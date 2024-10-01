Top Fall 2024 Film Events

FilmColumbia

October 18-27 | Crandell Theater

Now showing since 1999, the nationally known FilmColumbia is one of Columbia County's premier cultural events, held at the Crandell Theater in Chatham. The 10-day series presents major-studio, independent, and international films, documentaries, animated features, and children's films plus talks, workshops, and more. Screening this year: The Room Next Door starring Tilda Swinton and Julianne Moore.

Lee

Opens October 27 | The Moviehouse

click to enlarge Kate Winslet stars in Lee, a biopic about Poughkeepsie-born photographer Lee Miller that opens at the Moviehouse in Millerton on October 27.

Kate Winslet stars in this biopic about the Lee Miller, a Poughkeepsie native who became a model and later one of the few women accredited as a war correspondent during World War II; her pitiless images of the concentration camps are among her best-known work. Miller's life and work cast a jagged shadow across the middle third of the 20th century. She was a lover of Man Ray, Jean Cocteau, and others as she saw fit, more like a man than a woman of her time in the exercise of sexual privilege. At the Moviehouse in Millerton.





Borscht Belt Film Festival

November 1-3 | Shadowland Stages



Ellenville's cultural renaissance continues with the first annual Borscht Belt Film Festival at Shadowland Stages. Top billing goes to Ang Lee's(2009), which fixes the 1969 festival in a Borsht Belt context. Lee will be in attendance for post-screening discussion. But don't miss(1993), David Davidson documentary about the legendary one-legged tap dancer who opened a landmark Black Catskills resort.

Noirvember: Film Noir from Yesterday to Today

November 3-17 | Jacob Burns Film Center



click to enlarge Jack Nicholson and Faye Dunaway in Roman Polanski's Chinatown, which screens as part of Noirvember at the Jacob Burns Film Center.

Jacob Burns Film CenterJacob Burns Film Center This intriguing program focuses on the deep history of film noir with classics from the vanguard era () and more recent examples () at Jacob Burns Film Center in Pleasantville. Talks by noir experts and costumes-encouraged "unhappy hours" add to the fun.