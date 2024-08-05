 Top Hudson Valley Events This Week | August 5-11 | Hudson Valley Events Round-Ups | Hudson Valley | Chronogram Magazine
Top Hudson Valley Events This Week | August 5-11

By

pasted_graphic.jpg
A high-wire walk to the vocalizations of Sting, a historic replica ship docked in Kingston, hundreds of beers, thousands of blueberries, and more in this week's top events.

This Week Only
Event Details

Discovering Amistad

Mon., Aug. 5, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Tue., Aug. 6, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and Wed., Aug. 7, 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

In the summer of 1839, 53 Africans commandeered La Amistad, a schooner headed towards a Caribbean plantation. After a long trip from Sierra Leone to Havana, taunts from La Amistad’s cook were the breaking point for the captives. They killed the cook and the captain, ordering their two slave-owners to sail to Africa. The ship was seized off the coast of Long Island, whereafter the slaves were imprisoned in New London, Connecticut and eventually became part of a landmark Supreme Court Case. A replica of the historic ship, Amistad, will dock at the Hudson River Maritime Museum’s riverfront marina from August 3 through 7. The Discovering Amistad education team will be offering public guided and self-guided tours going deeper into the ship’s history. As a bonus, there will be a film screening on August 4, a lecture on August 6, and a pay-what-you-can day on August 7.

Hudson River Maritime Museum
50 Rondout Landing, Kingston

Event Details

Philippe Petit's "TOWERING!!"

Wed., Aug. 7, 8:30 p.m. and Thu., Aug. 8, 8:30 p.m.

Lately it feels like the world has lost its balance, to put things mildly. But perhaps we can all learn a thing or two about balance—or at least draw some inspiration and perspective—from Philippe Petit, the French-born, Woodstock-based aerialist whose high wire walk between the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center made heart-stopping history in 1974. On August 7 and 8, Petit will celebrate the 50th anniversary of his mind-blowing, monolithic feat with “TOWERING!!,” a new performance designed to evoke his World Trade Center achievement at the Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine. In addition to Petit’s wire-walking at the “TOWERING!!” events, both nights will also feature performances by Sting, Grammy-nominated jazz clarinetist Anat Cohen, renowned whistler Molly Lewis (Barbie), and many others.

Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine
1047 Amsterdam Avenue at 112th Street, New York Woodstock

Buy Tickets

$50-500

Event Details

Matsiko World Orphan Choir

Thu., Aug. 8, 7 p.m.

Matsiko—the Ugandan word for hope—is a fitting descriptor for the Matsiko World Orphan Choir’s work. Since 2008, they’ve recruited vulnerable orphaned children across the world to raise their voices and sing, uplifting audiences and themselves. The children’s performances are full of energy, with powerful songs and lively choreography. While the event is free, the organization’s goal is to recruit sponsors for their goal of empowerment through education. Every choir member is gifted a full tuition scholarship to college in their home country as well as tutoring while on tour.

Arts Society of Kingston
97 Broadway, Kingston

Buy Tickets

Free

Event Details

Woodstock Community Festival of Awakening

Fri., Aug. 9, 4-11 p.m., Sat., Aug. 10, 5:45-12:30 a.m. and Sun., Aug. 11, 5:45 a.m.-3 p.m.

In a search for connection, peace, love, and community, the second annual Woodstock Community Festival of Awakening is set to take place. This year’s festival kicks off on Friday with the Community Awakening Opening at Andy Lee Field featuring blessings, meditation, music, and a Wishing Bell ceremony followed by a communal meal. On Saturday, the world-renowned Krishna Das will perform in concert at Bearsville Park. Ecstatic dance, fireside jams, Kundalini yoga, and gong meditation will occur throughout the weekend.

Bearsville Theater
293 Tinker Street, Woodstock

Buy Tickets

$5-10 suggested donation for meal, $35.05 for Saturday’s performances

Event Details

Hudson Film Festival

Fri., Aug. 9, 7 p.m., Sat., Aug. 10, 1-9 p.m. and Sun., Aug. 11, 12-5:30 p.m.

We express our love in different ways: food, companionship, dance, art. With movies focused on such expressions like The Supremes At Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat, Sundance double award-winning documentary Daughters, and the Cannes Film Festival-award-winning The Taste of Things, Hudson Film Fest is professing its own love for film locally and globally. With a mission of boosting diverse, local artists, the festival will feature independent films like My First Film by local Zia Anger, a semi-autobiographical story about a young, pregnant filmmaker who leaves home. Now in its second year, the festival’s showings will once again take place at different venues within the town.

Hudson Film Festival
Multiple locations, Hudson

Buy Tickets

$80

Event Details

35th Annual Blueberry Festival

Sat., Aug. 10, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

The blueberries of the Shawangunk Ridge are a thing of legend. Once upon a time, solo pickers and families alike crossed state lines in droves to harvest from the craggy slopes. For over three decades, this Ellenville street fest has celebrated that history with blueberry goodies, contests, crafts, and fun for kids and adults.

