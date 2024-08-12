 Top Hudson Valley Events This Week | August 12-18 | Hudson Valley Events Round-Ups | Hudson Valley | Chronogram Magazine
Chronogram
Rural Intelligence
Upstater
Upstate House
Explore
The River Newsroom
Chronogram Media
Add Your Event

Top Hudson Valley Events This Week | August 12-18

By

hunterstone__1_.jpg
A parade of wacky sculptures on wheels, an outdoor stone carving studio, a landmark Supreme Court decision, and a trip to Margaritaville this week in the Hudson Valley.

This Week Only
Event Details

Wild & Foraged

Tue., Aug. 13

Farm dinners at Glynwood offer an intimate experience among the acres of historic pastures and bucolic farmland. The August 13 event, Wild & Foraged, features local wild-grown foods and a conversation with the Outside Institute founder Laura Chavez Silverman. On October 9, Toast the Season celebrates the rich flavor of New York’s vast craft beverage industry.

Glynwood
362 Glynwood Rd, Cold Spring

Buy Tickets

$200-3,200

Event Details

Escape to Margaritaville

Fri., Aug. 16, 7:30 p.m., Sat., Aug. 17, 7:30 p.m. and Sun., Aug. 18, 2 p.m.

Summer is the perfect time for a margarita, a tropical island, and most importantly, an escape. In its 86th year, Woodstock Playhouse is bringing these summer fantasies home with Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville, a jukebox musical comedy featuring classics from the late musician's tropical hits. Greg Garcia and Mike O’Malley tell the story of Tully, a charming bartender and singer at a hotel bar whose life is changed when he meets a career-driven tourist. With songs like “Cheeseburger in Paradise,”“It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere,” and of course, “Margaritaville,” you’re sure to feel like you’re on vacation within the theater’s seats.

Woodstock Playhouse
103 Mill Hill Road, Woodstock

Buy Tickets

$50-60

Event Details

"Griswold"

Thu., Aug. 15, 7:30 p.m., Fri., Aug. 16, 7:30 p.m., Sat., Aug. 17, 7:30 p.m. and Sun., Aug. 18, 2 p.m.

"Griswold" stages the story of the 65-year-old woman who challenged the law by arranging her own arrest on the eve of the sexual revolution, sparking the events that led to the first US Supreme Court decision to recognize a right to sexual privacy in Griswold v. Connecticut in 1965. This decision laid the foundation for other guarantees of liberty such as the right of same-sex couples to marry. Directed by M. Burke Walker with set and lights by John Sowle, this show by Angela J. Davis received the A is For Playwriting Award and the Playhouse Creatures Emerging Playwrights Celebration Award.

Bridge Street Theatre
44 West Bridge Street, Catskill

Buy Tickets

$15-30

Event Details

Kingston Artists Soapbox Derby

Sun., Aug. 18, 1 p.m.

From trash cans to flying saucers to gigantic clocks, contestants in the Kingston Artists Soapbox Derby find no limit to what can be put on wheels. For the 29th year running, crowds will gather to witness a parade of non-motorized kinetic sculptures capable of rolling down lower Broadway in Kingston. The event will include vendors and live music, and will conclude with an award ceremony where onlookers can witness their favorite sculptures receive artist-designed trophies.

TR Gallo Waterfront Park
30 Rondout Landing, Kingston

Buy Tickets

Free

Ongoing
Event Details

Hunter Stone Carving Seminar

Mon., Aug. 12, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Tue., Aug. 13, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Wed., Aug. 14, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Thu., Aug. 15, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Fri., Aug. 16, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sat., Aug. 17, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sun., Aug. 18, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Mon., Aug. 19, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Tue., Aug. 20, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Wed., Aug. 21, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Thu., Aug. 22, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Fri., Aug. 23, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Coming for its 17th season, the Hunter Stone Carving Seminar is hosting its temporary stone carving studio in the park, offering free lessons to anyone interested in learning the art of carving. Master Sculptor Kevin VanHentenryck (whose Rip VanWinkle sculpture is seen at the summit of Hunter Mountain) will lead the sessions. The park features 21 blocks of stone varying in weight from a few hundred pounds to a whopping 12 tons. Over 300 petroglyphs are carved into the grand displays by the student sculptors of HSCS. Held daily except on Sundays.

