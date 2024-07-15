 Top Hudson Valley Events This Week | July 15-21 | Hudson Valley Events Round-Ups | Hudson Valley | Chronogram Magazine
Chronogram
Rural Intelligence
Upstater
Upstate House
Explore
The River Newsroom
Chronogram Media
Add Your Event

Top Hudson Valley Events This Week | July 15-21

By

hgihandlow.jpg
Oscar-winning documentaries, cult-classic musicians, hypnotic aerial acrobatics, bloodthirsty "Messy White Gays," and more in this week's top Hudson Valley events.

This Week Only
Event Details

Billy Bragg

Fri., July 19, 8 p.m.

Blending folk, pop, and punk, Billy Bragg has sung about the plight of the working class as well as cynical love songs for over 40 years. He is as much of a social activist as he is a musician. The Bearsville Theater show will be the second stop of the tour, which continues across the US and Canada through the end of October. Read our interview with Bragg.

Bearsville Theater
293 Tinker Street, Woodstock

Buy Tickets


Event Details

Rosendale Street Fest

Sat., July 20, 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m. and Sun., July 21, 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m.

Since 1978, the Rosendale Street Festival has been a community tradition in the Hudson Valley. This family-friendly, volunteer-run event began as a talent showcase and birthday celebration for Rosendale icon Uncle Willy, the founder of the festival. Since its inception, it has evolved into a two-day event with over 80 bands across six stages, over 100 vendors, and activities for kids. Proceeds from the festival go toward the music departments of the Kingston, New Paltz, and Rondout Valley School Districts.

Rosendale Street Festival
Main Street, Rosendale

Event Details

PlayTime presents Jandek!

Sat., July 20, 7:30 p.m.

Perhaps no musician working today embodies the descriptors “outsider” or “cult artist” more than Jandek, who has been recording and releasing albums—over 125 of them to date—on his Corwood Industries record label since 1978. AllMusic has dubbed him “the most enigmatic figure in American music.” Based in Houston, Jandek, the subject of the 2003 documentary Jandek on Corwood, creates idiosyncratic, lo-fi music that draws impressionistically from electrified and semi-acoustic folk and blues. He pays this beyond-rare area visit to perform at an appropriate space, the historic Widow Jane Mine. (“Cement Town” gets staged July 5-6; Taiko Masala pounds July 27.)

The Widow Jane Mine at The Snyder Estate
at the Snyder Estate. 668 NY Rt 213. P.O. Box 150, rosendale

Buy Tickets

$25-30

Event Details

High & Low: John Galliano

Sun., July 21, 1 p.m.

Adored before his downfall in 2011, this engrossing documentary traces the rise, fall, and rehabilitation of British fashion designer John Galliano. It’s a thought-provoking, nuanced exploration of Galliano’s wrongdoings and redemption arc. High and Low is directed by Oscar-winning feature and documentary film director Kevin Macdonald, known for his works such as One Day in September, Touching the Void, and The Last King of Scotland. Macdonald will be in attendance for a post-screening conversation, moderated by writer and actress Joan Juliet Buck.

Starr Cinema of Upstate Films
6415 Montgomery Street, Rhinebeck

Event Details

“Messy White Gays”

Fri., July 19, 8 p.m., Sat., July 20, 8 p.m. and Sun., July 21, 2 p.m.

Every summer, Vassar’s Powerhouse Theater shines the spotlight on the upcoming voices of the next theatrical generation. Known for his pointed comedies and viral Chloë Sevigny impression, Drew Droege is one of these voices, bringing Hell’s Kitchen drama to Powerhouse’s 38th season with his new play “Messy White Gays.” Directed by Mike Donahue, the story begins with a murder followed by brunch. The play follows Brecken and Caden, who stuff their murdered throuple-mate’s body into a credenza before their friends arrive at their loft.

Powerhouse Theater
124 Raymond Avenue, Poughkeepsie

Ongoing
Event Details

“The Importance of Being Earnest”

Thu., July 18, 7:30 p.m., Fri., July 19, 7:30 p.m., Sat., July 20, 7:30 p.m., Sun., July 21, 2 p.m., Thu., July 25, 7:30 p.m., Fri., July 26, 7:30 p.m., Sat., July 27, 2 & 7:30 p.m. and Sun., July 28, 2 p.m.

For its upcoming season, the nonprofit equity company Voice Theatre is putting on a production of Oscar Wilde’s “The Importance of Being Earnest.” Timeless in its wit and social commentary on upper-class society, the satiric play has been transposed into the swinging `60s of London under the direction of Shauna Kanter. Subtitled “A Trivial Comedy for Serious People,” it follows Jack Worthing and Algernon Moncrieff, who both pretend to be a man named Earnest.

Bethany Hall at the Old Dutch Church
272 Wall Street, Kingston

Buy Tickets


Event Details

Liquid Light Flight: Spring Tide

Thu., July 18, 5:30 p.m.-12 a.m., Fri., July 19, 5:30 p.m.-12 a.m., Sat., July 20, 5:30 p.m.-12 a.m., Thu., July 25, 5:30 p.m.-12 a.m., Fri., July 26, 5:30 p.m.-12 a.m. and Sat., July 27, 5:30 p.m.-12 a.m.

Dedicated to light, flight, and the liquid nature of life, Liquid Light Flight: Spring Tide is a multisensory event combining music, flying trapeze, aerial arts, fire art, and live analog visual displays in a performance drawing on the ocean and its wonders. The show is directed and designed by co-founders Kyle Breen and Amelia Modlin of Wild Arts Collective, providing diverse creatives with an affordable, collaborative space to work, live, and share their art. Open fly on the trapeze and open mic from 5:30-8pm. Performance from 8-10pm. Open jam from 10pm-midnight.

Stone Mountain Farm
310 River Road Ext., New Paltz

Buy Tickets


Event Details

June Zero

Sat., July 20, 5:30 p.m., Sun., July 21, 6:45 p.m., Mon., July 22, 5:15 p.m., Tue., July 23, 7:15 p.m., Sat., July 27, 3:30 p.m., Sun., July 28, 7:30 p.m., Mon., July 29, 6:45 p.m. and Tue., July 30, 5 p.m.

When trying to find the "soon-to-be most talked about indie flick of the season," look no further than Time & Space Ltd. The Hudson gallery and venue is a must follow for the latest in artistic happenings. This month they are screening a limited run of Jake Paltrow's phenomenal film, June Zero. Paltrow is most recently known for co-directing the Brian De Palma documentary, De Palma, alongside Noah Baumbach. He also has an impressive track record of writer/director films and television episodes under his belt. His latest feature, June Zero, enthrallingly captures the trial of Adolf Eichmann, as German-Austrian official of the Nazi party during WWII, and one of the most majorly known organizers of the Holocaust. Told through three stories, the film takes a compelling look at the aftermath of atrocity and the weight of shame, anger, and fear shared by thousands of people.

Time and Space Limited
434 Columbia Street, Hudson

Buy Tickets

$8-10

Tags

Comments (0)
Add a Comment

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Add Your Event
Support Chronogram

published by:

Website
Chronogram
Company
Partner Sites
Copyright ©2024 Chronogram Media. All Rights Reserved.
Powered By Foundation