2024 Drink Winners

Bartender (person/business)

First Place: Yaza Goldstein, Camp Kingston

Second Place: Randy Benson, Old Drovers Inn

Third Place: Deanna Carr, Peekamoose Restaurant

Beer List (Bar/Restaurant)

First Place: West Kill Supply

Second Place: Camp Kingston

Third Place: Lasting Joy Brewery

Bloody Mary

First Place: Camp Kingston

Second Place: Ship to Shore

Third Place: Phoenicia Diner

Brewery

First Place: West Kill Brewing

Second Place: Subversive Malting + Brewing

Third Place: Vosburgh Brewing Company

Cidery

First Place: Twin Star Orchards

Second Place: Left Bank Ciders

Third Place: Rose Hill Winery & Cidery

Craft Cocktails (Bar/Restaurant)

First Place: Stockade Tavern

Second Place: Old Drovers Inn

Third Place: Catskill Mountain Moonshine Co.

Distillery

First Place: Stoutridge Distillery and Winery

10 Ann Kaley Lane, Marlboro, NY 12542

(845) 236-7620, [email protected]

www.stoutridge.com

Instagram

Facebook

Stoutridge is a fresh take on craft distilling in the Hudson Valley. Production of our award-winning spirits happens on site where we transform local fruits and grains into premium wine and spirits. We create and capture flavor, minding the traditions of great distilled spirits to foster innovative modern versions.

Second Place: Cooper's Daughter Spirits

Third Place: Catskill Mountain Moonshine Co.

Dive Bar

First Place: Captain Kidd’s Inn

Second Place: Tubby’s

Third Place: The Avalon Lounge

Margarita

First Place: The Tiki Bar @ Captain Kidd’s Inn

Second Place: Catskill Mountain Moonshine Co.

Third Place: Hemlock

Martini

First Place: Pig Bar

Second Place: Eliza

Third Place: Catskill Mountain Moonshine, Co.

New Bar (2023 - present)

First Place: Lone Wolf



240 Foxhall Avenue, Kingston

(845) 334-0366



Established in November of 2023, Lone Wolf is an intimate cocktail bar experience that takes their inspiration from greatest cocktail lounges like Milk & Honey Death & Co, while showcasing their own brand of hospitality. Located in the heart of midtown Kingston the upscale aesthetic is paired with an impeccably designed cocktail program with custom ice, a knowledgeable staff & a seasonal Pan-Asian food menu designed by the owners themselves. This venue is not one to be overlooked.

Second Place: Hemlock

Third Place: Camp Kingston

Tasting Room

First Place: Boutique Wines, Spirits & Ciders, Fishkill

Second Place: West Kill Supply

Third Place: Catskill Mountain Moonshine Co.

Wine Bar

First Place: 1915 Wine Cellar

Second Place: Brunette

Third Place: Chleo

Wine List (Bar/Restaurant)

First Place: Garvan's Gastropub

215 Huguenot Street, New Paltz

(845) 255-7888

https://www.garvans.com/

Facebook

Instagram

Step into Garvan's and discover our extensive wine list, a collection that perfectly complements our exquisite cuisine. From robust reds to crisp whites, our selection is designed to enhance your dining experience. Let our knowledgeable staff guide you to the ideal glass or bottle. At Garvan's, great wine is just part of the exceptional experience we offer.

Second Place: Eliza

Third Place: 1915 Wine Cellar

Winery

First Place: Whitecliff Vineyard & Winery

Second Place: Rose Hill Farm