Bluestones Park
5742 Rt. 23A, Tannersville

Event Details

Phoenicia Festival of the Arts

Mon., Aug. 12, Tue., Aug. 13, Wed., Aug. 14, Thu., Aug. 15, Fri., Aug. 16, Sat., Aug. 17, Sun., Aug. 18, Mon., Aug. 19, Tue., Aug. 20, Wed., Aug. 21, Thu., Aug. 22, Fri., Aug. 23, Sat., Aug. 24, Sun., Aug. 25, Mon., Aug. 26, Tue., Aug. 27, Wed., Aug. 28, Thu., Aug. 29, Fri., Aug. 30 and Sat., Aug. 31

Christine Varga, owner of VARGA gallery, began the Phoenicia Festival of the Arts last year to highlight various artistic talents. Expanding from last year’s three-day festival, this year’s event will unfold across different galleries and venues all month long. Featuring art exhibits in VARGA Gallery’s Zebra Room, artist talks, poetry readings, and musical performances, the festival will be an extensive showcase of creativity and community.

VARGA Gallery
175 Main Street, Phoenicia

Event Details

Hans Frank: Cosmic Art

Tue., Aug. 13, Wed., Aug. 14, Thu., Aug. 15, Fri., Aug. 16, Sat., Aug. 17, Sun., Aug. 18, Tue., Aug. 20, Wed., Aug. 21, Thu., Aug. 22, Fri., Aug. 23, Sat., Aug. 24, Sun., Aug. 25, Tue., Aug. 27, Wed., Aug. 28, Thu., Aug. 29, Fri., Aug. 30, Sat., Aug. 31, Sun., Sept. 1, Tue., Sept. 3, Wed., Sept. 4, Thu., Sept. 5, Fri., Sept. 6, Sat., Sept. 7, Sun., Sept. 8, Tue., Sept. 10, Wed., Sept. 11, Thu., Sept. 12, Fri., Sept. 13, Sat., Sept. 14, Sun., Sept. 15, Tue., Sept. 17, Wed., Sept. 18, Thu., Sept. 19, Fri., Sept. 20, Sat., Sept. 21 and Sun., Sept. 22

Following World War II, a young Johannes (Hans) Frank fled to West Germany after being displaced from his family home by the Soviet army. He reunited with his sister, Renate Frank from a number of years—but while Hans was studying art and design in Germany, she was working as a secretary in Poughkeepsie. In 1964, she convinced him to move to the U.S. with her, where he composed bright and colorful paintings in a large house in Rhinebeck that they designed and built. When art critic and author David Ebony stumbled upon Hans’ paintings preserved by Renate after his death, he knew the hallucinogenic, swirling forms and patterns had to be seen. For the first time in decades, Han’s visionary work will be up for display in Hudson Hall’s first floor galleries. There will be a conversation with the curators and an opening reception on August 3 starting at 4 and 5 pm respectively.

Hudson Hall
327 Warren Street, Hudson

Buy Tickets

Free

Tags

Comments (0)
Add a Comment
  • Phoenicia Festival of the Arts

    Phoenicia Festival of the Arts

    @ VARGA Gallery

    Mon., Aug. 12, Tue., Aug. 13, Wed., Aug. 14, Thu., Aug. 15, Fri., Aug. 16, Sat., Aug. 17, Sun., Aug. 18, Mon., Aug. 19, Tue., Aug. 20, Wed., Aug. 21, Thu., Aug. 22, Fri., Aug. 23, Sat., Aug. 24, Sun., Aug. 25, Mon., Aug. 26, Tue., Aug. 27, Wed., Aug. 28, Thu., Aug. 29, Fri., Aug. 30 and Sat., Aug. 31

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Add Your Event
Support Chronogram

published by:

Website
Chronogram
Company
Partner Sites
Copyright ©2024 Chronogram Media. All Rights Reserved.
Powered By Foundation