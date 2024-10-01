Top Fall 2024 Fairs & Festivals

Field + Supply Fall MRKT

October 11-13

In celebration of the 10th anniversary of its launch, Field + Supply Fall MRKT returns to the historic Hutton Brickyards site alongside the Hudson River in Kingston. The covered outdoor market features a curated selection of hundreds of vendors offering new and vintage goods, artisanal food, and crafts.

New York State Sheep and Wool Festival

October 19-20

This beloved annual gathering of fiber-arts enthusiasts at the Dutchess County Fairgrounds in Rhinebeck hosts more than 300 vendors and draws nearly 30,000 visitors. Centered on knitting, crocheting, hand spinning, and related tools, it has livestock competitions, sheepdog trials, a sheep-to-shawl contest, and more.

ArtEast Open Studio Tour

October 19-27

Created in 2006 to celebrate the abundant culture and beautiful scenery of the Hudson and Harlem valleys, this happening, held over two weekends every October, allows art lovers to visit the studios and see the work of dozens of Dutchess County artists.

Hudson Valley Pottery Tour

October 19-20

The eighth annual Hudson Valley Pottery Tour offers ceramic lovers the opportunity to get a free, up-close look the working studios of potters in Ulster County, where visitors can view and purchase their distinctive, handmade works.