Top Hudson Valley Events This Week | August 19-25

A trip to the east coast gay clubs of the '70s, a lip-smacking hot sauce smackdown, homey porch-side performances, and more in the Hudson Valley this week.

This Week Only

Event Details

Hunter Stone Carving Seminar

Mon., Aug. 12, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Tue., Aug. 13, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Wed., Aug. 14, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Thu., Aug. 15, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Fri., Aug. 16, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sat., Aug. 17, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sun., Aug. 18, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Mon., Aug. 19, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Tue., Aug. 20, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Wed., Aug. 21, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Thu., Aug. 22, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Fri., Aug. 23, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Coming for its 17th season, the Hunter Stone Carving Seminar is hosting its temporary stone carving studio in the park, offering free lessons to anyone interested in learning the art of carving. Master Sculptor Kevin VanHentenryck (whose Rip VanWinkle sculpture is seen at the summit of Hunter Mountain) will lead the sessions. The park features 21 blocks of stone varying in weight from a few hundred pounds to a whopping 12 tons. Over 300 petroglyphs are carved into the grand displays by the student sculptors of HSCS. Held daily except on Sundays.

Bluestones Park
5742 Rt. 23A, Tannersville

Event Details

Summer Hoot

Fri., Aug. 23, 3-11:30 p.m., Sat., Aug. 24, 9-12 a.m. and Sun., Aug. 25, 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

Back again to bring live roots music, dancing, food, crafts, intergenerational community building, and revitalizing time in nature is the beloved Summer Hoot. The soiree of bonhomie begins, as always, with resident duo Jay Ungar and Molly Mason, and then moves forward with performances by Tuba Skinny, Naiika Sings, Jeffrey Broussard and the Creole Cowboys, the Gaslight Tinkers, the City Stompers, Seth Bernard and Jordan Hamilton, Bridget Kearny, the Mammals, the Big Takeover, Laurel Masse and Vinnie Martucci, Arm-of-the-Sea Theater, and more. Camping and other accommodations are available.

The Ashokan Center
477 Beaverkill Rd., Olivebridge Woodstock

Buy Tickets

$30-250

Event Details

Princess Lockeroo and the Fabulous Waack Dancers

Sat., Aug. 24, 6 p.m.

Rhythmic, mesmerizing arm movements were seen all throughout the disco dance floor at the Californian gay clubs of the ‘70s. Unlike the ballroom competition roots of East-coast style vogueing, the waacking dance style originated solely as a way for gay men of color to express themselves, with influences from striking Hollywood film actresses like Marilyn Monroe. Princess Lockeroo and the Fabulous Waack dancers are keeping the cultural phenomenon alive today with “The Big Show,” a celebration of queer culture and a genre-jumping performance featuring dance, comedy, and drag.

Jacob's Pillow
358 George Carter Road, Becket

Buy Tickets

Suggested donation $25

Event Details

Hot Sauce Hullabaloo

Sun., Aug. 25, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

If you’re big on putting a little spice in your life, this new hot sauce festival at Goshen regenerative farm All One One All (AOOA) is for you. You can submit your own homemade hot sauce for judging or participate as a tester in the people’s choice awards. All revenue goes directly to AOOA’s food bank program, Fresh Food for All.


Buy Tickets

$8-25

Event Details

Poughkeepsie PorchFest

Sun., Aug. 25, 12-6:30 p.m.

Take a stroll through Poughkeepsie’s Academy Street and Garfield Place Historic District neighborhood to witness musical performances on over twenty porches at the fifth annual Poughkeepsie PorchFest. The community celebration will feature both new performers and seasoned professionals with set lists including jazz, spoken word, pop, country, and rock. This rain-or-shine, family-friendly event offers the chance to explore the historic streets of Poughkeepsie. Children’s activities and food vendors will be available, as well as shaded spots along the tree-lined streets to watch performances.

