Top Hudson Valley Events This Week | July 29-August 4

Sat., Aug. 3, 4 p.m., Sun., Aug. 4, Tue., Aug. 6, Wed., Aug. 7, Thu., Aug. 8, Fri., Aug. 9, Sat., Aug. 10, Sun., Aug. 11, Tue., Aug. 13, Wed., Aug. 14, Thu., Aug. 15, Fri., Aug. 16, Sat., Aug. 17, Sun., Aug. 18, Tue., Aug. 20, Wed., Aug. 21, Thu., Aug. 22, Fri., Aug. 23, Sat., Aug. 24, Sun., Aug. 25, Tue., Aug. 27, Wed., Aug. 28, Thu., Aug. 29, Fri., Aug. 30, Sat., Aug. 31, Sun., Sept. 1, Tue., Sept. 3, Wed., Sept. 4, Thu., Sept. 5, Fri., Sept. 6, Sat., Sept. 7, Sun., Sept. 8, Tue., Sept. 10, Wed., Sept. 11, Thu., Sept. 12, Fri., Sept. 13, Sat., Sept. 14, Sun., Sept. 15, Tue., Sept. 17, Wed., Sept. 18, Thu., Sept. 19, Fri., Sept. 20, Sat., Sept. 21 and Sun., Sept. 22

Following World War II, a young Johannes (Hans) Frank fled to West Germany after being displaced from his family home by the Soviet army. He reunited with his sister, Renate Frank from a number of years—but while Hans was studying art and design in Germany, she was working as a secretary in Poughkeepsie. In 1964, she convinced him to move to the U.S. with her, where he composed bright and colorful paintings in a large house in Rhinebeck that they designed and built. When art critic and author David Ebony stumbled upon Hans’ paintings preserved by Renate after his death, he knew the hallucinogenic, swirling forms and patterns had to be seen. For the first time in decades, Han’s visionary work will be up for display in Hudson Hall’s first floor galleries. There will be a conversation with the curators and an opening reception on August 3 starting at 4 and 5 pm respectively.

Hudson Hall

327 Warren Street, Hudson