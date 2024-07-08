Woodstock Film Festival July Events Feature Matt Dillon Visit

click to enlarge Matt Dillon

Although the main Woodstock Film Festival takes place in the fall, its parent organization hosts happenings throughout the year. Examples include three events set to take place this month.

The mid-summer run starts on July 13 with evening celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Woodstock Film Festival that features a poster signing by acclaimed actor Matt Dillon and a performance by renowned musician Gail Ann Dorsey at the North River Electric House in Stone Ridge. The event will take place from 4 to 7pm and includes cocktails and hors d’oeuvres; tickets are $60-$100.

A Woodstock Film Festival-sponsored screening of the 1985 kitsch classic Desperately Seeking Susan starring Madonna and Rosanna Arquette will take place at the Orpheum Theater in Saugerties on July 15 at 6:30pm. This special event will include a book signing by the film’s director, Susan Seidelman. Tickets are $15.

At Tinker Street Cinema in Woodstock on July 26 at 7pm, the organization will present a screening of the quirky 2003 film Pieces of April augmented by a Q&A with the film’s director, Peter Hedges, and actors Patricia Clarkson and Allison Pill. Tickets are $20.

For more information on these and other Woodstock Film Festival events, please visit the organization’s website.