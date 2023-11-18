This Week's Top Hudson Valley Events: November 20-26

click to enlarge Lukas Nelson and POTR play UPAC November 25.

Buke & Gase Documentary Screening

November 20 at the Orpheum Theater

At the height of the pandemic, when tours were canceled and live music went silent, Arone Dyer and Aron Sanchez of Buke & Gase refused to stay silent. Instead, they took to the stage at an eerily empty Basilica Hudson for a November 2020 live performance chronicled in a new documentary. Buke & Gase, directed by Steven Pierce, is a smart film that allows the artists to showcase what Stereogum calls, “their unique approach to music, playing dynamic oddball compositions on homemade instruments.” Tickets to the Orpheum Theater screening—part of Upstate Films’ Sonic Wave series—include a pre-film acoustic set by Arone Dyer and a post-film Q&A with musician Majel Connery.

Thanksgiving Eve Party

Lukas Nelson and POTR

November 22 at Tubby'sThe eve of Thanksgiving is a classic high school reunion/rekindling flames/hometown homies kinda night. This year it's set to better music with a dj'd dance party at Tubby's. Things kick off at 4pm and run till late with doors free till 7pm and $5 after that. Mariel Cupp, Morgan Coy, Kyle Mcdonough, and Tommy Calamari share the front room from 4pm till 8pm. Then things move to the back room where local favorites Eli of Soul Clap, DJ Redlion, Sensay Shnay, Robert, and J R L (Moonburger) will spin pure dancing music. Everybody in the tub!

November 25 at UPAC

“This album is about celebrating the human connection, joy, and excitement,” says Grammy winner Lukas Nelson about Sticks and Stones, his and his band POTR (Promise of the Real)’s newest release. “To me, this album is the perfect setlist.” That setlist and additional numbers will get a rollicking airing when Nelson and POTR pay this visit to UPAC for an evening of ace Americana. And having absorbed much of his craft from his father, the legendary Willie Nelson, he’s learned from the best. (Brit Floyd’s in the pink November 3; the Weight Band and Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams play November 18.) 8pm. $28-$44. Kingston.

"Portraits of Process: The American Artists' Hand Archive"

Through December 23 at Pocantico Center

The American Artists' Hand Archive is an ongoing project of Vanessa Hoheb and Thomas Donahue to document contemporary American visual artists through their primary agent of creative process and expression: their hands. This exhibition, on display at the Pocantico Center of the Rockefeller Brothers Fund in Tarrytown, showcases 34 expertly crafted bronze life castings, including some of the most well-known contemporary artists: Huma Bhabha, Eric Fischl, Mary Frank, Maya Lin, Judy Pfaff, Kiki Smith, and Ursula Von Rydingsvard.

"Gray Thorn: Political Landscapes"

Through December 7 at Convey/er/or

God, corporate greed, systemic racism, environmental collapse, false patriotism—the toxic brew that is contemporary American culture—are depicted in these satirical paintings by Gary Horn at Convey/er/or in Poughkeepsie. While offering a pointed commentary on the American experiment, Horn's investigations also present a call to action to repair a failed utopia.