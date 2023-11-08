New TrailBlazer Pre-Rolls from The Pass are Designed with Sustainability in Mind

Anyone who has spent time on the trails will be familiar with “Pack it in, pack it out,” that trusty old adage that reminds visitors to do their part in preserving the great outdoors for all to enjoy. With the introduction of its new mini pre-roll five-packs, TrailBlazers, Berkshires-based recreational cannabis dispensary The Pass is making it easier than ever for lovers of all things green to keep their ecological footprints light.

As an agricultural business whose Berkshire grow operation is intimately tied into the health of the local environment, it makes sense that the team at The Pass would come up with a product that helps customers enjoy their locally grown flower more responsibly. Made with sustainably produced hemp-based rolling papers, filters, and tips packaged in a crush-resistant, reusable tin, the TrailBlazers five-pack offers a sustainable alternative to single-use packaging.

And it’s not just the materials that go into TrailBlazers that are designed for conscientious environmental impact. The Pass is also donating a portion of the proceeds from the sale of TrailBlazers to Berkshire Natural Resources Council (BNRC) and encouraging its own employees to walk the sustainable walk by providing them with opportunities to participate in twice-monthly trail clean-up efforts.

“We are pleased to partner with The Pass and admire their commitment to making a positive impact on our region,” says President of BNRC Jenny Hansell. “Support from the business community is vital to the work BNRC does to conserve and care for more than 25,000 acres of field and forest in the Berkshires. There are many places and ways to enjoy the scenic views and vistas of the Berkshire landscape and we are looking forward to TrailBlazers playing a part in helping make the Berkshire outdoors accessible to all.”

“The beauty of the Berkshires makes it a destination for nature-lovers and hiking fans everywhere and we’re always excited to see Appalachian Trail through-hikers and other outdoor enthusiasts visit our shop,” said Bill Packer, COO of The Pass. “TrailBlazers is one small way The Pass can help ensure these special places are preserved for future generations to come.”

TrailBlazers are now available for sale in The Pass flagship store in Sheffield, with distribution throughout Massachusetts to dozens of cannabis dispensaries who carry Pass-produced products.

