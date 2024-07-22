 Top Hudson Valley Events This Week | July 22-28 | Hudson Valley Events Round-Ups | Hudson Valley | Chronogram Magazine
Chronogram
Rural Intelligence
Upstater
Upstate House
Explore
The River Newsroom
Chronogram Media
Add Your Event

Top Hudson Valley Events This Week | July 22-28

By

euphoniabetter__1_.jpg
With rich brass in the bluestone-filled Opus 40, Ben Seretan's colorful and experimental Italian album, and Bobby Previte's boundary-crushing drum solos, there's plenty of music and more in this week's top Hudson Valley events.

This Week Only
Event Details

Liquid Light Flight: Spring Tide

Thu., July 25, 5:30 p.m.-12 a.m., Fri., July 26, 5:30 p.m.-12 a.m. and Sat., July 27, 5:30 p.m.-12 a.m.

Dedicated to light, flight, and the liquid nature of life, Liquid Light Flight: Spring Tide is a multisensory event combining music, flying trapeze, aerial arts, fire art, and live analog visual displays in a performance drawing on the ocean and its wonders. The show is directed and designed by co-founders Kyle Breen and Amelia Modlin of Wild Arts Collective, providing diverse creatives with an affordable, collaborative space to work, live, and share their art. Open fly on the trapeze and open mic from 5:30-8pm. Performance from 8-10pm. Open jam from 10pm-midnight.

Stone Mountain Farm
310 River Road Ext., New Paltz

Buy Tickets


Event Details

“The Importance of Being Earnest”

Thu., July 25, 7:30 p.m., Fri., July 26, 7:30 p.m., Sat., July 27, 2 & 7:30 p.m. and Sun., July 28, 2 p.m.

For its upcoming season, the nonprofit equity company Voice Theatre is putting on a production of Oscar Wilde’s “The Importance of Being Earnest.” Timeless in its wit and social commentary on upper-class society, the satiric play has been transposed into the swinging `60s of London under the direction of Shauna Kanter. Subtitled “A Trivial Comedy for Serious People,” it follows Jack Worthing and Algernon Moncrieff, who both pretend to be a man named Earnest.

Bethany Hall at the Old Dutch Church
272 Wall Street, Kingston

Buy Tickets


Event Details

Ben Seretan Release Party

Fri., July 26, 8 p.m.

Greene County musician Ben Seretan wrote his undergraduate thesis on the late experimentalist Arthur Russell, which should give you an idea of the unfettered approach he brings to his own songs and audio art. This packed local evening at the Avalon Lounge is being touted by the club as a record release party to celebrate Seretan’s new “insane Italian album,” Allora. The bill finds him joined by Boston-based experimental folk stylist Jackie West, Maui singer-songwriter Lea Thomas, and Brooklyn DJ Max Mellman. (Lia Kohl and Whitney Johnson improvise July 1; Leila Bordreuil, Apologist, and S.P.A.L.L. space out July 17.)

The Avalon Lounge
29 Church St, Catskill

Event Details

Catskill Mountain Yoga Festival

Sat., July 27, 8 a.m.

In 2017, Raegan Reed created the Catskill Mountain Yoga Festival in Delaware County: an annual summer congregation of healers, yogis, and vendors providing wellness and relaxation. Since its creation, the festival has only grown, bringing 50 classes and workshops to the lineup this year, as well as world-renowned yogi Kelly Kamm. Attendees can participate in almost every style of yoga you can imagine: kids’ yoga, yoga trapeze, and Hatha yoga to name a few, as well as meditation events, hikes, and walks. These healing classes are held backdrop of Plattekill Mountain, including a mountaintop platform, pond, and lodge.

Plattekill Mountain
469 Plattekill Mountain Rd, Roxbury Delaware

Event Details

Nothing: John Cage and “4’33””

Sat., July 27, 11 a.m.

On a summer night in 1952, pianist David Tudor debuted John Cage’s composition “4’33”” at Maverick Concerts. For four minutes and 33 seconds, he sat at the piano, not playing a single note. The audience was compelled to listen to the silence—the ambient sound of trees, rain, and breath—and find music in the nothingness. Author, Nicholas Day and illustrator, Chris Raschka’s new children's book, Nothing, captures this moment. The creators will share the story at Maverick Family Saturdays in the same place the composition made its debut.


Event Details

Borscht Belt Fest

Fri., July 26, 12-9 p.m., Sat., July 27, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. and Sun., July 28, 9:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

From the 1900s through the 1970s, Catskills resorts were bustling with Jewish families and singles unwinding amongst like-minded folks. While other resorts and hotels were barring Jewish people from vacationing, the so-called Borscht Belt was a safe haven consisting of hundreds of hotels and resorts—a place where Jewish culture could thrive. Borscht Belt Fest is an extension of the local Catskill Borscht Belt Museum, a project dedicated to the cultural and historic legacy of the resorts. It will feature the many things that defined the Borscht Belt era and still define American culture today—stand-up comedy, art, live music, film, and food. The weekend kicks off with an open mic at Marbella on Friday at 7pm. The event will take place across multiple blocks in downtown Ellenville.

