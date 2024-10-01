Top Fall 2024 Film Events

FilmColumbia
October 18-27 | Crandell Theater
Now showing since 1999, the nationally known FilmColumbia is one of Columbia County's premier cultural events, held at the Crandell Theater in Chatham. The 10-day series presents major-studio, independent, and international films, documentaries, animated features, and children's films plus talks, workshops, and more. Screening this year: The Room Next Door starring Tilda Swinton and Julianne Moore.
Lee
Opens October 27 | The Moviehouse
Kate Winslet stars in this biopic about the Lee Miller, a Poughkeepsie native who became a model and later one of the few women accredited as a war correspondent during World War II; her pitiless images of the concentration camps are among her best-known work. Miller's life and work cast a jagged shadow across the middle third of the 20th century. She was a lover of Man Ray, Jean Cocteau, and others as she saw fit, more like a man than a woman of her time in the exercise of sexual privilege. At the Moviehouse in Millerton.
Borscht Belt Film Festival
November 1-3 | Shadowland Stages
Noirvember: Film Noir from Yesterday to Today
November 3-17 | Jacob Burns Film Center