance to get out and enjoy the festival’s many offerings and the region’s idyllic autumnal landscape. Coinciding with the seasonal change, the festival is taking its events city-wide with the addition of three new festival venues that showcase well-loved Hudson destinations and a free pre-festival Community Day. “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to showcase not just some of the most exciting jazz artists of today, but the unique beauty of our region during the spectacular fall season,” says Hudson Hall Executive Director Tambra Dillon.

click to enlarge An all-ages jam session from Make Jazz Trill Again (MJTA) Trill Mega Jam will take place as part of the festival's free Community Day on September 28.

Taking place on Saturday, September 28 at 2pm, this year’s first-ever Community Day offers an exciting appetizer for the full festival meal that lies ahead October 4-6. Free for all Hudson residents and pay-what-you-will for non-residents, this afternoon block party on City Hall Place starts with a BBQ by Chef Cleveland Samuels and a drum circle by Kuumba Dance & Drum, followed by an all-ages jam session with Make Jazz Trill Again (MJTA) Trill Mega Jam, and the opening reception of “Between the Cracks,” a new exhibition in Hudson Hall’s first floor galleries curated by Hudson-based artist Reginald Madison.

The next weekend, October 4-6, the 2024 Hudson Jazz Festival officially gets under way with a mainstage lineup at Hudson Hall that festival curator Cat Henry describes as “performers that delight audiences with their ability to effortlessly integrate tradition, innovation, and fun!”

click to enlarge Two-time Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition finalist Ekep Nkwelle kicks off the festival on October 4 with an evening dedicated to the indomitable spirit of Ella Fitzgerald.

On Friday, Cameroonian-American vocalist and two-time Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition finalist Ekep Nkwelle kicks off the festivities with an evening dedicated to the indomitable spirit of Ella Fitzgerald. Downbeat magazine’s “25 for The Future” trumpeter Riley Mulherkar takes the stage Saturday evening. Jazz pianist and “master of melody” (Downbeat) Ethan Iverson closes out the mainstage on Sunday afternoon with his “truly remarkable” trio (Jazzwise).

Following each mainstage performance are shows at three new festival venues located throughout the city. Friday evening, Return Brewing hosts the Opening Night Party with live music by Phat, Incorporated. Saturday evening, Jazz pianist Jesse Fischer brings his quartet to The Half Moon. And Sunday evening, Wayne Tucker and The Bad Mothas offers festival goers a chance to wind down their weekend in style at Kitty’s Backyard.

click to enlarge Photo by Lauren Desberg Jazz pianist Jesse Fischer will play at The Half Moon on October 5.

As part of Hudson Hall’s “Sounds Around Town” program, all weekend long there will also be a dozen free popup performances by Bard College Jazz musicians and local jazz artists in locations throughout Hudson that range from beloved restaurants to the Hudson Amtrak station.

Hudson Hall’s Hudson Jazz Festival 2024 will take place October 4-6 in Hudson. Festival passes and single tickets can be purchased in advance here.