Ellenville Market on Market
11 Market St, Ellenville

Event Details

Jane Austen Summer Series: Emma. and Pride & Prejudice (2005)

Sat., July 27, 1 p.m.

The Crandell Theatre kicked off their Jane Austen series last month with Ang Lee's classic of the ’90s, Sense & Sensibility. This month they're continuing the series, featuring two newer variations of the author's most famous works, Emma. and Pride & Prejudice. Mia Goth is in the news starring in the upcoming release of A24's MaxXxine; Josh O'Conner has been wowing audiences with his performances in recent films La Chimera and Challengers, go see them both vye for Anya Taylor-Joy's attention in 2020's raucously fun and brightly colored incarnation of Emma. Director Joe Wright (Atonement, Darkest Hour) convinced the late great Donald Sutherland to play the Bennet patriarch in 2005's Pride & Prejudice and it is one of the most delightful performances of his later filmography. Kiera Knightley stars as Elizabeth Bennet opposite a pre-Succession Matthew Macfadyen. Rosamund Pike, Jena Malone, and Carey Mulligan play the remaining Bennet sisters. The amazing Brenda Blethyn portrays their exasperated mother. There's so much to enjoy here. Don't miss it.

Crandell Theatre
48 Main Street, Chatham

Buy Tickets Buy Tickets

$7-11

Event Details

Euphonia! Mini-Brass Fest

Sat., July 27, 3-9 p.m.

Eat, drink, dance, and be merry at Euphonia!, the brass fest that’s sure to delight all ages and senses through craft-making, multisensory experiential art, and brass music. This rain or shine event is presented by the team behind the Brassroots Festival. There’s a rich lineup of performances by Unicorn Brass Band, Off The Bar Brass, Novi Hitovi, and Shag Horns. Food by Imorsi Pizza, Meat Wagon, and Ram’s Valley along with drinks by Stockade Tavern are available to enjoy.

Opus 40
40 Fite Road, Saugerties

Buy Tickets

$35

Event Details

Bobby Previte: No Bells, No Whistles

Sat., July 27, 7 p.m.

In support of the vinyl release of his new solo drum album Pathways for Drum Set, legendary Hudson Valley percussionist Bobby Previte will be playing “No Bells, No Whistles: A Solo Drum Concert”—his first ever, he says—at Hudson Hall. Previte has led his own bands and worked with luminaries ranging from John Adams to Tom Waits, Iggy Pop, Nels Cline, John Medeski, Elliot Sharp, and John Zorn. “The drum set is a circle with the drummer as its fluid center,” posits the maestro. “Rooted within the architecture but sending out flares of sound beyond the physical boundary.” (The Hudson Jazz Workshop holds forth August 4.)

Hudson Hall
327 Warren Street, Hudson

Buy Tickets

$20-30

Event Details

“Spinning My Wheels”

Sat., July 27, 7 p.m. and Sun., July 28, 2 p.m.

A battle with mental illness and addiction often yields a long, agonizing journey. Written and performed by Michael Garfield Levine, “Spinning My Wheels” takes audiences on a ride from 1970’s New York to the hills of Vermont, into the depths of Levine’s psyche as he faces his own battle with mental illness and addiction. On the road to sanity through bicycle racing and a lifelong acting career, Levine encounters a slew of memorable individuals along the way. Directed by Caitlin Langstaff, it’s a brutally honest, highly vulnerable staging of a heart-wrenching journey.

Byrdcliffe Theater
380 Upper Byrdcliffe Rd., Woodstock

Ongoing
Event Details

June Zero

Mon., July 22, 5:15 p.m., Tue., July 23, 7:15 p.m., Sat., July 27, 3:30 p.m., Sun., July 28, 7:30 p.m., Mon., July 29, 6:45 p.m. and Tue., July 30, 5 p.m.

When trying to find the "soon-to-be most talked about indie flick of the season," look no further than Time & Space Ltd. The Hudson gallery and venue is a must follow for the latest in artistic happenings. This month they are screening a limited run of Jake Paltrow's phenomenal film, June Zero. Paltrow is most recently known for co-directing the Brian De Palma documentary, De Palma, alongside Noah Baumbach. He also has an impressive track record of writer/director films and television episodes under his belt. His latest feature, June Zero, enthrallingly captures the trial of Adolf Eichmann, as German-Austrian official of the Nazi party during WWII, and one of the most majorly known organizers of the Holocaust. Told through three stories, the film takes a compelling look at the aftermath of atrocity and the weight of shame, anger, and fear shared by thousands of people.

Time and Space Limited
434 Columbia Street, Hudson

Buy Tickets

$8-10

Tags

Comments (0)
Add a Comment
  • June Zero

    June Zero

    @ Time and Space Limited

    Mon., July 22, 5:15 p.m., Tue., July 23, 7:15 p.m., Sat., July 27, 3:30 p.m., Sun., July 28, 7:30 p.m., Mon., July 29, 6:45 p.m. and Tue., July 30, 5 p.m.

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Add Your Event
Support Chronogram

published by:

Website
Chronogram
Company
Partner Sites
Copyright ©2024 Chronogram Media. All Rights Reserved.
Powered By Foundation