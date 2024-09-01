 Top Hudson Valley Events This Week | September 1-8 | Hudson Valley Events Round-Ups | Hudson Valley | Chronogram Magazine
Top Hudson Valley Events This Week | September 1-8

Rollicking Irish festivities, swashbuckling pirates, lo-fi postpunk tunes, and more in the Hudson Valley this week.
DromFest ’24

Event Ended: September 1, 2024

Seminal indie imprint Dromedary Records’ 30th anniversary festival last year at the Avalon was such a blast that label chief Al Crisafulli decided to do it again. The three-day blowout boasts reunions by Scrawl, Cell, Poem Rocket, Tuscadero, Moviola, and King Missile (Dog Fly Religion) and 2023 vets Antietam and Sleepyhead, as well as the Figgs, the Thalia Zedek Band, the Chris Brokaw Rock Band, Dew Claw, the Royal Arctic Institute, and others, plus readings by Karen Schoemer, John S. Hall, and Bela Koe-Krompecher and a screening of the Silkworm documentary Couldn’t You Wait.

The Avalon Lounge
29 Church St, Catskill

Buy Tickets

$25-100

Spencertown Academy Festival of Books

Sun., Sept. 1, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Mon., Sept. 2, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Now in its 19th year, this is one of the biggest book sales in the region, with 15,000 titles available. On the festival’s mainstage, acclaimed writers such as Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Paul Muldoon, bestselling author Ruth Reichl, and veteran journalist Martin Baron will be discussing their latest works. For the kids, the widely loved insect and titular character of The Very Hungry Caterpillar is coming to life for a meet and greet and reading of the book. For members, there will be early access to the book sale on Friday.

Spencertown Academy Arts Center
790 Route 203, Spencertown

"Seeds Under Nuclear Winter: An Earth Opera"

Event Ended: September 1, 2024

Since its premiere at Widow Jane Mine in August 2022, Elizabeth Clark’s “Earth Opera” has enchanted audiences with the otherworldly sounds of choral voices echoing off the mine’s walls. The experimental piece tells stories of connection and rebirth within a post-apocalyptic world, this year with an ensemble of nearly 35 Hudson Valley performers. It features a plethora of instruments and creative disciplines; including music from the Indonesian gamelan and experiments with light. Clark’s work has continued to evolve since its creation, now in its final form with a brass section, bagpipes, and a Carynx—a six-foot-tall ancient Celtic war horn resembling a dragon.

The Widow Jane Mine at The Snyder Estate
at the Snyder Estate. 668 NY Rt 213. P.O. Box 150, rosendale

Buy Tickets

$20-30

Hooley on the Hudson

Event Ended: September 1, 2024

It's Saint Patrick's Day in September! The 23rd annual Hooley on the Hudson brings three stages of Irish music and step dancing to the Kingston waterfront. There's food (and beer, of course) and craft vendors, and a Lil Hooligans play area for the kids. Slainte!

TR Gallo Waterfront Park
30 Rondout Landing, Kingston

"Out of Order"

Thursdays-Saturdays, 7:30-9 p.m. and Sundays, 2-3:30 p.m. Continues through Sept. 8

Carl Holder's solo show “Out Of Order” is an up-close and personal experience—one that’ll leave you on the verge of tears when you aren’t laughing your ass off. Fifty index cards in a bowl. Some are confessions, characters, stories, others prompt weird group activities in the room. One card at a time is removed and performed in whatever order the universe dictates. It's a game! It's a play! It's an experiment in truly connecting with the audience.

Bridge Street Theatre
44 West Bridge Street, Catskill

Buy Tickets

$15-$30

New York Renaissance Faire

Through Oct. 6


Buy Tickets

$48

Sweeping Promises

Thu., Sept. 5, 7 p.m.

Although the duo officially started in Boston in 2019, theroots of Sweeping Promises (singer and bassist LiraMondal and guitarist and drummer Caufield Schnug) goback to 2008 in Lawrence, Kansas, where the two metas college students. Now based in Kansas once again,the pair plays distinctly catchy, lo-fi postpunk/new wavewith echoes of outfits like Devo, Pylon, the Bush Tetras,and the Au Pairs. This late summer tour is for their 2023album Clean Living is Coming for You, a joint releaseby the Sub Pop and Feel It labels. Opener TBA. (Giftpresent themselves September 13; Pile, Oceantor, andBruiser and Bicycle ride October 4.) 7pm. $15-64. Troy.

No Fun
275 River Street, Troy

Hudson Valley Wine & Food Festival

Sat., Sept. 7, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sun., Sept. 8, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

The 23rd Annual Hudson Valley Wine & Food Festivalfeatures over 300 vendors, including wineries likeThree Brothers and City Winery, local distilleriessuch as Tuthilltown and Cooper’s Daughter, andgourmet food options from Laura’s Raw Honey andCaribbean Hibiscus. Attendees can participate incooking demonstrations, cocktail classes, and wineseminars conducted by chefs such as Marcus Guiliano,Ric Orlando, Vincent Tropepe, and Natacha GomezDupuy, with additional insights from wine expert DebbieGioquindo and mixologist Brendan F. Casey. The festivalalso features live music by the Carrie Zazz Band. $28-$86. Saturday, 11am-6pm and Sunday, 11am-5pm.

Dutchess County Fairgrounds
6550 Spring Brook Avenue, Rhinebeck

Cat Power

Sat., Sept. 7, 8 p.m.

Could there be a more Hudson Valley-appropriate,hipster-hippie-bridging show than acclaimed indiechanteuse Cat Power (aka Chan Marshall) doing BobDylan songs? The singer-songwriter’s 13th and newestalbum—and third all-covers effort—is Cat Power SingsDylan: The 1966 Royal Albert Hall Concert, whichfinds her interpreting the whole of that erroneouslynamed, landmark live album (although bootlegged foryears under the “Royal Albert Hall” title before gettingan official release in 1998, it was actually recorded atManchester Free Trade Hall on Dylan’s 1966 UK tour).(Jack DeJohnette plays solo piano at the WoodstockPlayhouse September 28; Suzanne Vega visits the OldDutch Church October 4.) 8pm. $49.50-$79.50.

Ulster Performing Arts Center - UPAC
601 Broadway, Kingston

Downtown Upstate Theater Festival

Sept. 7-22

Staged at the Stissing Center for Arts and Culture in Pine Plains and the Ancram Center for the Arts in neighboring Ancram, local Robert Lyons is producing the first annual Downtown Upstate Theater Festival. The three-weekend festival of experimental theater will present three intriguing works: Marguerite Duras’s “La Musica Deuxieme” directed by Jessica Burr (September 7-8); Gertude Stein’s “Plays” directed by David Greenspan (September 21-22); and Lyons’s “Puzzling Evidence,” which he will direct (September 14). Playwright and actor Leonora Champagne will also offer a free workshop on solo and alternative performances. September 7-22.

The Stissing Center
2950 Church Street, Pine Plains

“Shou Sugi Ban Sculptures”

Sundays, 1-5 p.m. Continues through Oct. 13

'T' Space
120 Round Lake Road, Rhinebeck