Academy Street Historic District - Poughkeepsie
Academy Street, Poughkeepsie

Ongoing

Event Details

Phoenicia Festival of the Arts

Tue., Aug. 6, Wed., Aug. 7, Thu., Aug. 8, Fri., Aug. 9, Sat., Aug. 10, Sun., Aug. 11, Mon., Aug. 12, Tue., Aug. 13, Wed., Aug. 14, Thu., Aug. 15, Fri., Aug. 16, Sat., Aug. 17, Sun., Aug. 18, Mon., Aug. 19, Tue., Aug. 20, Wed., Aug. 21, Thu., Aug. 22, Fri., Aug. 23, Sat., Aug. 24, Sun., Aug. 25, Mon., Aug. 26, Tue., Aug. 27, Wed., Aug. 28, Thu., Aug. 29, Fri., Aug. 30 and Sat., Aug. 31

Christine Varga, owner of VARGA gallery, began the Phoenicia Festival of the Arts last year to highlight various artistic talents. Expanding from last year’s three-day festival, this year’s event will unfold across different galleries and venues all month long. Featuring art exhibits in VARGA Gallery’s Zebra Room, artist talks, poetry readings, and musical performances, the festival will be an extensive showcase of creativity and community.

VARGA Gallery
175 Main Street, Phoenicia

Event Details

Farm2ChefsTable Events

Sat., Aug. 10, Sat., Aug. 24, Sat., Aug. 31, Sat., Sept. 14, Sat., Sept. 21, Sat., Oct. 12, Sat., Oct. 19 and Sat., Nov. 9

Chef Nichoas Leiss created his roving project Farm2ChefsTable to celebrate the bounty of local growers and food purveyors through farm-to-table feasts. One of the most highly anticipated traveling farm dinner events organized by Farm2ChefsTable is the Oscine pop-up series, a test run for Leiss’s in-progress, dual-concept tavern/restaurant. Oscine will be at the historic Bull Farm 1856 on August 10, September 14, and October 19 ($215), and at Goshen Green Farm August 3, 24, 31 and a half-dozen other dates through November ($135). Oscine events consist of a menu of locally sourced, progressive Hudson Valley cuisine.

Goshen Green Farm
3301 NY Route 207, Goshen

Buy Tickets

$135-215

Event Details

Hans Frank: Cosmic Art

Tue., Aug. 6, Wed., Aug. 7, Thu., Aug. 8, Fri., Aug. 9, Sat., Aug. 10, Sun., Aug. 11, Tue., Aug. 13, Wed., Aug. 14, Thu., Aug. 15, Fri., Aug. 16, Sat., Aug. 17, Sun., Aug. 18, Tue., Aug. 20, Wed., Aug. 21, Thu., Aug. 22, Fri., Aug. 23, Sat., Aug. 24, Sun., Aug. 25, Tue., Aug. 27, Wed., Aug. 28, Thu., Aug. 29, Fri., Aug. 30, Sat., Aug. 31, Sun., Sept. 1, Tue., Sept. 3, Wed., Sept. 4, Thu., Sept. 5, Fri., Sept. 6, Sat., Sept. 7, Sun., Sept. 8, Tue., Sept. 10, Wed., Sept. 11, Thu., Sept. 12, Fri., Sept. 13, Sat., Sept. 14, Sun., Sept. 15, Tue., Sept. 17, Wed., Sept. 18, Thu., Sept. 19, Fri., Sept. 20, Sat., Sept. 21 and Sun., Sept. 22

Following World War II, a young Johannes (Hans) Frank fled to West Germany after being displaced from his family home by the Soviet army. He reunited with his sister, Renate Frank from a number of years—but while Hans was studying art and design in Germany, she was working as a secretary in Poughkeepsie. In 1964, she convinced him to move to the U.S. with her, where he composed bright and colorful paintings in a large house in Rhinebeck that they designed and built. When art critic and author David Ebony stumbled upon Hans’ paintings preserved by Renate after his death, he knew the hallucinogenic, swirling forms and patterns had to be seen. For the first time in decades, Han’s visionary work will be up for display in Hudson Hall’s first floor galleries. There will be a conversation with the curators and an opening reception on August 3 starting at 4 and 5 pm respectively.

Hudson Hall
327 Warren Street, Hudson

Buy Tickets

Free

