Orpheum Theatre to Open New Screening Room: The Mark

Since it came under the auspices of Upstate Films in 2021, the historic Orpheum Theatre has been ceaselessly reshaping its programming to present audiences with a constant flow of sagely selected films and curated events. From March 15 through 18, the theater will celebrate the grand opening of its new ultramodern screening room, The Mark.

Designed by WSDG, the award-winning firm led by renowned architect John Storyk (who worked with Jimi Hendrix to design the rock legend’s Electric Lady Studios), The Mark features new top-of-the-line seats, meticulously designed acoustics, and a state-of-the-art Dolby ATMOS sound system.

For the unveiling weekend of The Mark, which is located upstairs at the cinema and named for late local businessman and philanthropist Mark Braunstein, the Orpheum will screen the sound-rich movies Dune 2, La La Land, RRR, and Beyonce: Renaissance as well as Buster Keaton’s silent classic The General with a live soundtrack by the acclaimed Anvil Orchestra; host the return of the theater’s popular Upstate Comedy Club; and launch its new “All Singing, All Dancing” series, which celebrates the Hollywood musical. Also planned are open-house screenings featuring 20-minute loops of short films and free popcorn and soda.

The Mark open house events will commence at the Orpheum Theatre in Saugerties with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on March 15 at 5pm and showings on March 16 and 17 at noon. For a full schedule and to purchase tickets, visit the Upstate Films website.