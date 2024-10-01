Top Fall 2024 Comedy Shows in the Hudson Valley

Eddie Izzard

October 5

A modern-day icon, comedian, actor, activist, author, and marathon runner (look it up), Eddie Izzard is a wizard of hysterical, thought-provoking, stream-of-consciousness performance. Local link: Izzard is of French Huguenot descent, which connects her to early Hudson Valley settlers. A rare local show at the Ulster County Performing Arts Center in Kingston.

Catskills Comedy Festival

October 18-20

Bobcat Goldwait headlines the first annual Catskills Comedy Festival, a weekend of improv, storytelling, panel discussions, art exhibits, and comedy at Avalon Lounge and the Foreland Bookhouse in Catskill. Ophira Eisenberg of NPR's "Ask Me Another" will also perform, and Sir Richard Castle presents "A Schticky Situation," an alt-burlesque extravaganza.

Jim Breuer

November 8

Currently out on his "Survival with Laughter Tour," Jim Breuer was a "Saturday Night Live" cast member from 1995 to 1998—known for his Goat Boy character—and starred in the 1998 stoner-comedy cult favorite Half Baked. At the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center in Sugar Loaf.

Tracy Morgan

October 26

Brooklyn-born, Emmy-winning funnyman Tracy Morgan rose to fame as a cast member of "Saturday Night Live" (1996-2003) and as Tracy Jordan on "30 Rock" (2006-2013), going on to star in "The Last OG" and his own, short-lived "The Tracy Morgan Show." At Paramount Hudson Valley in Peekskill.

Mark Normand

November 15

Called "the best young up-and-coming comic" by Jerry Seinfeld, Mark Normand has done comedy specials for Comedy Central and Netflix and made numerous appearances on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," and "Late Night with Conan O'Brien." At the Bardavon in Poughkeepsie.

Brian Regan

November 23

Known for his sarcastic, observational, and self-deprecating style, stand-up comedian Brian Regan made his TV debut in 1991 on "The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson" and has since appeared on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," "Late Night with Conan O'Brien," and has three Netflix comedy specials to his credit. At The Egg in Albany.