Liberty Square
1 Liberty Square, Ellenville

Event Details

“After Spring Sunset: A Tribute to Peter Schickele” and “Elizabeth Mitchell Plays Songs of Peter Schickele”

Sat., Aug. 10, 11 a.m.-12 p.m. & 6-10 p.m.

Due largely to the trappings that often surround its presentation, classical music has been unfairly saddled with the stigma of being stuffy and stiff, especially to listeners who came up in the hip-shaking years of Elvis Presley and the Rolling Stones. But luckily there was the great composer, musical educator, and humorist Peter Schickele (1935-2024) to tear those trappings down yet keeping the sense of reverence and wonder that the music deserves fully intact—while making a whole lot of infectious fun along the way. Widely remembered for being the mischievous genius behind P.D.Q. Bach, a fictional composer, longtime Bearsville resident Schickele will be saluted with two memorial concerts, “After Spring Sunset: A Tribute to Peter Schickele” and “Elizabeth Mitchell Plays Songs of Peter Schickele,” at Maverick Concerts on August 10.

Maverick Concerts
120 Maverick Road, Woodstock

Buy Tickets Buy Tickets

Free-$60

Event Details

Tin Barn Brewing’s Block Party

Sat., Aug. 10, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

This new craft beer festival, put on by the iconic Finger Lakes brewery Tin Barn, takes over the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center with more than 70 brewers from across the US. Kickin’ Nash and DJ Skyhook will keep the beats flowing while the vendors keep your cup and plate full.

Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center
1351 Kings Hwy, Chester Sugar Loaf

Buy Tickets

$30-93

Event Details

Nicole Atkins

Sat., Aug. 10, 6-9 p.m.

“Blurring the lines between art, culture, movement, food, and community,” Rad Studio Space is a new multi-arts venue founded by writer Laura Lane and artist Nic Rad. In addition to biweekly yoga classes, the historic brick space is hosting its Summer Dinner Series with package programming that features cocktails, a specially prepared dinner menu, and a live performance in the intimate spot—like this one by torchy, acclaimed Nashville singer-songwriter Nicole Atkins. Atkins’s mix of lush 1950s and ’60s pop and modern indie styles has won her such tour mates, fans, and collaborators as Elvis Costello, Regina Spektor, Stevie Nicks, and David Byrne.

RAD Studio Space
521 Warren Street, Hudson

Buy Tickets

$150

Event Details

Griffin Dunne

Sat., Aug. 10, 7 p.m.

Longtime Hudson Valley resident Dunne could have gotten away with publishing something gossipy and superficial; the son of Dominick Dunne, his childhood was spent rubbing elbows with eminently recognizable names: Sean Connery rescued him from drowning at age eight and he shared an apartment with Carrie Fisher while she filmed Star Wars. In his new memoir, The Friday Afternoon Club, Dunne shares his family chronicle with merit even for those who don’t give a tinker’s damn for fame. After a screening of his 2017 documentary about his famous aunt, Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold, Dunne will be discussing his book and the Emmy-nominated film. There will be a book signing after the Q&A, with books for sale courtesy of the Chatham Bookstore.

Crandell Theatre
48 Main Street, Chatham

Buy Tickets

$12-15

Event Details

Guided by Voices

Sat., Aug. 10, 7 p.m.

Indie icons Guided by Voices make their indoor Ulster County debut with this sure-to-be-packed appearance. Formed by frontman and songwriter Bob Pollard in 1983, GBV has steadily gone from basement obscurity to existing as one of modern rock’s most influential acts, inspiring legions of faithful followers with their idiosyncratic, arty-but-melodic power pop style. This tour stop celebrates the recent release of Strut of Kings, the group’s 40th (!) album. Winged Wheel, starring Sonic Youth’s Steve Shelley, opens.

Bearsville Theater
293 Tinker Street, Woodstock

Buy Tickets

$40-$69

Ongoing
Event Details

Phoenicia Festival of the Arts

Mon., Aug. 5, Tue., Aug. 6, Wed., Aug. 7, Thu., Aug. 8, Fri., Aug. 9, Sat., Aug. 10, Sun., Aug. 11, Mon., Aug. 12, Tue., Aug. 13, Wed., Aug. 14, Thu., Aug. 15, Fri., Aug. 16, Sat., Aug. 17, Sun., Aug. 18, Mon., Aug. 19, Tue., Aug. 20, Wed., Aug. 21, Thu., Aug. 22, Fri., Aug. 23, Sat., Aug. 24, Sun., Aug. 25, Mon., Aug. 26, Tue., Aug. 27, Wed., Aug. 28, Thu., Aug. 29, Fri., Aug. 30 and Sat., Aug. 31

Christine Varga, owner of VARGA gallery, began the Phoenicia Festival of the Arts last year to highlight various artistic talents. Expanding from last year’s three-day festival, this year’s event will unfold across different galleries and venues all month long. Featuring art exhibits in VARGA Gallery’s Zebra Room, artist talks, poetry readings, and musical performances, the festival will be an extensive showcase of creativity and community.

