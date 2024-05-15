Woodstock-New Paltz Arts and Crafts Fair Returns Memorial Day Weekend

In recent years, the Hudson Valley has become known for its diverse and lively festival scene. At 43 years and counting, the Woodstock-New Paltz Art & Crafts Fair is one of the region’s longest-running and most-beloved—and is consistently ranked as one of the nation’s best contemporary craft shows by Sunshine Artist Magazine. This Memorial Day weekend, May 25-27, the fair returns to its home at the Ulster County Fairgrounds to kick off the summer season with a celebration of all things handmade.

click to enlarge Photo by Mike Lawrie Photography Su Chi Pottery artist Susan Shannon.

Quail Hollow Events, the festival’s creator, has become known for its selective curation of artisans and craftspeople whose work exemplifies originality in both design and execution. What’s more—each maker will be personally present at the fair, offering a rare moment for shoppers to converse with artisans and learn about their art form.

“There’s so much significance to be found in this environment where the creative process can be seen in real-time and face-to-face conversations can be had,” says Ola Rubinstein, director and co-owner of Quail Hollow Events. “Our exhibitors cherish the opportunity to share their inspirations and processes, and our visitors are better able to understand the history of the object and get to know the person who created that piece."

click to enlarge Olga Nenazhivina is a new exhibitor who works in ink and paper.

In addition to longtime exhibitors who have been part of the event since its beginnings, this year's fair welcomes plenty of newcomers to its 10 media categories, including fine artists working in ink, acrylic, oil, and watercolor. Among them are Russian-born artist Olga Nenazhivina, who will be exhibiting her intricate ink creations; fellow Russian-born painter Katerina Husmann, whose joyful pop art paintings radiate warmth and positivity; and American painter John Limotte, who creates geometric cityscapes and landscapes that evoke a powerful sense of nostalgia.

click to enlarge Nicole Sky Jewelry. Courtesy of Nicole Sky Jewelry.

In addition to fine art, fairgoers can explore a treasure trove of one-of-a-kind finds for the home, body, and beyond—from wearable fiber art to hand-thrown porcelain tableware and everything in between.

For visitors who want to get an up-close view of the intricate processes that go into traditional crafts, there will be live demonstrations that showcase fiber spinning, wood turning, glass cutting, and more. Fairgoers can also take home a lasting wearable reminder of the day with a beautiful piece of permanent jewelry by Nicole Dubensky. Bracelets and necklaces will be welded around a wrist or neck and, without a clasp, the piece can be donned daily until the wearer chooses to remove it.

click to enlarge Photo by Mike Lawrie Photography Children crafting in the children’s tent.

Families are sure to enjoy the complimentary children’s craft tent, where kids can explore the creative process using materials donated by vendors. There will also be a diversity of local wineries and distilleries present, as well as artisanal prepared foods and beer for sale on-site and live musical performances throughout the weekend. With so much to do and enjoy, it’s easy to make a full day of the fair and still be able to come back throughout the weekend for more.