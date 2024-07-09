 Top Hudson Valley Events This Week | July 8-14 | Hudson Valley Events Round-Ups | Hudson Valley | Chronogram Magazine
Top Hudson Valley Events This Week | July 8-14

By

rachelbloom.jpg

From comedies to cinematic titans, airborne oranges, risqué cabaret, and the depths of Alaskan waters, there's plenty to enjoy in this week's top Hudson Valley happenings.


“Death, Let Me Do My Show”

Sat., July 13, 5 & 8 p.m. and Sun., July 14, 3 p.m.

This one-woman musical comedy by Rachel Bloom, co-creator and star of “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” touches on the looming prospect of death, the pandemic, and all of the tumultuous events that unfolded in her life. “Death, Let Me Do My Show” is a shot of entertainment sure to conjure up an array of feelings. It’s got raunchy material with a friendly dose of escapism—certainly characteristic of the past four years. This Rotten Science production is directed by Seth Barrish, who’s worked with Mike Birbiglia on his one-man shows.

Williamstown Theatre Festival
1000 Main Street, Williamstown

Buy Tickets


Los Lobos with Special Guest Joan Osborne

Event Ended: July 12, 2024

Over the past 50 years, Los Lobos, five proud Chicanos from the barrio of East L.A. have have created an unprecedented body of work. The young wolves were weaned on late-night radio’s soul, R&B, and doo-wop and raised on the African-American currents of the blues, jazz, and rock ‘n’ roll. Their 17 albums present a great cross-section of wildly inventive American music. Joan Osborne opens.

Arrowood Farms
236 Lower Whitfield Rd, Accord

Buy Tickets


"Sub-Merged": Underwater Photography by Barbara Leon

Event Ended: July 12, 2024

What lurks beneath the lily pads? Underwater photographer Barbara Leon knows what mysteries reside in the murky deep. Her stunning images are displayed in her first-ever solo show at Rosendale's new venue the Muse. Opening reception from 5-9pm. Read our preview.

The Muse
1 Madeline Lane, Rosendale

Richard Thompson

Event Ended: July 13, 2024

“If I don’t write, if I don’t perform, I get frustrated and I don’t feel like the human being I should be,” says guitarist and singer-songwriter Richard Thompson—which isn’t hard to believe, given the art, passion, and virtuosity that the influential English folk rock legend has unfailingly brought to the studio and the stage for nearly 60 years. 2024’s Ship to Shore, Thompson’s 20th solo album, was recorded in Woodstock, just up the road from Levon Helm Studios, where he’s doing this intimate two-night stint. (Duane Betts and Palmetto Motel ramble July 14; Langhorne Slim lays it down July 18.)

Levon Helm Studios
160 Plochmann Lane, woodstock

Buy Tickets Buy Tickets


SMASHED2 by Gandini Juggling

Event Ended: July 13, 2024

Seven women and two men share the stage with 80 oranges and seven watermelons to disrupt the rigid conventions of etiquette, dress, and body language and reimagine the art of juggling and contemporary circus for the 21st century. The original "Smashed" had seven men and two women; "Smashed2" features seven women and two men. "It's about revenge and redemption," says Sean Gandini, co-founder of Gandini Juggling. In other words, the battle of the sexes, 2024-style. Read our preview.

PS21 Center for Contemporary Performance
2980 NY-66, Chatham

Buy Tickets

$35 (regular); $15 (students)

Susanne Bartsch presents "New York, New York!"

Event Ended: July 13, 2024

Nightlife legend Susanne Bartsch returns for a sixth season at the Spiegeltent with her risque cabaret vaudeville extraordinaire, full of flavor from all walks of life. With a knockout lineup of performers, including Joey Arias, Neon Calypso, and Lola Von Rox, among others, "New York, New York!" is a wake-up call direct from the city that never sleeps.

Spiegeltent at Bard SummerScape
60 Manor Avenue, Annandale-on-Hudson

Sutton Foster

Event Ended: July 13, 2024

The astonishing Tony Award winner Sutton Foster brings her irresistible show-stopping talent and effusive charm back to Caramoor for a concert in the Venetian Theater. Broadway has seen this award-winning leading actor, dancer, and singer in more than 11 shows including "The Music Man," "Thoroughly Modern Millie," "Anything Goes," The Drowsy Chaperone," "Sweeney Todd," and many others. “The intimacy that Foster brings to the audience cannot be praised enough," raves Broadway World. It's a rare talent that must be appreciated.”

Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts
149 Girdle Ridge Road, Katonah

Buy Tickets


Jane Austen Summer Series: Emma. and Pride & Prejudice (2005)

Sat., July 13, 1 p.m. and Sat., July 27, 1 p.m.

The Crandell Theatre kicked off their Jane Austen series last month with Ang Lee's classic of the ’90s, Sense & Sensibility. This month they're continuing the series, featuring two newer variations of the author's most famous works, Emma. and Pride & Prejudice. Mia Goth is in the news starring in the upcoming release of A24's MaxXxine; Josh O'Conner has been wowing audiences with his performances in recent films La Chimera and Challengers, go see them both vye for Anya Taylor-Joy's attention in 2020's raucously fun and brightly colored incarnation of Emma. Director Joe Wright (Atonement, Darkest Hour) convinced the late great Donald Sutherland to play the Bennet patriarch in 2005's Pride & Prejudice and it is one of the most delightful performances of his later filmography. Kiera Knightley stars as Elizabeth Bennet opposite a pre-Succession Matthew Macfadyen. Rosamund Pike, Jena Malone, and Carey Mulligan play the remaining Bennet sisters. The amazing Brenda Blethyn portrays their exasperated mother. There's so much to enjoy here. Don't miss it.

Crandell Theatre
48 Main Street, Chatham

Buy Tickets Buy Tickets

$7-11

Burn After Reading w/ Frances McDormand

Sun., July 14, 6:30 p.m.

The Coen Brothers are known for many films, from Fargo to Raising Arizona to No Country for Old Men and The Big Lebowski, all containing varying degrees of comedy, drama, and thrills. They truly are some of the most versatile directors working in the industry over the past 30+ years. One of their crowning achievements in comedy is the 2008 caper Burn After Reading, a movie so funny it just might make you dislike other comedies a little bit more. Anchored by ridiculously entertaining performances from George Clooney, Frances McDormand, and Brad Pitt, the film screens at Upstate Films Starr Cinema featuring an extremely special talk with McDormand herself!

Starr Cinema of Upstate Films
6415 Montgomery Street, Rhinebeck

Buy Tickets

$30

“The Importance of Being Earnest”

Sat., July 13, 7:30 p.m., Sun., July 14, 2 p.m., Thu., July 18, 7:30 p.m., Fri., July 19, 7:30 p.m., Sat., July 20, 7:30 p.m., Sun., July 21, 2 p.m., Thu., July 25, 7:30 p.m., Fri., July 26, 7:30 p.m., Sat., July 27, 2 & 7:30 p.m. and Sun., July 28, 2 p.m.

For its upcoming season, the nonprofit equity company Voice Theatre is putting on a production of Oscar Wilde’s “The Importance of Being Earnest.” Timeless in its wit and social commentary on upper-class society, the satiric play has been transposed into the swinging `60s of London under the direction of Shauna Kanter. Subtitled “A Trivial Comedy for Serious People,” it follows Jack Worthing and Algernon Moncrieff, who both pretend to be a man named Earnest.

Bethany Hall at the Old Dutch Church
272 Wall Street, Kingston

Buy Tickets


