Where To Watch Fireworks This Independence Day

This Independence Day, throughout the Hudson Valley there are many places to enjoy parades, live music, local businesses, and expansive fireworks displays. Whether over the Rondout Creek, Hudson River, at a baseball field or racetrack, in this guide you can find everywhere to see fireworks and thoroughly celebrate 4th of July this week in the Hudson Valley.

Ulster County

Ellenville - July 4

Center Street, Ellenville, NY 12428

The Village of Ellenville has a two-part day planned to celebrate the 4th of July this year. The festivities start with a parade at noon on Canal Street and Center Street featuring floats and marchers. Then at night, fireworks will begin at 9:30pm at the nearby Resnick Airport. Admission to both events is free.



Kingston - July 4

1 West Strand, Kingston, NY 12401

This year, the city of Kingston is bringing back 4th of July fireworks on the waterfront. Utilizing a barge on the water, the fireworks are set to explode over the Rondout Creek just after dark. Leading up to the main event, the Gottasee Band will perform on the City stage in T.R. Gallo Park at 6:30pm. Aside from the 7-piece ensemble, the Center for Creative Education’s Energy Dancers and Drummers will perform throughout the evening. For the convenience of attendants, a free shuttle service to and from the celebration is being provided. The shuttles will run to the waterfront area from Kingston Point Beach, Thomas Street, Westbrook Lane, Broadway at the Governor Clinton apartments, the Andy Murphy Midtown Neighborhood Center, and at Yosman Towers from 5pm to 11:30pm. This year’s firework display is sponsored by Ole Savannah Restaurant, O’Connor & Partners, and Brickmen Kitchen + Bar.

Saugerties - July 4

Washington Avenue, Saugerties, NY 12477

At 11am, the town of Saugerties begins their celebration this Independence Day with a parade hosted by the Saugerties Fire Department. At 10pm, there will be a firework display at Cantine Field sponsored by the Saugerties Lions Club and other local businesses.

Dutchess County

Beacon - July 3

97 Robert Cahill Drive, Beacon, NY 12508

This year's Independence Day is hosted by the City of Beacon at Memorial Park. Attendance is free and fireworks will begin at dusk.

Wappingers Falls - July 4

1500 NY-9D, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590

After the Hudson Valley Renegades game against the Brooklyn Cyclones at 7:05pm, Heritage Financial Park will light up the sky to celebrate Independence Day with an extensive fireworks display. Tickets are available online.

Poughkeepsie - July 4

61 Parker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

This July 4, The Walkway Over the Hudson is hosting a spectacular display of fireworks hundreds of feet above the Hudson River. Starting at 7pm, attendants are invited to bring their own chairs and blankets to sit out on the Walkway. The firework show begins at 9pm and lasts roughly 30 minutes. Tickets are $25 for general admission, $20 for veterans or seniors 65+ and children under 12 are free).

East Fishkill - July 5

392 Route 376, Hopewell Junction, NY 12533

East Fishkill is combining their annual Independence Day celebration with their summer concert series this year. Starting at 7pm, Adam & The Newhearts will perform covers of rock and roll classics. Fireworks are scheduled to follow the live music (beginning at 9:15pm). Attendees are invited to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets to set out in the park. Admission is free and the rain date is July 7.

Columbia County

Clermont - July 4

1 Clermont Avenue, Germantown, NY 12526

The Clermont Independence Day celebration begins at 11am with a historic reenactment of woodworking, blacksmithing, and cooking. Attendees will learn about African American and European musical traditions and listen to readings of Frederick Douglass’s famous speech “What to the Slave is the Fourth of July?” The day will end at 5pm with a reading of the Declaration of Independence.

Greene County

Windham - July 4

Main Street, Windham, NY 12496

With a Stars and Stripes Sandcastle contest preceding the main events at 11am, Windham’s Fourth of July tradition kicks off at 4pm with live music from the Torpedoes Band on the Centre Church lawn. In the midst of the family fun, DJs Jay Fink and Joe Loverro will be broadcasting live on WRIP from Main Street. There will be a parade through Main Street at 7pm followed by fireworks hosted at Windham Mountain Club at dusk.

Cairo - July 4

Joseph D Spencer Lane, Cairo, NY 12413

Cairo’s 4th of July celebration takes place in Angelo Canna Town Park. The event runs from 4pm to 8pm featuring music, local artisans, and fireworks after dark. Attendance is free.

Tannersville - July 6

55 Allen Lane, Tannersville, NY 12485

Starting at 9am, Tannersville will be bustling with rides, vendors, and a parade on Main Street. Come nightfall, attendants can enjoy fireworks in Tannersville at the Colonial Country Club. Fireworks begin at 9pm and are sponsored by the Hunter Foundation.

Orange County

City of Newburgh - July 3

1 Washington Street, Newburgh, NY 12550

Starting at 9pm, the City of Newburgh is bringing back their annual firework display to celebrate the 4th of July at People’s Waterfront Park.

Greenwood Lake - July 6

7 Windermere Avenue, Greenwood Lake, NY 10925

This weekend, Orange County rock band 105 will be playing for the Greenwood Lake Summer Concert Series leading up to the annual fireworks display over the lake. Attendance at the event is free, but it will have food and beverage vendors and other items for sale during the evening. The event will run from 6-9pm.

Montgomery - July 29

211 Route 416, Montgomery, NY 12549

To celebrate Independence Day and veterans this year Montgomery will host Freedom Fest Fireworks on July 19 in Thomas Bull Memorial Park. The event will include live music by the Black Dirt Bandits at 7:30pm, local vendors, and food trucks. The celebration will begin at 4pm with fireworks at dusk.

Sullivan County

Monticello - July 4

555 Resorts World Drive, Monticello, NY 12701

The Kartrite Resort & Indoor Waterpark is hosting an All-American barbecue for the fourth of July. After a day of partaking in the buffet, pillow trampoline, and a few rounds of kickball, guests can make s’mores as they watch the fireworks display at 9pm.

Westchester County

Katonah - July 4

149 Girdle Ridge Road, Katonah, NY 10536

Caramoor is celebrating independence with The Westchester Symphonic Winds this year, joined by alumni soloists from their Schwab Vocal Rising Stars program. After their renditions of compositions like Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture and Sousa’s Stars and Stripes Forever beginning at 8pm, there will be a fireworks display on the Caramoor grounds.