This Week's Top Hudson Valley Events | October 30-November 5

“Sweet and Sad”

Through November 12 at the Mescal Hornbeck Community Center

Performing Arts of Woodstock, Woodstock’s oldest theater group, is opening its 60th season with Richard Nelson’s “Sweet and Sad” at the Mescal Hornbeck Community Center. The play is a follow-up to “That Hopey Changey Thing,” which chronicles the Apple family of Rhinebeck on election night in 2010. In “Sweet and Sad,” the Apples gather on the tenth anniversary of 9/11. The events of that day hover just out of sight in this family drama but haunt the proceedings. Ellen Honig directs.

Charles Owens

November 4 at Uncle Cheef

Booked by saxophonist Ian Hendrickson-Smith (Sharon Jones and the Dap Kings, the Roots), Uncle Cheef—its moniker a nod to the musician’s nickname—is one of the Hudson Valley’s most intriguing new nightspots. Naturally, with Hendrickson-Smith at the helm, the cocktail/wine club’s got the jazz on lock, and its calendar is packed with many of New York’s top cats. One such hit is this one by his fellow tenor man Charles Owens, who’s played with Brad Mehldau, Mark Turner, Omer Avital, Kurt Rosenwinkel, Brian Blade, Peter Bernstein, Larry Goldings, and others. (Benny Bennack III blows by November 3; KJ Denhert emotes November 10.) 7:30pm. $20. Brewster.

Lissie

November 4 at the Bearsville Theater

A firm favorite at the Bearsville Theater, country-flavored pop singer-songwriter Lissie makes her much-awaited return to the venue for this early November night. The Midwesterner’s 2010 debut, Catching a Tiger, saw her snag success right off the line, selling over 750,000 copies worldwide and going certified gold in the United Kingdom and Norway. Her fifth studio album, Carving Canyons, was released in September 2022 and has garnered comparisons to Fleetwood Mac with the singles “Flowers” and “Night Moves.” (Darlene Love is back with “Love for the Holidays” December 9.) 7pm. $25-$40. Bearsville.



Beacon Bonfire



Fall for Art



Beacon takes its name from the signal fires lit atop Mount Beacon during the Revolutionary War. The city's current resident creatives have seized on the fire metaphor for a weekend of performance and celebration. Now in its third year, Beacon Bonfire presents two days of immersive programming and activations at 23 venues across the city, featuring 150 performances from music to theater and more.

This fall marks Kingston juried art show and sale Fall for Art's 27th year of showcasing and supporting talented Hudson Valley artists. Sponsored by the Jewish Federation of Ulster County, the virtual celebration of creativity presents a wide selection of top-tier visual art in diverse media: painting, pottery, photography, ceramics, fiber, glass, jewelry, mixed media, and more. Proceeds from the show go to local causes.

Tim Berne

November 5 at The Local

Tim Berne has been a prime mover on the avant-garde jazz scene for nearly 45 years, and not only as a musician: The saxophonist also founded the seminal Empire and Screwgun record labels, releasing albums by Nels Cline, Olu Dara, Paul Motian, Alex Cline, and other greats. Besides leading his own bands, he’s worked with John Zorn, Bill Frisell, Bobby Previte, and many more. Here, he plays The Local with a trio that also includes cellist Hank Roberts and multi-instrumentalist Aurora Nealand. (Tunisian singer Emel visits November 4; Mexican prog-funksters Troker groove November 12.) 4pm. $29.87-$52.12. Saugerties.