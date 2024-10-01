Top Fall 2024 Music Shows in the Hudson Valley

Todd Rundgren

On his Me/We Tour, the Hermit of Mink Hollow himself returns to his familiar Bearsville terrain to pick up a key to the town from Woodstock's town supervisor for his local cultural contributions—and to play two nights at the Bearsville Theater, adjacent to his former Utopia Sound studio.

Half Waif

October 5

Chatham-based singer-songwriter Nandi Rose, aka Half Waif, has been winning hearts and ears with her fragile fusion of pop, classical, and experimental sounds. She keeps it close to home with this release show at PS21 for See You at the Maypole, her sixth album. Fellow local Elori Saxl opens.



Dark Star Orchestra

November 17

Dark Star Orchestra is, arguably, the premier live Grateful Dead experience—that is, now that the original one is no longer with us, of course. DSO often programs their shows using actual set lists from Dead concerts, bringing their own collective style to the equation to take the music to other realms. At MJN Center in Poughkeepsie.



Hudson Jazz Festival

October 4-6

The Hudson Jazz Festival is back—and bigger. The event is still centered on its main stage at Hudson Hall, where headliners Ekep Nkwelle, Riley Mulherkar, and Ethan Iverson will play. But this year it's expanded with live music at Return Brewing, the Half Moon, and Kitty's Backyard, plus pop-up sets by Bard College jazz students and local musicians.

Las Migas

Coming to us from Barcelona, the all-women quartet Las Migas plays authentic flamenco to make your soul and your feet move. With rhythmic acoustic guitars, soaring violin, passionate vocals, and torrid dancing, the Latin Grammy-nominated quartet fills halls in Europe. At Stissing Center for Arts and Culture.

O+ Festival

O+ once again takes over Kingston for three days of music, art, and wellness to benefit artists and their health. 2024 performers include Neko Case, Kate Pierson, Hannah Cohen, Rhett Miller, Eric Redd, Beech Creeps, Tall Juan, Milagro Verde Cumbia, and many others. There's also a Blair Witch Project 25th anniversary screening, readings, and healing arts practitioners.

Caramoor Center for the Arts Fall Lineup

October 6-December 8

Caramoor's fall season has classical pianist Marc-Andre Hamelin (October 6), Americana with Amythyst Kiah (October 18), period instrument ensemble Le Consort (October 20), cabaret by Julie Benko (October 25), jazz great Abdullah Ibrahim (November 8), folk supergroup Bonny Light Horseman (December 7), Trio Mediaeval with Catalina Vicens (December 8), and more.

Los Lobos

Touring to herald their 50th(!) anniversary, everyone's favorite East LA band rolls into Paramount Hudson Valley Theater in Peekskill. The group's deep blend of soul, R&B, doo-wop, blues, jazz, rock 'n' roll, Nortena, rancheras, bolero, cumbias, son huasteco, and son jarocho reflects the richness of America's diverse culture.

Gillian Welch and David Rawlings

Two towers of contemporary roots music, Welch and Rawlings have been hailed as "protectors of the American folk song" by

. Welch's career went into overdrive when she appeared on the soundtrack of 2000's

. A songwriter as well, Rawlings has produced albums for Old Crow Medicine Show, Dawes, and others. At Ulster Performing Arts Center.

Puddles Pity Party

November 6

The voice, the greasepaint, the phenomenon. The sad, seven-foot clown with the dazzling repertoire and the deep, deep, deeeeep baritone pays another visit to the valley with this rare small-room show at Daryl's House. Perhaps Puddles'll bust out a version of "Maneater" for the occasion.