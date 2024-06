Stories for Freedom has gathered ten storytellers, who have been cultivating practices of liberation within their work and lives, to join a TMI Project true storytelling workshop to craft their stories of love, resistance, and growth; stories that can be used to further their work and serve as a blueprint for radical generations to come. By crafting radically true stories, Stories for Freedom amplifies the voices of artists, activists, and artivists to inspire identification and belonging in audience members, and challenge all of us to take bold action in the disruption of systemic oppression.RSVP: Required for in-person/livestream

Wed., June 26, 7 p.m.

Senate Garage 4 N Front St, Kingston Kingston