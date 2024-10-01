Top Fall 2024 Dance Performances

Bang Group

October 4-5

Lead by choreographer David Parker, the five-member contemporary dance company Bang Group lives up to their name. Specializing in percussive rhythms within modern, classical, and social dance styles, the troupe brings humor, beauty, brawn, and smarts to it performance at the Stissing Center for the Arts in Pine Plains.

Hudson Valley Dance Festival

October 13

A varied group of companies, choreographers, and performing artists will assemble for this event, which celebrates the art form and its community while raising funds to help those dealing with AIDS at Catskill Point in Catskill. Performances will be at the site's historic warehouse; participants will be announced on the Dancers Responding to AIDS website.

Ailey II

October 25-26

Photo by Christoper Duggan Ailey II in Francesca Harper's "Luminous," which they will perform at the Mahaiwe in Great Barrington, Massachusetts, on October 25-26.

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of the establishment of iconic choreographer Alvin Ailey's groundbreaking dance company, Ailey II continues to bring the spirit of its founder to the stage. Current artistic director Francesca Harper keeps the Ailey legacy thriving while mentoring its new crop of creative dancers. At the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center in Great Barrington, Massachusetts, in a coproduction with the Du Bois Freedom Center.

"Stomp"

November 17