VARGA Gallery
175 Main Street, Phoenicia

Event Details

Hans Frank: Cosmic Art

Tue., Aug. 6, Wed., Aug. 7, Thu., Aug. 8, Fri., Aug. 9, Sat., Aug. 10, Sun., Aug. 11, Tue., Aug. 13, Wed., Aug. 14, Thu., Aug. 15, Fri., Aug. 16, Sat., Aug. 17, Sun., Aug. 18, Tue., Aug. 20, Wed., Aug. 21, Thu., Aug. 22, Fri., Aug. 23, Sat., Aug. 24, Sun., Aug. 25, Tue., Aug. 27, Wed., Aug. 28, Thu., Aug. 29, Fri., Aug. 30, Sat., Aug. 31, Sun., Sept. 1, Tue., Sept. 3, Wed., Sept. 4, Thu., Sept. 5, Fri., Sept. 6, Sat., Sept. 7, Sun., Sept. 8, Tue., Sept. 10, Wed., Sept. 11, Thu., Sept. 12, Fri., Sept. 13, Sat., Sept. 14, Sun., Sept. 15, Tue., Sept. 17, Wed., Sept. 18, Thu., Sept. 19, Fri., Sept. 20, Sat., Sept. 21 and Sun., Sept. 22

Following World War II, a young Johannes (Hans) Frank fled to West Germany after being displaced from his family home by the Soviet army. He reunited with his sister, Renate Frank from a number of years—but while Hans was studying art and design in Germany, she was working as a secretary in Poughkeepsie. In 1964, she convinced him to move to the U.S. with her, where he composed bright and colorful paintings in a large house in Rhinebeck that they designed and built. When art critic and author David Ebony stumbled upon Hans’ paintings preserved by Renate after his death, he knew the hallucinogenic, swirling forms and patterns had to be seen. For the first time in decades, Han’s visionary work will be up for display in Hudson Hall’s first floor galleries. There will be a conversation with the curators and an opening reception on August 3 starting at 4 and 5 pm respectively.

Hudson Hall
327 Warren Street, Hudson

Buy Tickets

Free

Event Details

Escape to Margaritaville

Fri., Aug. 9, 7:30 p.m., Sat., Aug. 10, 7:30 p.m., Sun., Aug. 11, 2 p.m., Fri., Aug. 16, 7:30 p.m., Sat., Aug. 17, 7:30 p.m. and Sun., Aug. 18, 2 p.m.

Summer is the perfect time for a margarita, a tropical island, and most importantly, an escape. In its 86th year, Woodstock Playhouse is bringing these summer fantasies home with Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville, a jukebox musical comedy featuring classics from the late musician's tropical hits. Greg Garcia and Mike O’Malley tell the story of Tully, a charming bartender and singer at a hotel bar whose life is changed when he meets a career-driven tourist. With songs like “Cheeseburger in Paradise,”“It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere,” and of course, “Margaritaville,” you’re sure to feel like you’re on vacation within the theater’s seats.

Woodstock Playhouse
103 Mill Hill Road, Woodstock

Buy Tickets

$50-60

Event Details

Farm2ChefsTable Events

Sat., Aug. 10, Sat., Aug. 24, Sat., Aug. 31, Sat., Sept. 14, Sat., Sept. 21, Sat., Oct. 12, Sat., Oct. 19 and Sat., Nov. 9

Chef Nichoas Leiss created his roving project Farm2ChefsTable to celebrate the bounty of local growers and food purveyors through farm-to-table feasts. One of the most highly anticipated traveling farm dinner events organized by Farm2ChefsTable is the Oscine pop-up series, a test run for Leiss’s in-progress, dual-concept tavern/restaurant. Oscine will be at the historic Bull Farm 1856 on August 10, September 14, and October 19 ($215), and at Goshen Green Farm August 3, 24, 31 and a half-dozen other dates through November ($135). Oscine events consist of a menu of locally sourced, progressive Hudson Valley cuisine.

Goshen Green Farm
3301 NY Route 207, Goshen

Buy Tickets

$135-215

Event Details

"Griswold"

Thu., Aug. 8, 7:30 p.m., Fri., Aug. 9, 7:30 p.m., Sat., Aug. 10, 7:30 p.m., Sun., Aug. 11, 2 p.m., Thu., Aug. 15, 7:30 p.m., Fri., Aug. 16, 7:30 p.m., Sat., Aug. 17, 7:30 p.m. and Sun., Aug. 18, 2 p.m.

"Griswold" stages the story of the 65-year-old woman who challenged the law by arranging her own arrest on the eve of the sexual revolution, sparking the events that led to the first US Supreme Court decision to recognize a right to sexual privacy in Griswold v. Connecticut in 1965. This decision laid the foundation for other guarantees of liberty such as the right of same-sex couples to marry. Directed by M. Burke Walker with set and lights by John Sowle, this show by Angela J. Davis received the A is For Playwriting Award and the Playhouse Creatures Emerging Playwrights Celebration Award.

Bridge Street Theatre
44 West Bridge Street, Catskill

Buy Tickets

$15-30

