2024 Advocacy Organization & Activists

Affordable Housing Advocate/Activist
First Place: Michael Berg, Family of Woodstock
Second Place: Kevin O'Connor, RUPCO Inc.
Third Place: Alexandria Wojcik
Affordable Housing Organization
First Place: Gateway Hudson Valley
1 Amy Kay Parkway, Kingston
(845) 331-1261
https://ghv.org/
Gateway Hudson Valley is a nonprofit social service agency that has been providing essential services to people with disabilities, behavioral health needs, and the aging population for over 65 years in the Hudson Valley. We offer vocational, residential, and therapeutic programs that help people obtain good jobs, stable housing, and healthy connections to others and to the community.
Second Place: Ulster County Habitat for Humanity
Third Place: RUPCO Inc.
Animal Welfare Advocate/Activist
First Place: Valerie Ellsworth - Nothing But Love Canine Foundation
Second Place: Gina Carbonari - Ulster County SPCA
Third Place: Kim Kelly - Cast Aside to Survive
Animal Welfare Organization
First Place: Cast Aside to Survive (c.a.t.s)
Second Place: Dutchess County SPCA
Third Place: Ulster County SPCA
Environmental Advocate/Activist
First Place: Jen Benson, Hudson River Sloop Clearwater
Second Place: Susan Hereth, Kingston YMCA Farm Project
Third Place: Amelia Legare, The O Zone
Environmental Organization
First Place: Scenic Hudson
Second Place: Catskill Center for Conservation and Development
Third Place: Cornell Cooperative Extension
Food Justice Advocate/Activist
First Place: Christine Hein, People's Place
Second Place: Susan Hereth, Kingston YMCA Farm Project
Third Place: Charlotte Carter, Coxsackie Area Food Pantry
Food Justice Organization
First Place: People's Place
Second Place: Poughkeepsie Farm Project
Third Place: Family Of Woodstock, Inc. - Food Distribution Center
LGBTQ Advocate/Activist
First Place: Richard Heyl de Ortiz, Hudson Valley LGBTQ+ Community Center
Second Place: Stephan Hengst, Founder, Big Gay Hudson Valley
Third Place: Pinky Socrates/Timmy Bruck
LGBTQ Organization
First Place: Key of Q
Second Place: Hudson Valley LGBTQ Community Center
Third Place: Big Gay Hudson Valley
Public Health Advocate/Activist
First Place: Dr. Neal Smoller
Second Place: Heather Ann Pitcher, The Brain and Body Coalition
Third Place: Dr. Maya Hambright (845) 443-8724
Public Health Organization
First Place: Gateway Hudson Valley
Second Place: Planned Parenthood - Kingston Health Center
Third Place: The Brain and Body Coalition
Racial Justice Advocate/Activist
First Place: Amy Brown-White
Second Place: Esi Lewis
Third Place: Carl Brown, Harambe Kingston
Racial Justice Organization
First Place: YWCA Ulster County
Second Place: Ulster Immigrant Defense Network
Third Place: Dr. Margaret Wade Lewis Center, New Paltz
Social Justice Advocate/Activist
First Place: Mariel Fiori,
Second Place: Matthew Mackey, MSW
Third Place: Victor Cueva, Esq.
Social Justice Organization
First Place: YWCA ULSTER County
Second Place: Ulster Immigrant Defense Network
Third Place: Unshattered
Youth Advocacy Organization
First Place: YWCA Ulster County
Second Place: AWARENESS Inc Peer to Peer
Third Place: Mentor Me of Ulster County
Youth Advocate
First Place: Grace Louis, Middle Way School
Second Place: Drew Andrews, Center for Creative EducationThird Place: Sean Bailey, Kingston City School District