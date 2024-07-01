2024 Finance & Services Winners

BankBank First Place: Ulster Savings Bank
Second Place: Sawyer Savings Bank
Third Place: Bank of Greene County
Credit Union
First Place: Mid-Hudson Valley Federal Credit Union
Second Place: Ulster Federal Credit Union
Third Place: Hudson Valley Credit Union
Divorce Lawyer
First Place: Redder, Bock & Associates, PLLC
Second Place: Amy Ingram Ingram Law Firm
Third Place: O’Connor & Partners, PLLC
Financial Planner
First Place: Michael Lanuto, Financial Planner S.M. Miller & Associates Ameriprise Financial LLC
Second Place: Daria Schumacher - Summit Wealth
Third Place: Merrill Lynch Financial Advisor Donald G Bell
Law Firm
First Place: Basch & Keegan LLP
Second Place: Mainetti & Mainetti P.C.
Third Place: Watz Law Firm
Lawyer (person)
First Place: Derek J. Spada
Second Place: Alexander E. Mainetti, Esq.
Third Place: Kathleen Bock, Esq.
Tax Preparer/Accountant
First Place: WZ Accountants * Rose Woodworth, CPA
(845) 414-6822
https://wzaccountants.com/
At WZ Accountants, we are redefining public accounting: We aren't stuffy number-crunchers, boring bean-counters, or lifeless robots. We are friendly advisors, down-to-earth professionals, and relatable experts. We work hard to create personalized accounting for small businesses, non-profits, and individuals by keeping open lines of communication and making sure we explain things in terms everyone can understand.
Second Place: Merck & Shumen CPAs
Third Place: Sickler Torchia Allen & Churchill