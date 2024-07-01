2024 Drink Winners

Bartender (person/business)
First Place: Yaza Goldstein, Camp Kingston
Second Place: Randy Benson, Old Drovers Inn
Third Place: Deanna Carr, Peekamoose Restaurant
Beer List (Bar/Restaurant)
First Place: West Kill Supply
Second Place: Camp Kingston
Third Place: Lasting Joy Brewery
Bloody Mary
First Place: Camp Kingston
Second Place: Ship to Shore
Third Place: Phoenicia Diner
Brewery
First Place: West Kill Brewing
Second Place: Subversive Malting + Brewing
Third Place: Vosburgh Brewing Company
Cidery
First Place: Twin Star Orchards
Second Place: Left Bank Ciders
Third Place: Rose Hill Winery & Cidery
Craft Cocktails (Bar/Restaurant)
First Place: Stockade Tavern
Second Place: Old Drovers Inn
Third Place: Catskill Mountain Moonshine Co.
Distillery
First Place: Stoutridge Distillery and Winery
10 Ann Kaley Lane, Marlboro, NY 12542
(845) 236-7620, [email protected]
www.stoutridge.com
Stoutridge is a fresh take on craft distilling in the Hudson Valley. Production of our award-winning spirits happens on site where we transform local fruits and grains into premium wine and spirits. We create and capture flavor, minding the traditions of great distilled spirits to foster innovative modern versions.
Second Place: Cooper's Daughter Spirits
Third Place: Catskill Mountain Moonshine Co.
Dive Bar
First Place: Captain Kidd’s Inn
Second Place: Tubby’s
Third Place: The Avalon Lounge
Margarita
First Place: The Tiki Bar @ Captain Kidd’s Inn
Second Place: Catskill Mountain Moonshine Co.
Third Place: Hemlock
Martini
First Place: Pig Bar
Second Place: Eliza
Third Place: Catskill Mountain Moonshine, Co.
New Bar (2023 - present)
First Place: Lone Wolf
240 Foxhall Avenue, Kingston
(845) 334-0366
https://www.lonewolfkingston.com/
Established in November of 2023, Lone Wolf is an intimate cocktail bar experience that takes their inspiration from greatest cocktail lounges like Milk & Honey Death & Co, while showcasing their own brand of hospitality. Located in the heart of midtown Kingston the upscale aesthetic is paired with an impeccably designed cocktail program with custom ice, a knowledgeable staff & a seasonal Pan-Asian food menu designed by the owners themselves. This venue is not one to be overlooked.
Second Place: Hemlock
Third Place: Camp Kingston
Tasting Room
First Place: Boutique Wines, Spirits & Ciders, Fishkill
Second Place: West Kill Supply
Third Place: Catskill Mountain Moonshine Co.
Wine Bar
First Place: 1915 Wine Cellar
Second Place: Brunette
Third Place: Chleo
Wine List (Bar/Restaurant)
First Place: Garvan's Gastropub
215 Huguenot Street, New Paltz
(845) 255-7888
https://www.garvans.com/
Step into Garvan's and discover our extensive wine list, a collection that perfectly complements our exquisite cuisine. From robust reds to crisp whites, our selection is designed to enhance your dining experience. Let our knowledgeable staff guide you to the ideal glass or bottle. At Garvan's, great wine is just part of the exceptional experience we offer.
Second Place: Eliza
Third Place: 1915 Wine Cellar
Winery
First Place: Whitecliff Vineyard & Winery
Second Place: Rose Hill FarmThird Place: Red Maple Vineyard