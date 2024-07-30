 Top Hudson Valley Events This Week | July 29-August 4 | Hudson Valley Events Round-Ups | Hudson Valley | Chronogram Magazine
Top Hudson Valley Events This Week | July 29-August 4

By

Unseen footage from Brian Eno's career, Talking Heads members in Tarrytown, Minneapolis legend Venus de Mars, and more artistic experiments this week in the Hudson Valley.

This Week Only
Event Details

Ulster County Fair

Tue., July 30, 4-10 p.m., Wed., July 31, 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Thu., Aug. 1, 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Fri., Aug. 2, 10 a.m.-11 p.m., Sat., Aug. 3, 10 a.m.-11 p.m. and Sun., Aug. 4, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

There’s almost nothing that a milkshake, fried oreos, and some carnival rides can’t fix. The annual Ulster County Fair is a destination for all in need of nostalgia and a good time. Aside from the rides and endless fair food, they’ve got animals, games, museums, and live entertainment. The Marshall Tucker Band plays Saturday night at 8pm. Tuesday July 30 from 4-10pm is car load night, where tickets are $50 per car (maximum of eight people per vehicle).

Ulster County Fairgrounds
249 Libertyville Road, New Paltz

Event Details

June Zero

Event Ended: July 30, 2024

When trying to find the "soon-to-be most talked about indie flick of the season," look no further than Time & Space Ltd. The Hudson gallery and venue is a must follow for the latest in artistic happenings. This month they are screening a limited run of Jake Paltrow's phenomenal film, June Zero. Paltrow is most recently known for co-directing the Brian De Palma documentary, De Palma, alongside Noah Baumbach. He also has an impressive track record of writer/director films and television episodes under his belt. His latest feature, June Zero, enthrallingly captures the trial of Adolf Eichmann, as German-Austrian official of the Nazi party during WWII, and one of the most majorly known organizers of the Holocaust. Told through three stories, the film takes a compelling look at the aftermath of atrocity and the weight of shame, anger, and fear shared by thousands of people.

Time and Space Limited
434 Columbia Street, Hudson

Buy Tickets

$8-10

Event Details

Eno at Upstate Films

Wed., July 31, 7 p.m., Thu., Aug. 1, 7 p.m. and Fri., Aug. 2, 7 p.m.

Being a producer for musicians like David Bowie, the synthesizer player for Roxy Music, a pioneer of ambient music, and the composer of the Microsoft Windows startup sound, Brian Eno has constructed a musical and artistic identity that can’t be put in just one box. And director Gary Hustwit doesn’t try to fit it in one—in his new documentary about the visionary musician, Eno, different scenes and music appear in different sequences at every showing. With 52 quintillion possible versions, the film mirrors Eno’s expansive creative process. All screenings will be followed by a Q/A with Gary Hustwit.

Orpheum Theatre of Upstate Films
156 Main St., Saugerties

Buy Tickets Buy Tickets Buy Tickets

$12-16

Event Details

Scenic Sips Fest

Sat., Aug. 3, 4-8 p.m.

Columbia County celebrates its diverse craft beverage industry with this mini-festival of over 15 local producers offering samples of beer, wine, spirits, and hard cider. There will also be a variety of local food trucks as well as live folk and country music.

Roeliff Jansen Park
9140 Route 22, Hillsdalle Hillsdale

Buy Tickets

$10-25

Event Details

Verbatim Text Sound Expo

Sat., Aug. 3, 12-10 p.m.

Verbatim Text Sound Expo features experiments in text and sound in the form of a small press poetry and experimental music label fair. In 2021, the inaugural event took place at Station Bar in Woodstock before moving to Opus 40. This year’s presses include Belladonna*Collaborative, 18 Owls, and After Hours, and labels include Notice Recordings and Tripticks Tapes. Performances will be in three sets. First is Sam Newsome (saxophone). Second features Edwin Torres (voice/words), Alex Waterman (cello), and Gryphon Rue (electronics). Third features Kamikaze Jones (voice/electronics) and others in collaboration with Future Fields dance quartet. Sponsored by Create Council on The Arts and co-presented by Wave Farm/WGXC. Market from 12-7pm, performances 1-10pm. Free. Food and drink available for purchase throughout the day.

Glen Falls House
230 Winter Clove Road, Round Top Cairo

Event Details

Venus de Mars at Park Theater

Sat., Aug. 3, 8 p.m.

