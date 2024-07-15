Top Hudson Valley Events This Week | July 15-21

Sat., July 20, 5:30 p.m., Sun., July 21, 6:45 p.m., Mon., July 22, 5:15 p.m., Tue., July 23, 7:15 p.m., Sat., July 27, 3:30 p.m., Sun., July 28, 7:30 p.m., Mon., July 29, 6:45 p.m. and Tue., July 30, 5 p.m.

When trying to find the "soon-to-be most talked about indie flick of the season," look no further than Time & Space Ltd. The Hudson gallery and venue is a must follow for the latest in artistic happenings. This month they are screening a limited run of Jake Paltrow's phenomenal film, June Zero. Paltrow is most recently known for co-directing the Brian De Palma documentary, De Palma, alongside Noah Baumbach. He also has an impressive track record of writer/director films and television episodes under his belt. His latest feature, June Zero, enthrallingly captures the trial of Adolf Eichmann, as German-Austrian official of the Nazi party during WWII, and one of the most majorly known organizers of the Holocaust. Told through three stories, the film takes a compelling look at the aftermath of atrocity and the weight of shame, anger, and fear shared by thousands of people.