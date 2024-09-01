Top Hudson Valley Events This Week | September 1-8

Event Ended: September 1, 2024
Seminal indie imprint Dromedary Records’ 30th anniversary festival last year at the Avalon was such a blast that label chief Al Crisafulli decided to do it again. The three-day blowout boasts reunions by Scrawl, Cell, Poem Rocket, Tuscadero, Moviola, and King Missile (Dog Fly Religion) and 2023 vets Antietam and Sleepyhead, as well as the Figgs, the Thalia Zedek Band, the Chris Brokaw Rock Band, Dew Claw, the Royal Arctic Institute, and others, plus readings by Karen Schoemer, John S. Hall, and Bela Koe-Krompecher and a screening of the Silkworm documentary Couldn’t You Wait.