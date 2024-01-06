This to Do this Week in the Hudson Valley | January 8-January 14





Chris O’Leary Band

January 13 at Towne Crier Cafe

Blues artist Chris O’Leary will be familiar to many audiences thanks to his six years as the singer for Levon Helm’s band the Barnburners. The Chris O’Leary Band’s debut CD, Mr. Used to Be, won the 2011 Best New Artist Debut CD Blues Blast Award and was nominated for best new artist debut at the 2011 American Blues Music Awards. O’Leary, who worked with Rolling Stones saxophonist Bobby Keyes, Howlin’ Wolf guitarist Hubert Sumlin, and others, brings his crack band to Beacon for this searing show. (Buffalo Stack piles on January 5; the Whiskey Treaty Roadshow raises a glass January 12.) 8pm. $28.