When multidisciplinary artist and musician Venus de Mars came out as transgender in 1988, the world didn’t have the same understanding of transness that we do now. Her glam-punk band Venus de Mars & All the Pretty Horses was a loud and bold response to the animosity she faced for her existence (de Mars has been known to shower the stage with sparks firing from a grinder and a metal plate at her pelvis). Over the years, she’s released solo acoustic songs and has recently been working on a memoir reflecting her artistic and personal journey. Following an installation of Park Theater’s monthly “Galère of Poetic Autopsies” series on August 1 with readings from de Mars, her wife Lynette Reini-Grandell, and writer Cat Tyc—de Mars will be returning to the stage on August 3 to do what she does best: perform.

Park Theater
723 Warren Street, Hudson

Buy Tickets

$18-25

Event Details

Martha Redbone: “Conversations”

Sun., Aug. 4, 4 p.m.

Martha Redbone spent her early childhood in the Appalachian Mountain region of Kentucky, where she absorbed the area’s deep folk and mountain blues and the traditions of her Afro-Indigenous grandparents. As a young teen she moved to pre-gentrified Brooklyn, soaking up her father’s powerful gospel singing style. She was also mentored by Junie Morrison (Ohio Players, Parliament Funkadelic), who helped her hone her skills as a songwriter and producer. “Conversations” is a musical theater project utilizing interviews with multigenerational Native American people.

Ancram Center for the Arts
1330 County Route 7, Ancram

Buy Tickets

$15-20

Event Details

Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew

Sun., Aug. 4, 7 p.m.

It’s not quite the Talking Heads reunion that’s been, well, talked about lately. But it’s close. Part of an eight-date tour, this night finds members Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew bringing an 11-piece band to perform the group’s landmark 1980 album Remain in Light in full, along with other classic songs from the Heads catalog and Harrison and Belew’s solo careers. The backing ensemble features ex-members of Boston ethno-psych band Turkuaz, who also play in opening act Cool Cool Cool.

Tarrytown Music Hall
13 Main Street, Tarrytown

Buy Tickets

$56-205

Ongoing
Event Details

Phoenicia Festival of the Arts

Thu., Aug. 1, Fri., Aug. 2, Sat., Aug. 3, Sun., Aug. 4, Mon., Aug. 5, Tue., Aug. 6, Wed., Aug. 7, Thu., Aug. 8, Fri., Aug. 9, Sat., Aug. 10, Sun., Aug. 11, Mon., Aug. 12, Tue., Aug. 13, Wed., Aug. 14, Thu., Aug. 15, Fri., Aug. 16, Sat., Aug. 17, Sun., Aug. 18, Mon., Aug. 19, Tue., Aug. 20, Wed., Aug. 21, Thu., Aug. 22, Fri., Aug. 23, Sat., Aug. 24, Sun., Aug. 25, Mon., Aug. 26, Tue., Aug. 27, Wed., Aug. 28, Thu., Aug. 29, Fri., Aug. 30 and Sat., Aug. 31

Christine Varga, owner of VARGA gallery, began the Phoenicia Festival of the Arts last year to highlight various artistic talents. Expanding from last year’s three-day festival, this year’s event will unfold across different galleries and venues all month long. Featuring art exhibits in VARGA Gallery’s Zebra Room, artist talks, poetry readings, and musical performances, the festival will be an extensive showcase of creativity and community.

VARGA Gallery
175 Main Street, Phoenicia

Event Details

Discovering Amistad

Sat., Aug. 3, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Sun., Aug. 4, 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m., Mon., Aug. 5, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Tue., Aug. 6, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and Wed., Aug. 7, 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

In the summer of 1839, 53 Africans commandeered La Amistad, a schooner headed towards a Caribbean plantation. After a long trip from Sierra Leone to Havana, taunts from La Amistad’s cook were the breaking point for the captives. They killed the cook and the captain, ordering their two slave-owners to sail to Africa. The ship was seized off the coast of Long Island, whereafter the slaves were imprisoned in New London, Connecticut and eventually became part of a landmark Supreme Court Case. A replica of the historic ship, Amistad, will dock at the Hudson River Maritime Museum’s riverfront marina from August 3 through 7. The Discovering Amistad education team will be offering public guided and self-guided tours going deeper into the ship’s history. As a bonus, there will be a film screening on August 4, a lecture on August 6, and a pay-what-you-can day on August 7.

