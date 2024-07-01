2024 Arts & Entertainment Winners

Annual Event
First Place: Woodstock Film Festival Inc
Second Place: Hudson Valley Garlic Festival
Third Place: Witchingtonville After Dark
Art Classes
First Place: Woodstock School of Art Inc
Second Place: Cone Zero Ceramics
Third Place: Women's Studio Workshop Inc
Art Gallery
First Place: Headstone Gallery
Second Place: Jane St. Art Center
Third Place: ArtPort Kingston
Art Museum
First Place: Woodstock Artists Association & Museum
Second Place: The Dorsky Museum of Art
Third Place: MASS MoCA
Arts Organization
First Place: HUDSY TV
Second Place: Woodstock Artists Association & Museum
Third Place: O+
Cinema
First Place: Upstate Films: Orpheum Theatre and Starr Cinema
Second Place: Rosendale Theatre, Main Street, Rosendale, NY
Third Place: Lyceum Cinemas
Dance Studio/Classes
First Place: Hudson Valley Pole
Second Place: Center for Creative Education
Third Place: Lukas Dance Studio LLC
Historical Site/Museum
First Place: Franklin D. Roosevelt Presidential Library and Museum
Second Place: Opus 40
Third Place: Olana State Historic Site
Library
First Place: Kingston Library
Second Place: Saugerties Public Library
Third Place: Wallkill Public Library
Live Music Venue
First Place: Colony
Second Place: The Local Center for Arts and Culture
Third Place: The Falcon
Live Theater Venue
First Place: UPAC
Second Place: Bridge Street Theatre
Third Place: Shadowland Stages, Canal Street, Ellenville, NY
Local Band/Musician
First Place: Rosegold
Second Place: 90 proof band
Third Place: Payne's Grey Sky
Music Festival
First Place: O+
Second Place: Rosendale Street Festival
Third Place: Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival
Music School
First Place: Rock Academy
Second Place: The Music Cellar
Third Place: New York School of Music
Performance Space
First Place: The Local Center for Arts and Culture
Second Place: UPAC
Third Place: Levon Helm Studios
Public Artwork
First Place: O+ Murals, Kingston
Second Place: Storm King Art Center
Third Place: Art Omi
Radio Station
First Place: WKZE FM
Second Place: Radio Woodstock WDST 100.1
Third Place: WAMC Northeast Public Radio
Regional Podcast
First Place: Kaatscast: the Catskills Podcast
Second Place: Upstate & Litigate
Third Place: The Gunks Cast
Sculpture Garden
First Place: Opus 40
Second Place: Storm King Art Center
Third Place: Art Omi
Trivia Night
First Place: Rough Draft Bar & Books
Second Place: Keegan AlesThird Place: Citiot