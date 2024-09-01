Top Hudson Valley Events This Week | September 1-8

Sun., Sept. 1, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Mon., Sept. 2, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Now in its 19th year, this is one of the biggest book sales in the region, with 15,000 titles available. On the festival’s mainstage, acclaimed writers such as Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Paul Muldoon, bestselling author Ruth Reichl, and veteran journalist Martin Baron will be discussing their latest works. For the kids, the widely loved insect and titular character of The Very Hungry Caterpillar is coming to life for a meet and greet and reading of the book. For members, there will be early access to the book sale on Friday.