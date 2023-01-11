30th Anniversary

“Cover Story: 30 Years of Chronogram” Opening Reception

On October 15, an opening reception was held for “Cover Story: 30 Years of Chronogram” at Time and Space Limited in Hudson. The show includes all 351 covers of the magazine, and it’s the first time all the covers have been shown at one time. The event was attended by over 100 people, many of whom were artists we’ve been privileged to feature on the cover. The show continues through November 12.