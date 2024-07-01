2024 Arts & Entertainment Winners

Annual Event

First Place: Woodstock Film Festival Inc

Second Place: Hudson Valley Garlic Festival

Third Place: Witchingtonville After Dark

Art Classes

First Place: Woodstock School of Art Inc

Second Place: Cone Zero Ceramics

Third Place: Women's Studio Workshop Inc

Art Gallery

First Place: Headstone Gallery

Second Place: Jane St. Art Center

Third Place: ArtPort Kingston

Art Museum

First Place: Woodstock Artists Association & Museum

Second Place: The Dorsky Museum of Art

Third Place: MASS MoCA

Arts Organization

First Place: HUDSY TV

Second Place: Woodstock Artists Association & Museum

Third Place: O+

Cinema

First Place: Upstate Films: Orpheum Theatre and Starr Cinema

Second Place: Rosendale Theatre, Main Street, Rosendale, NY

Third Place: Lyceum Cinemas

Dance Studio/Classes

First Place: Hudson Valley Pole

Second Place: Center for Creative Education

Third Place: Lukas Dance Studio LLC

Historical Site/Museum

First Place: Franklin D. Roosevelt Presidential Library and Museum

Second Place: Opus 40

Third Place: Olana State Historic Site

Library

First Place: Kingston Library

Second Place: Saugerties Public Library

Third Place: Wallkill Public Library

Live Music Venue

First Place: Colony

Second Place: The Local Center for Arts and Culture

Third Place: The Falcon

Live Theater Venue

First Place: UPAC

Second Place: Bridge Street Theatre

Third Place: Shadowland Stages, Canal Street, Ellenville, NY

Local Band/Musician

First Place: Rosegold

Second Place: 90 proof band

Third Place: Payne's Grey Sky

Music Festival

First Place: O+

Second Place: Rosendale Street Festival

Third Place: Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival

Music School

First Place: Rock Academy

Second Place: The Music Cellar

Third Place: New York School of Music

Performance Space

First Place: The Local Center for Arts and Culture

Second Place: UPAC

Third Place: Levon Helm Studios

Public Artwork

First Place: O+ Murals, Kingston

Second Place: Storm King Art Center

Third Place: Art Omi

Radio Station

First Place: WKZE FM

Second Place: Radio Woodstock WDST 100.1

Third Place: WAMC Northeast Public Radio

Regional Podcast

First Place: Kaatscast: the Catskills Podcast

Second Place: Upstate & Litigate

Third Place: The Gunks Cast

Sculpture Garden

First Place: Opus 40

Second Place: Storm King Art Center

Third Place: Art Omi

Trivia Night

First Place: Rough Draft Bar & Books

Second Place: Keegan Ales