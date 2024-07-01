2024 Advocacy Organization & Activists

Affordable Housing Advocate/Activist

First Place: Michael Berg, Family of Woodstock

Second Place: Kevin O'Connor, RUPCO Inc.

Third Place: Alexandria Wojcik

Affordable Housing Organization

First Place: Gateway Hudson Valley



1 Amy Kay Parkway, Kingston

(845) 331-1261



Gateway Hudson Valley is a nonprofit social service agency that has been providing essential services to people with disabilities, behavioral health needs, and the aging population for over 65 years in the Hudson Valley. We offer vocational, residential, and therapeutic programs that help people obtain good jobs, stable housing, and healthy connections to others and to the community.

Second Place: Ulster County Habitat for Humanity

Third Place: RUPCO Inc.

Animal Welfare Advocate/Activist

First Place: Valerie Ellsworth - Nothing But Love Canine Foundation

Second Place: Gina Carbonari - Ulster County SPCA

Third Place: Kim Kelly - Cast Aside to Survive

Animal Welfare Organization

First Place: Cast Aside to Survive (c.a.t.s)

Second Place: Dutchess County SPCA

Third Place: Ulster County SPCA

Environmental Advocate/Activist

First Place: Jen Benson, Hudson River Sloop Clearwater

Second Place: Susan Hereth, Kingston YMCA Farm Project

Third Place: Amelia Legare, The O Zone

Environmental Organization

First Place: Scenic Hudson

Second Place: Catskill Center for Conservation and Development

Third Place: Cornell Cooperative Extension

Food Justice Advocate/Activist

First Place: Christine Hein, People's Place

Second Place: Susan Hereth, Kingston YMCA Farm Project

Third Place: Charlotte Carter, Coxsackie Area Food Pantry

Food Justice Organization

First Place: People's Place

Second Place: Poughkeepsie Farm Project

Third Place: Family Of Woodstock, Inc. - Food Distribution Center

LGBTQ Advocate/Activist

First Place: Richard Heyl de Ortiz, Hudson Valley LGBTQ+ Community Center

Second Place: Stephan Hengst, Founder, Big Gay Hudson Valley

Third Place: Pinky Socrates/Timmy Bruck

LGBTQ Organization

First Place: Key of Q

Second Place: Hudson Valley LGBTQ Community Center

Third Place: Big Gay Hudson Valley

Public Health Advocate/Activist

First Place: Dr. Neal Smoller

Second Place: Heather Ann Pitcher, The Brain and Body Coalition

Third Place: Dr. Maya Hambright (845) 443-8724

Public Health Organization

First Place: Gateway Hudson Valley

Second Place: Planned Parenthood - Kingston Health Center

Third Place: The Brain and Body Coalition

Racial Justice Advocate/Activist

First Place: Amy Brown-White

Second Place: Esi Lewis

Third Place: Carl Brown, Harambe Kingston

Racial Justice Organization

First Place: YWCA Ulster County

Second Place: Ulster Immigrant Defense Network

Third Place: Dr. Margaret Wade Lewis Center, New Paltz

Social Justice Advocate/Activist

First Place: Mariel Fiori,

Second Place: Matthew Mackey, MSW

Third Place: Victor Cueva, Esq.

Social Justice Organization

First Place: YWCA ULSTER County

Second Place: Ulster Immigrant Defense Network

Third Place: Unshattered

Youth Advocacy Organization

First Place: YWCA Ulster County

Second Place: AWARENESS Inc Peer to Peer

Third Place: Mentor Me of Ulster County

Youth Advocate

First Place: Grace Louis, Middle Way School



Second Place: Drew Andrews, Center for Creative Education