Hudson Valley Pride

Guide to Pride

2024 Hudson Valley Guide to Pride

Chronogram's first annual Guide to Pride, a collaboration with Big Gay Hudson Valley.

My husband Patrick Decker and I created Big Gay Hudson Valley back in 2008 as we found ourselves sharing what we knew about parties, performances, causes, and LGBTQ+-owned businesses with our friends. What started first as a Facebook page and a weekly email newsletter is now a full-blown, multichannel resource for queer events, happenings, city guides, and travel resources across our region—and we wouldn't have it any other way.

In the early 2000s, Pride events were few and far between in the Hudson Valley. Most of us had to travel to New York City and beyond to find parades, parties, and festivals—the stuff that celebrations are made of. Fast forward to 2024—villages, towns, and cities across the region are packed with festivals, meetups, picnics, and parties—not just in June, but throughout the year. Pride season 2024 has us triple-booked on some weekends. What a fabulous problem to have.

Community only grows when people show up to support it. We're fortunate to call the Hudson Valley home because of the wealth of residents and visitors who believe in making this a world-class place for LGBTQ+ people to find a partner, buy a home, start a family, open a business, or simply spend a weekend away.

Working with my friends at Chronogram, I'm honored to play a role in guest editing this June issue. I hope it helps to inform some about the heritage of our flags, inspires others to gather in some new places, and continues to reinforce how special the already solid foundation of community is in our Big Gay Hudson Valley.

With Pride,

Stephan Hengst, Cofounder, Big Gay Hudson Valley