Hudson River Maritime Museum
50 Rondout Landing, Kingston

Event Details

Hans Frank: Cosmic Art

Sat., Aug. 3, 4 p.m., Sun., Aug. 4, Tue., Aug. 6, Wed., Aug. 7, Thu., Aug. 8, Fri., Aug. 9, Sat., Aug. 10, Sun., Aug. 11, Tue., Aug. 13, Wed., Aug. 14, Thu., Aug. 15, Fri., Aug. 16, Sat., Aug. 17, Sun., Aug. 18, Tue., Aug. 20, Wed., Aug. 21, Thu., Aug. 22, Fri., Aug. 23, Sat., Aug. 24, Sun., Aug. 25, Tue., Aug. 27, Wed., Aug. 28, Thu., Aug. 29, Fri., Aug. 30, Sat., Aug. 31, Sun., Sept. 1, Tue., Sept. 3, Wed., Sept. 4, Thu., Sept. 5, Fri., Sept. 6, Sat., Sept. 7, Sun., Sept. 8, Tue., Sept. 10, Wed., Sept. 11, Thu., Sept. 12, Fri., Sept. 13, Sat., Sept. 14, Sun., Sept. 15, Tue., Sept. 17, Wed., Sept. 18, Thu., Sept. 19, Fri., Sept. 20, Sat., Sept. 21 and Sun., Sept. 22

Following World War II, a young Johannes (Hans) Frank fled to West Germany after being displaced from his family home by the Soviet army. He reunited with his sister, Renate Frank from a number of years—but while Hans was studying art and design in Germany, she was working as a secretary in Poughkeepsie. In 1964, she convinced him to move to the U.S. with her, where he composed bright and colorful paintings in a large house in Rhinebeck that they designed and built. When art critic and author David Ebony stumbled upon Hans’ paintings preserved by Renate after his death, he knew the hallucinogenic, swirling forms and patterns had to be seen. For the first time in decades, Han’s visionary work will be up for display in Hudson Hall’s first floor galleries. There will be a conversation with the curators and an opening reception on August 3 starting at 4 and 5 pm respectively.

Hudson Hall
327 Warren Street, Hudson

Buy Tickets

Free

Event Details

Escape to Margaritaville

Fri., Aug. 2, 7:30 p.m., Sat., Aug. 3, 7:30 p.m., Sun., Aug. 4, 2 p.m., Fri., Aug. 9, 7:30 p.m., Sat., Aug. 10, 7:30 p.m., Sun., Aug. 11, 2 p.m., Fri., Aug. 16, 7:30 p.m., Sat., Aug. 17, 7:30 p.m. and Sun., Aug. 18, 2 p.m.

Summer is the perfect time for a margarita, a tropical island, and most importantly, an escape. In its 86th year, Woodstock Playhouse is bringing these summer fantasies home with Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville, a jukebox musical comedy featuring classics from the late musician's tropical hits. Greg Garcia and Mike O’Malley tell the story of Tully, a charming bartender and singer at a hotel bar whose life is changed when he meets a career-driven tourist. With songs like “Cheeseburger in Paradise,”“It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere,” and of course, “Margaritaville,” you’re sure to feel like you’re on vacation within the theater’s seats.

Woodstock Playhouse
103 Mill Hill Road, Woodstock

Buy Tickets

$50-60

Event Details

Farm2ChefsTable Events

Sat., Aug. 3, Sat., Aug. 10, Sat., Aug. 24, Sat., Aug. 31, Sat., Sept. 14, Sat., Sept. 21, Sat., Oct. 12, Sat., Oct. 19 and Sat., Nov. 9

Chef Nichoas Leiss created his roving project Farm2ChefsTable to celebrate the bounty of local growers and food purveyors through farm-to-table feasts. One of the most highly anticipated traveling farm dinner events organized by Farm2ChefsTable is the Oscine pop-up series, a test run for Leiss’s in-progress, dual-concept tavern/restaurant. Oscine will be at the historic Bull Farm 1856 on August 10, September 14, and October 19 ($215), and at Goshen Green Farm August 3, 24, 31 and a half-dozen other dates through November ($135). Oscine events consist of a menu of locally sourced, progressive Hudson Valley cuisine.

Goshen Green Farm
3301 NY Route 207, Goshen

Buy Tickets

$135-215

