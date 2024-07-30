Exploring the Healing Power of Cannabis: A Journey to Self-Care

As awareness grows about the wellness benefits of cannabis products, with or without THC, more consumers are exploring this form of alternative medicine. And although there are distinct differences between a medical dispensary, rec-use dispensary, and CBD-only store—from product options to pricing to guidance—consumers can find relief for a number of ailments at these places.

Rec-use budtenders and CBD sellers are limited in the way they can give medical advice, however, whereas a medical dispensary will have pharmacists who can assist with questions about interactions with other medications or specific health conditions.

“As a pharmacist, I start by asking for a list of medications they’re currently taking and what brings them into the dispensary,” says Sang Choi, a head pharmacist at Etain. “I can get a good picture of what they may be experiencing or what their ailment may be according to their list of medications. Then we assess their cannabis experience—which greatly impacts the level of THC, CBD or other cannabinoids that may be recommended. A good experience and relief are the goals; the last thing we want is for someone to have terrible side effects which may deter them from ever utilizing cannabis for relief they are desperately seeking.”

click to enlarge Sang Choi, a head pharmacist at Etain.

Both THC and CBD products have their individual benefits. “CBD has anti-inflammatory effects, muscle relaxant effects, can help alleviate pain or reduce seizure activity, has neuroprotective effects, and can aid in sleep,” Choi explains. “THC’s effects can be both therapeutic and recreational: improve appetite, reduce pain, help reduce nausea and vomiting for patients undergoing chemotherapy, aid in sleep, reduce anxiety and help positively elevate mood.”

And this type of holistic relief is being sought cross-generationally from medical dispensaries like Etain. Choi says that data shows that Millennials and Gen X make up the majority of Etain’s patients, followed by Boomers, Gen Z, and the Silent Generation. “The senior population is generally looking to reduce some pharmaceutical medications they may be taking or just for their general well-being,” she says. “But most people experience stress and anxiety at some point in their lives and different generations have different stressors; sleep is something we can all use a little bit more of, too.”

Besides Etain’s locations in Kingston and Westchester, medical dispensaries in the Hudson Valley are far and few between; there’s Curaleaf in Newburgh, The Botanist in Middletown, and Be. in Wappingers Falls. Meanwhile, rec-use dispensaries have opened at more than twice the rate.

“We’ve seen a decrease in patients for a few reasons, but one of them is the legal and illegal adult-use dispensaries,” Choi explains. “They tend to draw customers away if the product selection and pricing are competitive. Medical dispensaries must abide by regulations that are often stricter than adult-use dispensaries. One amazing benefit of the medical program is that you have access to a pharmacist for a consultation where they will guide you through dosing, ratios, and dosage forms that best suit the patient and check for drug interactions. There are also lower taxes and higher-potency products available.”

click to enlarge The Cannabis Grower's Showcase at Honey's Cannabis in Gardiner last fall. Courtney Beaupre, owner of Honey's, recently shut down its CBD store while she works on opening a destination dispensary with a licensed seller.

The increase in rec-use availability has also impacted CBD seller Honey’s Cannabis in Gardiner, which had been on the dispensary license queue for months, but recently closed. “We actually had to shut Honey’s down in the middle of June because it’s easier for folks to get both THC and CBD in one place than to travel separately to get their CBD,” says owner Courtney Beaupre. The majority of reasons people sought out CBD products at Honey’s included anxiety, daily stress, social anxiety, sleep issues, and panic attacks. “Oftentimes, people new to CBD came to the shop wanting to try a natural alternative to pharmaceuticals,” she explains. “One person was in a bad car accident and had to have multiple reconstructive surgeries that left them in daily agony. Their partner turned them on to cannabis and they were able to start exercising and moving their body more, which helped them find relief and more satisfaction in their life. I love hearing these stories and this is what it is all about for me; helping others with this magnificent plant. I’ve had an extremely supportive community and shutting our doors down was bittersweet.”

Beaupre says she’s partnered with a licensed seller and together they’re working to create a destination dispensary in the Hudson Valley.

CBD store Hempability in Rhinebeck takes an education-based approach to helping guide the canna-curious toward relief without psychoactive effects. “Most people do not turn to CBD for an effect. They turn to CBD to help with an issue,” explains owner Joe Spoletti. “We currently help people with a variety of physical issues including chronic pain, arthritis or joint pain, inflammation, migraines; and some epilepsy conditions.” He says they also see several clients with a wide range of mental health concerns including depression, anxiety disorders, substance-related disorders, neurodevelopmental disorders, and more.

click to enlarge CBD store Hempability in Rhinebeck takes an education-based approach to helping people (and their companion animals) deal with physical and mental issues.

“The experience at Hempability always starts with a hello and the question: Are you currently using CBD for anything? The answers we get are usually one of three: A. No, I smoke big brother; B. I have used it before, but it doesn’t work; or C. I don’t, but people have suggested it, but I don’t know what to get,” he says. “Then we explain the endo-cannabinoid system and how it works with different cannabinoids. In addition, we explain the difference between effect and solution. I recommend doing research and asking questions. Knowing the difference between full spectrum, broad spectrum, and an isolated molecule is a game changer.”

He adds that while many people report benefits from using CBD, more research is needed to fully understand the potential effects and benefits, and consumers should always consult with a healthcare provider before starting any new treatment or supplement.

“Wellness incorporates much more than pain relief or reduction in anxiety,” Beaupre notes. “Wellness includes sharing a joint with friends, having a good laugh, and feeling connected to others.”