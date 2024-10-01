Top Fall 2024 Plays & Staged Acts to See

"The Weir"

Through October 27

Tony-nominated playwright Conor McPherson's "The Weir" takes place at a salty pub on a blustery night in rural Ireland. There, its five characters share what are, ostensibly, ghost stories—but turn out to be tales that offer deeper glimpses of themselves. At the Unicorn Theatre in Stockbridge, Massachusetts.

“Bat Boy: The Musical"

October 11-27

"Bat Boy" is a play about a half-bat/half-boy creature that is discovered in West Virginia. The Rhinebeck Theater Society presents this spooky show in the perfect setting of the Center for Performing Arts in Rhinebeck's intimate barn house theater. "Bat Boy" first premiered in 1997 on Halloween night. This rendition is directed by Lisa Delia and includes Musical Direction by Karen Dalmer-Sheehy, and choreography by Brooke Wallace.

"If It Bleeds It Leads"

October 13 and 27

Starring and written by Sean Allison and directed by Shae D'Lyn ("Dharma and Greg," "Boardwalk Empire," Vegas Vacation), this gritty, acclaimed one-man show draws on Allison's real-life experiences as a TV news cameraman and journalist in 1990s New York City chasing ambulances and news stories. At Park Theater in Hudson.



Vinny DePonto: Mind Reader

October 26

click to enlarge Vinny DePonto reads minds at City Winery in Montgomery on October 26.

Given its title, you probably don't need to be a psychic to determine what this event at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts in Bethel is about. Mentalist Vinny DePonto is the creator of the Off-Broadway show "Charlatan." His act employees a combination of brain-bending tricks, visuals, and masterful storytelling.

"The Gospel According to Thomas Jefferson, Charles Dickens, and Count Leo Tolstoy: Discord"

November 14-24

The title's certainly a mouthful—but it's also more than a little intriguing, yes? Written by "Real Time with Bill Maher" executive producer Scott Carter, this no doubt-surreal comedy theorizes about what might happen if the three famous figures were locked together in Hell. At Bridge Street Theater in Catskill.