Top Hudson Valley Events This Week | July 22-28

Sat., July 27, 1 p.m.

The Crandell Theatre kicked off their Jane Austen series last month with Ang Lee's classic of the ’90s, Sense & Sensibility. This month they're continuing the series, featuring two newer variations of the author's most famous works, Emma. and Pride & Prejudice. Mia Goth is in the news starring in the upcoming release of A24's MaxXxine; Josh O'Conner has been wowing audiences with his performances in recent films La Chimera and Challengers, go see them both vye for Anya Taylor-Joy's attention in 2020's raucously fun and brightly colored incarnation of Emma. Director Joe Wright (Atonement, Darkest Hour) convinced the late great Donald Sutherland to play the Bennet patriarch in 2005's Pride & Prejudice and it is one of the most delightful performances of his later filmography. Kiera Knightley stars as Elizabeth Bennet opposite a pre-Succession Matthew Macfadyen. Rosamund Pike, Jena Malone, and Carey Mulligan play the remaining Bennet sisters. The amazing Brenda Blethyn portrays their exasperated mother. There's so much to enjoy here. Don't miss it.